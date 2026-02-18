Post-Pahalgam Security Shift: 43 High-Altitude Security Bases Set Up In J&K To Flush Out Terrorists
A good number of temporary operating bases were established on the Pahalgam-Tral-Harwan route immediately after the April 2025 terrorist attack in Baisaran meadows.
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: In a major security shift post Pahalgam massacre, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has created 43 temporary operating bases (TOBs) in the higher reaches above the height of 6,000 feet in Jammu and Kashmir to trace and eliminate terrorists entering from across the border.
“The strategy yielded positive results as we have seen a decrease in the number of terror incidents in J&K in the last few months,” said a senior government official to ETV Bharat.
The first such TOB was established in July 2025 at Faqir Gujri in Srinagar district. “Of the total 43 TOBs established till date, 26 bases have been set up in the Kashmir region while the remaining 17 are in the Jammu area,” the official said.
The TOBs are used to house the troops of the central paramilitary force as well as J&K police and launch search and assault operations in the heights where terrorists are holed up in the ‘dhoks’ (mud and stone huts), the official said.
"We are not allowing terrorists in J&K to settle down. All high altitude areas in J&K are under strict surveillance as terrorists are found hiding in hill areas to carry out attacks. The presence of the terrorists in the valley has tremendously decreased," the official added.
Each TOB consists of 16-25 personnel
Each temporary operating base houses about 16-25 troops, including personnel from the J&K police. “While patrolling in such high-altitude areas, the security personnel use sleeping bags, ergonomic bags, tactical boots, hitting equipment, a satellite tracker, as well as satellite phone,” the official said.
A good number of temporary operating bases were established on the Pahalgam-Tral-Harwan route immediately after the April 2025 terrorist attack in the Baisaran meadows of Jammu and Kashmir, the official added.
TOB used to eliminate terrorists involved in Pahalgam massacre
In July, security forces used one such temporary operating base to eliminate three terrorists who were responsible for the Pahalgam attack.
The operation named "Operation Mahadev" was launched on May 22 in Mahadev Hills and its upper ridges in Harwan, which resulted in the killing of three Pakistani terrorists, Abu Hamza Afghani alias Harris, Jibran alias Yashir alias Habib alias Tahir and Suleman. Two AK-47 rifles, one M-4 rifle along with other weapons were recovered from the slain terrorists.
"Operation Mahadev" was launched as part of a security plan that was chalked out a day after the April 22 attack in the scenic Baisaran valley of Pahalgam, where 26 tourists were killed.
97 FTs and 6 LTs active in J&K
The official said that as many as 97 foreign terrorists (FTs) and six local terrorists (LTs) are active in Jammua nd Kashmir at present. “Of the total FTs, as many as 30-40 are active in the Jammu region, whereas 40-57 FTs are active in the Kashmir region. Of the total six local terrorists, four have their bases in PoK,” the official informed. The two local terrorists who are active in J&K are Latif and Jakir.
J&K security issue under close watch of Amit Shah
In his latest meeting with the security agencies over the Jammu and Kashmir situation, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Due to the determined efforts of the security agencies, the terrorist network nurtured by enemies of the nation in Jammu and Kashmir has been almost crippled."
Shah also assured that all necessary resources will continue to be provided to sustain these efforts. The Home Minister also emphasised the vital role of all security agencies in working in a coordinated and vigilant manner to eliminate terrorism from the region. Shah had also asked the security forces to remain alert to ensure that terrorists do not exploit snowfall to infiltrate across the border.
