ETV Bharat / bharat

Praised By PM Modi In 'Mann Ki Baat', Karnataka Street Vendor Ningamma Faces Eviction

Bengaluru: Less than a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised TS Ningamma as an example of women’s economic empowerment, the street vendor in Karnataka capital Bengaluru faces the possible loss of her 25-year-old livelihood. Greater Bengaluru Authority officials have allegedly directed Ningamma to remove her roadside food cart near Hosahalli Metro Station on Magadi Road.

Ningamma said officials visited the stall on Friday and orally instructed her not to continue trading at the location. She said she had neither received a written notice nor been offered an alternative vending site.

“If they remove my roadside cart, where should we go? Give us another place and we will move there,” Ningamma said. “I must run this shop to feed my family. We are not violating any rules. We are only trying to earn a living.”

Originally from Hassan, Ningamma has sold food in Bengaluru for about 25 years. She and her husband started the business on a small table before expanding it into a pushcart serving idli, dosa, sambar, poori and rice dishes. Workers, autorickshaw drivers and other residents are among her regular customers.

The family initially struggled with financial difficulties and a shortage of affordable working capital. Ningamma said she first received Rs 10,000 under the Prime Minister Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi, or PM SVANidhi scheme, and later obtained further assistance. The support helped her improve the cart, purchase supplies in bulk and expand the menu.

The business now supports her family, provides education for her three children and generates employment for four people.