Power Tussle Over Jammu Kashmir Hydropower Projects Sparks NC-PDP Clash
The Jammu and Kashmir government’s agreement to lease two hydropower projects to NHPC has triggered political tensions, with PDP accusing NC of reversing its stance.
Published : April 3, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST
Srinagar: The implementation agreement to lease two hydropower projects in Jammu and Kashmir to National Hydropower Project Corporation Limited (NHPCL) has spurred a row, with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) calling it the National Conference (NC) government’s “U-turn”.
Last week, ETV Bharat exclusively reported that Jammu & Kashmir State Power Development Corporation Limited signed an implementation agreement with the NHPC in Jammu on March 27. The agreement covers the development of two power projects with a combined capacity of 500 megawatts in the region. The return of the six power projects operated by NHPC was the key election issue for many political parties, including the NC and PDP in the region.
Sharing the ETV Bharat story, PDP legislator Waheed Ur Rehman Para and politician Iltija Mufti questioned the J&K government over its commitment to getting back existing power projects from the NHPC.
“On 27.03.2026 in Jammu, the J&K Government signed fresh MoUs with NHPC for 240 MW Uri-I Stage-II and 260 MW Dulhasti Stage-II—despite long-standing demands for the return of these projects to J&K,” said Para.
The 240-megawatt Uri project in Kashmir and the 260-megawatt Dulhasti Hydroelectric Project in Kishtwar, Jammu, will be developed by the power giant corporation on a build-own-and-operate (BOO) basis, disclosed the NHPC in compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Citing the 2011 National Conference, the government's cabinet sub-committee recommended the development of these two projects after their transfer to Jammu and Kashmir. Para asked, "Why this U-turn?"
Jammu Kashmir Inks Deal With NHPC To Develop Two Hydropower Projects Amid Push For Their Return— Waheed Ur Rehman Para (@parawahid) April 2, 2026
Under the new agreement, the projects will be built, owned and operated by the NHPC for 40 years before being returned to the UT.https://t.co/1gVy6v3KHM
PDP leader Iltija Mufti said that NC said that despite being familiar with J&K’s acute electricity woes, NC has “wilfully bartered the state’s hydroelectric projects over & over”.
“Now Omar (Abdullah) Sahab in his second innings as CM has once again handed over 2 power projects to NHPC,” she said, alleging NC president Farooq Abdullah of handing eight power projects to NHPC at ‘throwaway prices’ in 1996.
Highlighting NC’s poll promise of getting back power projects, Mufti questioned the timing of the agreement, saying that people of J&K are reeling in darkness and struggling to pay "astronomical" electricity fees. “It will haunt J&K for all times to come,” Iltija added.
National Conference has always been defined by its inconsistent & duplicitous policies. Despite being familiar with J&Ks acute electricity woes they have wilfully bartered the state’s hydroelectric projects over & over.— Iltija Mufti (@IltijaMufti_) April 3, 2026
Dr Farooq Abdullah as CM in 1996 gifted 8 power projects to…
In response to the criticism, the NC blamed the PDP for “spreading lies on the new development” and shared a one-page document giving a timeline of events before the signing of the recent agreement.
“Please go through this and decide for yourselves who actually cares for our resources. And it's certainly NOT PDP,” said NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar.
The document denied a fresh handover, insisting the decision was taken in 2021 by the Lieutenant Governor (LG) administration, and they only signed the implementing agreement after taking ‘adequate safeguards’ for J&K.
“The proposal for implementation of these projects through NHPC on a BOOT basis emanates from the decision of the Board of Directors of JKSPDCL in its 76th meeting held on October 27, 2020. Subsequently, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between JKSPDCL and NHPC on 03.01.2021 at Jammu, during a period when there was no elected government in place,” it said.
The NC said that the current decision pertains to the finalisation of the Implementation Agreement, which has been arrived at after detailed deliberations between JKSPDCL and NHPC during 2025-26, “ensuring alignment with the provisions of the MoU and safeguarding of J&K’s interests”.
Regarding the recent signing of the agreement between JKSPDL and NHPC for Uri and Dulhasti power projects, the discussions were held in 2020 by board of directors of JKSPDCL in 2020 and subsequenly the MOU was sighed with NHPC in 2021. @JKNC_ government has ensured that… pic.twitter.com/gImBFfcd3Z— Imran Nabi Dar (@ImranNDar) April 2, 2026
The NC, however, blamed the PDP-led government from 2015 till 2018 for taking “no concrete” measures to follow the (2011 cabinet committee) recommendations or to secure the transfer and restructuring of NHPC projects.
“Consequently, the policy direction evolved during the period of LG administration, and a decision was taken in 2020-21 to implement new projects through NHPC on a BOOT basis, culminating in the MoU dated 3.01.2021,” it added.
But it said that the government is in the stage of finalising the implementing agreement to ensure “J&K's interests are adequately safeguarded, including 12 per cent free power to J&K and 1 per cent for the Local Area Development Fund (LADF).
Besides the right of first refusal for the purchase of up to 50 per cent of generated power, mandatory local employment (80 per cent for domiciles) and the transfer of projects to the J&K government free of cost after 40 years, it added.
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