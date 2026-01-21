ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Power Needs Regulation, Can’t Be Left Like An Unruly House’, SC While Hearing Pleas Against EC's SIR

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday, while hearing the Election Commission’s defence of its SIR exercise, observed that the powers of any authority, including the poll panel, cannot be absolute and should be subjected to regulation.

The apex court said, “No power can be untrammelled, and no power can be completely unregulated”, and emphasized, “while power should not be diluted, but it should not be left like an unruly horse, it should be regulated”.

The apex court made these observations while hearing a batch of petitions challenging the EC's decision to conduct SIR of electoral rolls across different states.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

“No power can be untrammelled, and no power can be completely unregulated”, observed Justice Bagchi. Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the Election Commission, said absolutely. The CJI added, “While power should not be diluted, it should not be left like an unruly horse; it should be regulated”.

Dwivedi said he has to demonstrate to the apex court that EC’s special intensive revision (SIR) is fair, just, and transparent, and it takes care of the ease of voters. The CJI observed that there has to be a manner and that manner, the conduct of the revision of electoral rolls, must be in conformity with principles of natural justice and transparency.

The bench asked that the revision of the voter list can lead to some civil consequences against a person who is already a registered voter, right? The manner will be, as you may deem it appropriate to prescribe. “So, therefore, an action is likely to have an impact on the civil rights of people, why should we not expect from you that the procedure which you will ultimately contemplate and follow will not be less than transparent as under subsection 2…”, observed the CJI.

The apex court was referring to Section 21(2) of the Representation of the People (RP) Act, which provides for the preparation and revision of electoral rolls in a prescribed manner.