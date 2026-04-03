ETV Bharat / bharat

Power Tussle Over Jammu Kashmir Hydropower Projects Sparks NC-PDP Clash

Srinagar: The implementation agreement to lease two hydropower projects in Jammu and Kashmir to National Hydropower Project Corporation Limited (NHPCL) has spurred a row, with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) calling it the National Conference (NC) government’s “U-turn”.

Last week, ETV Bharat exclusively reported that Jammu & Kashmir State Power Development Corporation Limited signed an implementation agreement with the NHPC in Jammu on March 27. The agreement covers the development of two power projects with a combined capacity of 500 megawatts in the region. The return of the six power projects operated by NHPC was the key election issue for many political parties, including the NC and PDP in the region.

Sharing the ETV Bharat story, PDP legislator Waheed Ur Rehman Para and politician Iltija Mufti questioned the J&K government over its commitment to getting back existing power projects from the NHPC.

“On 27.03.2026 in Jammu, the J&K Government signed fresh MoUs with NHPC for 240 MW Uri-I Stage-II and 260 MW Dulhasti Stage-II—despite long-standing demands for the return of these projects to J&K,” said Para.

The 240-megawatt Uri project in Kashmir and the 260-megawatt Dulhasti Hydroelectric Project in Kishtwar, Jammu, will be developed by the power giant corporation on a build-own-and-operate (BOO) basis, disclosed the NHPC in compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Citing the 2011 National Conference, the government's cabinet sub-committee recommended the development of these two projects after their transfer to Jammu and Kashmir. Para asked, "Why this U-turn?"

PDP leader Iltija Mufti said that NC said that despite being familiar with J&K’s acute electricity woes, NC has “wilfully bartered the state’s hydroelectric projects over & over”.

“Now Omar (Abdullah) Sahab in his second innings as CM has once again handed over 2 power projects to NHPC,” she said, alleging NC president Farooq Abdullah of handing eight power projects to NHPC at ‘throwaway prices’ in 1996.