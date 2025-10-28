ETV Bharat / bharat

Power Discom On High Alert As Cyclone Brings Heavy Rain To Odisha

In view of Cyclone Montha forming over the central Bay of Bengal, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) pre-deploys 25 teams across likely affected coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, and Puducherry on Tuesday. ( ANI )

Cuttack: With the IMD forecasting heavy rainfall over Odisha under the influence of Cyclone Montha, Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) has stepped up its preparedness and urged consumers to observe strict electrical safety measures during the adverse weather.

A joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, TPCODL has placed its field teams on high alert and activated round-the-clock monitoring to respond to possible power disruptions. The company said it was working closely with local authorities to address any emergencies and ensure uninterrupted electricity supply, particularly to essential services such as hospitals, water supply systems, and disaster management centres.

“Our teams are fully prepared to respond swiftly to any situation arising from the anticipated rains,” said Arvind Singh, CEO of TPCODL. “The safety of our consumers and the reliability of the power network are our foremost priorities. We urge everyone to stay alert and adhere to the safety guidelines,” he said.

Preventive maintenance, including extensive tree trimming and strengthening of major substations, has been completed across the network. Emergency response teams have been stationed in vulnerable divisions such as Kendrapada, Marshaghai, Paradip, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Nimapada, Nayagarh, and Balugaon to ensure swift restoration in case of outages.