Praised By PM Modi In 'Mann Ki Baat', Karnataka Street Vendor Ningamma Faces Eviction
TS Ningamma, who operates her cart near Hosahalli Metro Station has been allegedly told by GBA authorities to remove her cart, reports Mohammed Rafiq Mulla.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 8:17 PM IST
Bengaluru: Less than a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised TS Ningamma as an example of women’s economic empowerment, the street vendor in Karnataka capital Bengaluru faces the possible loss of her 25-year-old livelihood. Greater Bengaluru Authority officials have allegedly directed Ningamma to remove her roadside food cart near Hosahalli Metro Station on Magadi Road.
Ningamma said officials visited the stall on Friday and orally instructed her not to continue trading at the location. She said she had neither received a written notice nor been offered an alternative vending site.
Watch: In the 137th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Ningamma's example is also very inspiring. Ningamma and her husband jointly started a small business selling idli, dosa, and sambar. The business began to do well, but they needed capital to take it… pic.twitter.com/dsISH410xy— IANS (@ians_india) August 30, 2026
“If they remove my roadside cart, where should we go? Give us another place and we will move there,” Ningamma said. “I must run this shop to feed my family. We are not violating any rules. We are only trying to earn a living.”
Originally from Hassan, Ningamma has sold food in Bengaluru for about 25 years. She and her husband started the business on a small table before expanding it into a pushcart serving idli, dosa, sambar, poori and rice dishes. Workers, autorickshaw drivers and other residents are among her regular customers.
The family initially struggled with financial difficulties and a shortage of affordable working capital. Ningamma said she first received Rs 10,000 under the Prime Minister Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi, or PM SVANidhi scheme, and later obtained further assistance. The support helped her improve the cart, purchase supplies in bulk and expand the menu.
The business now supports her family, provides education for her three children and generates employment for four people.
During his Mann Ki Baat address on August 30, PM Modi described Ningamma’s story as “very inspiring.”
Bengaluru, Karnataka: Visuals of Ningamma's dhaba, which she started after taking a loan under the SVANidhi scheme. PM Modi also mentioned her dhaba during his Mann Ki Baat programme. pic.twitter.com/CroHGkEcL1— IANS (@ians_india) August 31, 2026
“As customers and earnings increased, the family’s financial situation improved. Today, she is able to provide a better education for her three children,” the Prime Minister said. He also noted that women constitute about 46 per cent of PM SVANidhi beneficiaries across the country.
Ningamma said civic officials honoured her after the Prime Minister's special mention and initially told her to continue operating the stall. She said the subsequent direction to vacate had left her confused and distressed.
“I feel someone is targeting me. They say nearby hotels are facing problems, but closing my stall will put my family in difficulty,” she said.
The reported action comes amid the GBA’s citywide “Safe Footpath Campaign”, launched on July 1 to remove pavement encroachments. The government said 9,878 encroachments were cleared from about 435 km of footpaths within 10 days.
Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had assured alternative arrangements for street vendors affected by the campaign. Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda also said vendors were not being evicted but relocated from arterial and sub-arterial roads to interior ward roads where they could operate without obstructing pedestrians.
Street vendors’ associations, however, have alleged that many traders were removed without prior notice, rehabilitation or designated vending spaces. They have demanded implementation of the Street Vendors Act, 2014, including proper surveys, consultation with Town Vending Committees and protection against eviction without due process.
The GBA has not publicly explained the direction allegedly issued to Ningamma or clarified whether she will be allotted an alternative location.
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