‘Power Needs Regulation, Can’t Be Left Like An Unruly House’, SC While Hearing Pleas Against EC's SIR
The apex court made these observations while hearing a batch of petitions challenging the EC's decision to conduct SIR of electoral rolls across different states.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : January 21, 2026 at 10:15 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday, while hearing the Election Commission’s defence of its SIR exercise, observed that the powers of any authority, including the poll panel, cannot be absolute and should be subjected to regulation.
The apex court said, “No power can be untrammelled, and no power can be completely unregulated”, and emphasized, “while power should not be diluted, but it should not be left like an unruly horse, it should be regulated”.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi.
“No power can be untrammelled, and no power can be completely unregulated”, observed Justice Bagchi. Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the Election Commission, said absolutely. The CJI added, “While power should not be diluted, it should not be left like an unruly horse; it should be regulated”.
Dwivedi said he has to demonstrate to the apex court that EC’s special intensive revision (SIR) is fair, just, and transparent, and it takes care of the ease of voters. The CJI observed that there has to be a manner and that manner, the conduct of the revision of electoral rolls, must be in conformity with principles of natural justice and transparency.
The bench asked that the revision of the voter list can lead to some civil consequences against a person who is already a registered voter, right? The manner will be, as you may deem it appropriate to prescribe. “So, therefore, an action is likely to have an impact on the civil rights of people, why should we not expect from you that the procedure which you will ultimately contemplate and follow will not be less than transparent as under subsection 2…”, observed the CJI.
The apex court was referring to Section 21(2) of the Representation of the People (RP) Act, which provides for the preparation and revision of electoral rolls in a prescribed manner.
Dwivedi replied, “I have conceded that I have to stand the test of Article 14, reasonable, just and fair, and transparency. Ease of voter….it is not my submission that we can frame any kind of SIR…I have to satisfy lordships that it is just and fair”.
The bench observed that Rule 21 has a shackle of some sort, and it says if intensive revision is being carried out, rules have to be prepared afresh, and Rules 4 to 13 shall apply.
Justice Bagchi asked if we hold that the EC has its jurisdiction, would we hold that it is completely untrammelled or unregulated? “Perhaps this is no longer res integra that authorities howsoever high can have untrammelled….”
The bench pointed out that Form 6 has six documents, SIR has 11 documents regarding the identity, and asked, can you increase the number of documents or eliminate the documents? For example, place of birth or place of residence, and say we will not look into the documents which are in Form 6, and we will look into 11 documents. “This is the question we would like you to clarify, because there cannot be any debate that it is not untrammelled…but it is unique to EC”, observed the bench.
At the end of the hearing, Justice Bagchi pointed out that there was a need to monitor the electoral list after the independence and partition of India. He said that the vision of the Parliament was that people were continuously coming in, and added, “Article 7 was there...that is why there was a need to continuously monitor the list”.
The bench said the poll panel has “widest discretions” but its “deviations” while revising electoral rolls, cannot be in breach of principles of natural justice and procedure prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules of 1960. The bench observed that EC has the authority to deviate, but not by throwing out the rules.
Justice Bagchi said in “West Bengal, Murshidabad...was in Pakistan on August 15, 1947. Then one part of Khulna went to East Pakistan and one to India…”.
The apex court will continue to hear the matter on Thursday.