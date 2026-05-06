Power Bank Fire Inside Cabin: What Travellers Should Know Before Packing Luggage For A Flight
Experts warn that overheating and overcharging lithium battery-powered banks during flights can trigger onboard fire incidents, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 6:28 PM IST
New Delhi: A recent incident aboard an IndiGo flight has once again raised concerns about the safety of lithium-ion batteries on aircraft. Shortly after landing in Chandigarh, a passenger’s power bank reportedly caught fire inside the cabin, triggering smoke and an emergency evacuation. Cabin crew managed to control the situation quickly, but the episode has highlighted a growing risk posed by passengers' portable electronic devices.
With power banks, smartphones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches and wireless gadgets now becoming an essential part of travel, aviation authorities and airlines have tightened rules on how such items should be carried onboard. Understanding these rules can help passengers avoid inconvenience and, more importantly, prevent dangerous situations during flights.
Can Power Banks Catch Fire On Aeroplanes?
Most power banks use lithium-ion batteries, the same technology found in smartphones and laptops. These batteries are lightweight and powerful, but they can become dangerous if damaged, overheated, overcharged or manufactured poorly.
Experts say a lithium-ion battery can develop an internal short circuit if exposed to excessive pressure, heat, or physical damage. Once this happens, the battery may rapidly heat up and enter what is known as “thermal runaway”. In this condition, the battery generates heat uncontrollably, releasing smoke, flammable gases and sometimes flames.
Inside an aircraft cabin, even a small battery fire can become serious because the enclosed environment allows smoke to spread quickly. This is why airlines treat battery-related incidents as major safety risks.
Anjani Dhanuka, chairman (east), Travel Agents Association of India, told ETV Bharat, "Battery chargers that sometimes explode during flights are typically made with lithium batteries. These chargers are very sensitive and tend to heat up quickly. Passengers often keep their phones plugged in for charging even during the flight, even though there is no real need to do so, since mobile phones are supposed to be switched off or kept in flight mode. This has become a habit.”
He explained that many travellers keep their phones connected to power banks even when the battery level is already sufficient. “Continuous charging can lead to overheating, especially when devices are placed inside tightly packed bags, seat pockets or under blankets where heat cannot escape properly. Due to this excessive heat, it may eventually explode.”
“High-altitude flying conditions can also affect battery behaviour. Aircraft typically cruise at 30,000-35,000 ft, where cabin pressure and temperature conditions differ significantly from those on the ground. Combined with poor ventilation or overcharging, these factors can contribute to battery overheating incidents.”
Why Are Power Banks Banned In Check-In Baggage?
Airlines and aviation regulators worldwide allow power banks only in cabin baggage and strictly prohibit them in checked luggage.
The reason is simple: if a battery catches fire inside the passenger cabin, crew members can detect and respond immediately using fire extinguishers and special containment procedures. However, if such an incident occurs in the cargo hold, it may go unnoticed until it becomes dangerous.
Dhanuka said, “Passengers should be careful about where they keep their chargers. They should not place them in tight or compressed spaces, such as stuffing them into pockets or placing them under heavy items, because this can also cause the device to heat up. Chargers should be kept in a place where they remain cool and ventilated.”
Many airlines also discourage passengers from storing power banks in overhead bins because overheating may remain undetected for longer periods.
Airline Rules For Carrying Power Banks
Different airlines have slightly different limits, but most follow international aviation safety norms.
Air India
- Maximum permitted capacity: 100 Wh (roughly around 20,000 mAh).
- Up to two spare batteries are allowed per passenger.
- Lithium metal content should not exceed 2 gm.
- Batteries must be protected against short circuits.
- Power banks should remain accessible inside the cabin.
IndiGo
- Allows power banks up to 160 Wh if clearly marked.
- Use of power banks during flights is not permitted.
- Devices should remain accessible and not be packed in overhead storage.
SpiceJet
- Generally allows power banks up to 30,000 mAh.
- Use during flights is not permitted.
- Must be carried in cabin baggage only.
Passengers should always check airline-specific rules before travelling, especially for international flights, as regulations may differ between countries and carriers.
Do’s And Don’ts For Hand Baggage
Cabin baggage should contain only essential and safe items. Since these bags remain with passengers on board the aircraft, security rules are stricter.
Do’s
- Carry passports, tickets, wallets and important documents in cabin baggage.
- Keep medicines, valuables and electronic gadgets with you.
- Store liquids, gels and aerosols in containers of 100 ml or less inside a transparent zip-lock bag.
- Carry laptops, tablets and chargers separately for security screening.
- Keep power banks and spare lithium batteries only in hand baggage.
- Follow airline rules regarding cabin bag weight and dimensions.
Don’ts
- Do not carry knives, blades, scissors or sharp tools.
- Avoid carrying fireworks, fuel, lighters or flammable materials.
- Do not carry liquids beyond the permitted limit.
- Avoid self-defence equipment such as pepper spray or tasers.
- Do not pack chemicals, explosives or hazardous substances.
- Passengers should also avoid stuffing electronic devices tightly inside bags. Heat buildup is one of the biggest causes of battery malfunction.
Do’s And Don’ts For Check-In Baggage
Checked baggage is meant mainly for clothes and non-essential items.
Do’s
- Pack clothes, shoes and toiletries securely.
- Seal liquid items properly to avoid leakage.
- Add identification tags with your name and contact information.
- Protect fragile items with cushioning.
- Follow airline weight restrictions to avoid extra charges.
Don’ts
- Never keep power banks or spare lithium batteries in check-in luggage.
- Avoid storing cash, jewellery or passports in checked bags.
- Do not carry explosives, flammable substances or hazardous chemicals.
- Avoid placing delicate electronics without proper protection.
Travellers are also advised not to pack e-cigarettes or vaping devices in checked baggage, as these devices also contain lithium batteries and may pose a fire risk.
How Passengers Can Reduce Battery-Related Risks
Experts recommend several simple precautions while travelling:
- Use only certified and branded power banks.
- Avoid damaged, swollen or overheating batteries.
- Do not overcharge devices.
- Disconnect chargers once devices are sufficiently charged.
- Keep power banks in cool, well-ventilated spaces.
- Avoid placing batteries under pillows, blankets or heavy baggage.
- Immediately inform cabin crew if a device becomes unusually hot or emits smoke.
- Cheap or counterfeit power banks are especially risky because they may lack proper temperature control and safety mechanisms.
Growing Concern For Airlines
Battery-related incidents on flights have increased globally over the past few years, driven by the growing number of electronic devices passengers carry. Aviation authorities have therefore tightened monitoring and awareness campaigns around lithium battery safety.
As Dhanuka summed up, "While the government and airlines cannot ban such chargers because they have become a necessity, passengers must remain cautious. Even a single charger explosion can lead to serious consequences."
For passengers, the message is clear: a small device like a power bank may appear harmless, but improper handling can create a major onboard safety hazard. Understanding airline rules and following basic precautions can help ensure safer and smoother air travel for everyone.
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