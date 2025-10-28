Power Discom On High Alert As Cyclone Brings Heavy Rain To Odisha
TPCODL urged citizens to avoid touching electrical poles, wires, or transformers, particularly in flooded areas, and to refrain from operating electrical switches with wet hands.
Published : October 28, 2025 at 7:25 PM IST
Cuttack: With the IMD forecasting heavy rainfall over Odisha under the influence of Cyclone Montha, Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) has stepped up its preparedness and urged consumers to observe strict electrical safety measures during the adverse weather.
A joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, TPCODL has placed its field teams on high alert and activated round-the-clock monitoring to respond to possible power disruptions. The company said it was working closely with local authorities to address any emergencies and ensure uninterrupted electricity supply, particularly to essential services such as hospitals, water supply systems, and disaster management centres.
“Our teams are fully prepared to respond swiftly to any situation arising from the anticipated rains,” said Arvind Singh, CEO of TPCODL. “The safety of our consumers and the reliability of the power network are our foremost priorities. We urge everyone to stay alert and adhere to the safety guidelines,” he said.
Preventive maintenance, including extensive tree trimming and strengthening of major substations, has been completed across the network. Emergency response teams have been stationed in vulnerable divisions such as Kendrapada, Marshaghai, Paradip, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Nimapada, Nayagarh, and Balugaon to ensure swift restoration in case of outages.
TPCODL said it has pre-positioned critical materials such as conductors, transformers, poles, and cables to facilitate quick repair work. Specialised teams equipped with heavy machinery, mechanised tree cutters, and safety gear are on standby across all divisions. The utility has also identified flood-prone areas and implemented mitigation measures to protect its infrastructure from waterlogging. The company has deployed more than 350 emergency breakdown vehicles and around 10,000 personnel, including its own staff and business associates, across the region to handle any eventuality.
In its public advisory, TPCODL urged citizens to avoid touching electrical poles, wires, or transformers, particularly in flooded areas, and to refrain from operating electrical switches with wet hands. Residents have also been advised to switch off power supply in case of water ingress into homes and to keep children away from exposed cables or waterlogged spots. Consumers can report power-related issues through the 24×7 toll-free helplines — 1912 and 1800-345-7122, said a release issued by the Discom here. (EOM)
