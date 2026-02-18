ETV Bharat / bharat

Post-Pahalgam Security Shift: 43 High-Altitude Security Bases Set Up In J&K To Flush Out Terrorists

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: In a major security shift post Pahalgam massacre, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has created 43 temporary operating bases (TOBs) in the higher reaches above the height of 6,000 feet in Jammu and Kashmir to trace and eliminate terrorists entering from across the border.

“The strategy yielded positive results as we have seen a decrease in the number of terror incidents in J&K in the last few months,” said a senior government official to ETV Bharat.

The first such TOB was established in July 2025 at Faqir Gujri in Srinagar district. “Of the total 43 TOBs established till date, 26 bases have been set up in the Kashmir region while the remaining 17 are in the Jammu area,” the official said.

The TOBs are used to house the troops of the central paramilitary force as well as J&K police and launch search and assault operations in the heights where terrorists are holed up in the ‘dhoks’ (mud and stone huts), the official said.

"We are not allowing terrorists in J&K to settle down. All high altitude areas in J&K are under strict surveillance as terrorists are found hiding in hill areas to carry out attacks. The presence of the terrorists in the valley has tremendously decreased," the official added.

Each TOB consists of 16-25 personnel

Each temporary operating base houses about 16-25 troops, including personnel from the J&K police. “While patrolling in such high-altitude areas, the security personnel use sleeping bags, ergonomic bags, tactical boots, hitting equipment, a satellite tracker, as well as satellite phone,” the official said.

A good number of temporary operating bases were established on the Pahalgam-Tral-Harwan route immediately after the April 2025 terrorist attack in the Baisaran meadows of Jammu and Kashmir, the official added.