ETV Bharat / bharat

Posts Dept, Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya Open 4-Day Exhibition on India's Unity, Democracy

New Delhi: The Department of Posts, in collaboration with the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, has organised a four-day philatelic exhibition. Titled "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat: Celebrating India’s Unity & Democracy through Postage Stamps", it has begun from today, April 14 and will conclude on April 17, 2026. The event showcases the country’s rich cultural and democratic legacy through postage stamps.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M Scindia. He toured the displays and interacted with philatelists, stamp collectors, and designers. The curated collection features stamps highlighting India’s cultural heritage, historical milestones, and postal traditions. There are special thematic sections dedicated to Presidents, Prime Ministers and Freedom Fighters.

Speaking at the inauguration, Scindia described the occasion as "an important milestone for the Department of Posts" and expressed appreciation for the support extended by the Sangrahalaya.

Reflecting on India's journey "from the era of freedom to Amrit Kaal and onward to Shatabdi Kaal," he said the Department of Posts would continue to play a pivotal role in nation-building, as it has historically done.

He further emphasised, "The Department and the Sangrahalaya will strengthen their partnership to organise philatelic exhibitions across the country, showcasing India’s rich heritage and legacy."

Dr Priyanka Mishra, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the museum, told ETV Bharat that the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library (PMML) and the Department of Posts "will work together to organise a range of activities. These will include exhibitions and a souvenir shop." The CEO added that the shop would showcase "designer and branded artefacts from both institutions."