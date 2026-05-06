ETV Bharat / bharat

Power Bank Fire Inside Cabin: What Travellers Should Know Before Packing Luggage For A Flight

A recent incident aboard a flight has again raised concerns about the safety of lithium-ion batteries on aeroplanes. ( IANS )

New Delhi: A recent incident aboard an IndiGo flight has once again raised concerns about the safety of lithium-ion batteries on aircraft. Shortly after landing in Chandigarh, a passenger’s power bank reportedly caught fire inside the cabin, triggering smoke and an emergency evacuation. Cabin crew managed to control the situation quickly, but the episode has highlighted a growing risk posed by passengers' portable electronic devices.

With power banks, smartphones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches and wireless gadgets now becoming an essential part of travel, aviation authorities and airlines have tightened rules on how such items should be carried onboard. Understanding these rules can help passengers avoid inconvenience and, more importantly, prevent dangerous situations during flights.

Can Power Banks Catch Fire On Aeroplanes?

Most power banks use lithium-ion batteries, the same technology found in smartphones and laptops. These batteries are lightweight and powerful, but they can become dangerous if damaged, overheated, overcharged or manufactured poorly.

Experts say a lithium-ion battery can develop an internal short circuit if exposed to excessive pressure, heat, or physical damage. Once this happens, the battery may rapidly heat up and enter what is known as “thermal runaway”. In this condition, the battery generates heat uncontrollably, releasing smoke, flammable gases and sometimes flames.

Inside an aircraft cabin, even a small battery fire can become serious because the enclosed environment allows smoke to spread quickly. This is why airlines treat battery-related incidents as major safety risks.

Anjani Dhanuka, chairman (east), Travel Agents Association of India, told ETV Bharat, "Battery chargers that sometimes explode during flights are typically made with lithium batteries. These chargers are very sensitive and tend to heat up quickly. Passengers often keep their phones plugged in for charging even during the flight, even though there is no real need to do so, since mobile phones are supposed to be switched off or kept in flight mode. This has become a habit.”

He explained that many travellers keep their phones connected to power banks even when the battery level is already sufficient. “Continuous charging can lead to overheating, especially when devices are placed inside tightly packed bags, seat pockets or under blankets where heat cannot escape properly. Due to this excessive heat, it may eventually explode.”

“High-altitude flying conditions can also affect battery behaviour. Aircraft typically cruise at 30,000-35,000 ft, where cabin pressure and temperature conditions differ significantly from those on the ground. Combined with poor ventilation or overcharging, these factors can contribute to battery overheating incidents.”

Why Are Power Banks Banned In Check-In Baggage?

Airlines and aviation regulators worldwide allow power banks only in cabin baggage and strictly prohibit them in checked luggage.

The reason is simple: if a battery catches fire inside the passenger cabin, crew members can detect and respond immediately using fire extinguishers and special containment procedures. However, if such an incident occurs in the cargo hold, it may go unnoticed until it becomes dangerous.

Dhanuka said, “Passengers should be careful about where they keep their chargers. They should not place them in tight or compressed spaces, such as stuffing them into pockets or placing them under heavy items, because this can also cause the device to heat up. Chargers should be kept in a place where they remain cool and ventilated.”

Many airlines also discourage passengers from storing power banks in overhead bins because overheating may remain undetected for longer periods.

Airline Rules For Carrying Power Banks

Different airlines have slightly different limits, but most follow international aviation safety norms.

Air India