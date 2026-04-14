Posts Dept, Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya Open 4-Day Exhibition on India's Unity, Democracy
The museum's CEO told ETV Bharat that the initiative will educate youth about India’s democracy while reviving awareness of postal heritage, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : April 14, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
New Delhi: The Department of Posts, in collaboration with the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, has organised a four-day philatelic exhibition. Titled "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat: Celebrating India’s Unity & Democracy through Postage Stamps", it has begun from today, April 14 and will conclude on April 17, 2026. The event showcases the country’s rich cultural and democratic legacy through postage stamps.
The exhibition was inaugurated by Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M Scindia. He toured the displays and interacted with philatelists, stamp collectors, and designers. The curated collection features stamps highlighting India’s cultural heritage, historical milestones, and postal traditions. There are special thematic sections dedicated to Presidents, Prime Ministers and Freedom Fighters.
Speaking at the inauguration, Scindia described the occasion as "an important milestone for the Department of Posts" and expressed appreciation for the support extended by the Sangrahalaya.
Reflecting on India's journey "from the era of freedom to Amrit Kaal and onward to Shatabdi Kaal," he said the Department of Posts would continue to play a pivotal role in nation-building, as it has historically done.
He further emphasised, "The Department and the Sangrahalaya will strengthen their partnership to organise philatelic exhibitions across the country, showcasing India’s rich heritage and legacy."
Dr Priyanka Mishra, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the museum, told ETV Bharat that the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library (PMML) and the Department of Posts "will work together to organise a range of activities. These will include exhibitions and a souvenir shop." The CEO added that the shop would showcase "designer and branded artefacts from both institutions."
"Themed exhibitions will be organised in the future. These will focus on India’s democracy, the Constitution, Prime Ministers, Presidents and Dr B R Ambedkar," she said. She added that these initiatives would centre on key national themes and historical narratives.
Speaking about the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Mishra said, "It will help educate students about India’s democratic values, constitutional framework, and leadership. The MoU will offer them an opportunity to better understand the country's history and institutions." She added that the souvenir shop would allow visitors "to take home pieces of history as lasting reminders."
Addressing concerns about declining awareness of traditional postal systems, Mishra said such exhibitions would help younger generations understand their historical significance. She emphasised that the Department of Posts is undertaking important work in promoting its legacy, ideas, and values. The collaboration would further strengthen these efforts within an Indian context.
On the occasion, three distinct sets of picture postcards were released. These commemorate the fourth Foundation Day of the Sangrahalaya, the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar on April 14, 2026, and the Constitution of India. This highlights the exhibition's focus on democratic heritage.
A key highlight of the event was the signing of an MoU between the Department of Posts and the Sangrahalaya. The aim is to deepen collaboration in promoting India's cultural and postal heritage. The MoU outlines plans for joint exhibitions, outreach programmes, and co-branded philatelic products. It also explores setting up a dedicated India Post counter at the museum.
During his visit, Scindia also toured the dedicated gallery on Narendra Modi at the Sangrahalaya, where he viewed exhibits detailing the Prime Minister's life, leadership and key initiatives.
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