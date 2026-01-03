ETV Bharat / bharat

PRAGATI Resolved 2,958 Governance Issues Over Last Decade: Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan

New Delhi: Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan announced on Friday that the Prime Minister’s PRAGATI mechanism has successfully resolved 2,958 governance and infrastructure issues over the last decade, averaging one resolution every working day.

Speaking at the conclusion of the 50th PRAGATI meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Somanathan highlighted that out of 3,187 issues raised since 2015, approximately 93% have been settled through this high-level monitoring ecosystem.

“PRAGATI projects reviewed by PM, 382 PRAGATI projects (637 packages/sections). From 2015 to 2025, around 3187 issues were raised out of which 2958 issues were resolved which shows one issue resolved every working day,” Somanathan said.

Shedding light on initiatives, Somanathan said that the robust and well-structured project and issue escalation mechanism is embedded within the PRAGATI-led ecosystem, while describing it as a cornerstone of effective governance and project oversight designed to enable systematic monitoring and swift resolution of issues.

According to him, the mechanism operates seamlessly across multiple tiers of administration, including state governments. In the 50th meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed several critical infrastructure projects spanning various states.

As per government data, since its launch nine years ago, PRAGATI has left a decisive imprint on India’s infrastructure development. Conceived as a platform for proactive governance and timely implementation, it has steadily driven momentum across sectors.

By June 2023, as many as 340 projects, with a combined worth Rs 17.05 lakh crore, had been taken up for review under the PRAGATI mechanism, underscoring its scale and impact.