PRAGATI Resolved 2,958 Governance Issues Over Last Decade: Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan
Somanathan highlighted that out of 3,187 issues raised since 2015, approximately 93% have been settled through this high-level monitoring ecosystem.
Published : January 3, 2026 at 12:05 AM IST
New Delhi: Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan announced on Friday that the Prime Minister’s PRAGATI mechanism has successfully resolved 2,958 governance and infrastructure issues over the last decade, averaging one resolution every working day.
Speaking at the conclusion of the 50th PRAGATI meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Somanathan highlighted that out of 3,187 issues raised since 2015, approximately 93% have been settled through this high-level monitoring ecosystem.
“PRAGATI projects reviewed by PM, 382 PRAGATI projects (637 packages/sections). From 2015 to 2025, around 3187 issues were raised out of which 2958 issues were resolved which shows one issue resolved every working day,” Somanathan said.
Shedding light on initiatives, Somanathan said that the robust and well-structured project and issue escalation mechanism is embedded within the PRAGATI-led ecosystem, while describing it as a cornerstone of effective governance and project oversight designed to enable systematic monitoring and swift resolution of issues.
According to him, the mechanism operates seamlessly across multiple tiers of administration, including state governments. In the 50th meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed several critical infrastructure projects spanning various states.
As per government data, since its launch nine years ago, PRAGATI has left a decisive imprint on India’s infrastructure development. Conceived as a platform for proactive governance and timely implementation, it has steadily driven momentum across sectors.
By June 2023, as many as 340 projects, with a combined worth Rs 17.05 lakh crore, had been taken up for review under the PRAGATI mechanism, underscoring its scale and impact.
The choice of the projects from among thousands of infrastructure initiatives across India was anything but random, Somanathan added.
Each project was selected from its strategic value and formidable challenges it presents. The PRAGATI platform focuses deliberately on the country’s “most complex and wicked infrastructure problems”, large, high-impact projects that have been stalled or slowed by persistent obstacles.
According to him, these include inter-ministerial disputes, tensions between the Centre and states, difficulties in land acquisition, and delays in environmental clearances. While the selected projects span a wide range of sectors, most fall within the core pillars of economic growth, roads, railways, and power generation, areas where progress can unlock far-reaching development benefits.
According to the government, PRAGATI’s determination to break through bureaucratic and operational deadlocks is evident in the way several projects are revisited time and again. Many of the most difficult infrastructure initiatives have undergone multiple rounds of review, reflecting a sustained effort to keep them moving forward. One notable example is the Aizawl-Tuipang Road project in Mizoram, whose eight segments were reviewed in 2017, 2019, and 2021. This continued oversight has delivered tangible results, by August 2024, all segments had achieved physical progress of 80 percent or more.
These repeatedly reviewed projects represent a broad sweep of India’s infrastructure landscape, for civil aviation, health, water resources, housing and urban affairs, petroleum, road transport, power, and railways. To highlight the practical impact of PRAGATI’s iterative review process, this study takes a closer look at three major projects like the Jammu-Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link Project, the government added.
Cabinet Secretary stated that the ministry of railways has 427 projects facing 1568 issues, out of which 1437 issues have been resolved via the PRAGATI led ecosystem.