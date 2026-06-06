ETV Bharat / bharat

World Environment Day: The Constant Gardener Of Chandigarh-Tricity

Panchkula: From Le Corbusier's planned city, Chandigarh now sprawls across three neighbouring cities, including Panchkula in Haryana and Mohali in Punjab, all of which continue to carry the original ethos of tree-lined boulevards, verdant parks and grassy roadsides. But few know that a small part of this greenery has been nurtured for decades by an individual.

Prabhunath Shahi, originally from Gopalganj district in Bihar, has created a network of gardens across the Tricity area. Since leaving the Indian Air Force (IAF) early due to a heart condition, he joined the Chandigarh Forest Department. Now, having retired, he has settled down in Chandigarh, to develop gardens with his own money.

ETV Bharat spoke with him to learn about his contributions to the environment and the challenges he faced.

Journey From Service To Retirement

Shahi said one of the things that drives him — serving the country — came from his time with the IAF. The other — love for nature and environmental conservation — came from growing up among nature at his maternal grandparents' home. It continued to flourish when he joined Chandigarh Forest Department, where he learnt the ropes of side-stepping bureaucratic hurdles to pursue his passion.

He recalled that he began his initiative by clearing away garbage littered in an area along the Chandigarh-Panchkula border (Sector 56), and transforming it into a garden. Initially, he faced significant local resistance, but things became easier as he engaged with the community and won their support. After clearing the garbage and debris, he sowed seeds and planted a variety of saplings, including fruit-bearing and flowering plants.