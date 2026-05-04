Post Kerala And Bengal Poll Results, India’s Left Parties At Critical Crossroads
CPI's D Raja said unless the Left is revived in Bengal, it will be a challenge for the parties across the country, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 7:06 PM IST
New Delhi: Monday’s electoral results from Kerala and West Bengal have once again placed India’s Left parties at a critical crossroads, with political leaders and analysts divided over whether the Left can reinvent itself or continue its long-term decline outside a few strongholds.
Significantly, with the defeat of Pinarayi Vijayan-led government, India will not have a Communist chief minister for the first time in five decades. It will also be for the first time since 1970 that the Left is not in power in any state.
“The two major features of the Assembly election results are the serious setback to the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala and the victory of the BJP in West Bengal. The DMK-led alliance also suffered a setback in Tamil Nadu, where the TVK led by Vijay emerged as a major force. The BJP was able to retain Assam and along with the NR Congress, once again won in Puducherry,” said Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary MA Baby here on Monday.
"The LDF was defeated in Kerala after 10 years of continuous rule, during which it did its best for the welfare of the people and meet their aspirations, given the financial constraints imposed by the BJP-led Union government", said Baby.
In Kerala, the CPI-M led LDF has managed to retain a significant presence, reaffirming its status as the last major bastion of Left politics in the country. However, in West Bengal—once the ideological and organisational hub of the Left—the continued marginalisation of the CPI-M and its allies has raised fresh concerns about the future of Left politics at the national level.
Till the filling of the report, in Kerala, CPI-M is leading in 26 seats followed by CPI’s 8 seats. Experts say the contrast between the two states highlights both the resilience and the vulnerabilities of Left parties.
“The Left was in power for the last one decade in Kerala. This time the Left front lost to the UDF. We have seen that both LDF and UDF come to power after every alternate five years in Kerala. But, the condition of the Left parties in West Bengal is really a matter of concern,” said New Delhi-based political analyst Arup Sen to ETV Bharat.
According to Sen, Kerala shows that the Left can still win elections if it adapts governance models to local aspirations. “But West Bengal reflects a deeper structural decline, where organisational erosion and shifting voter bases have weakened the Left beyond quick recovery,” said Sen who kept observing national and regional political developments for decades.
The Left ruled West Bengal for over three decades until 2011, but since then, it has struggled to regain political relevance, squeezed between the All India Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party. In recent elections, its vote share has stagnated, and its cadre base has significantly diminished.
In West Bengal, the BJP benefited from several factors, including the strong anti-incumbency against the corrupt TMC government, said CPI-M general secretary Baby. “Its communal, divisive and vitriolic hate campaign, the huge amounts of money they spent, and the misuse of Central agencies including the Election Commission of India (ECI), the SIR exercise, have all contributed to their victory. Even in such a polarised situation, the Left could marginally improve its performance,” said Baby.
He said that West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry results show the ascendancy of right-wing communal forces led by the BJP, which is a matter of deep concern for all the secular, progressive and democratic forces.
“The CPI (M) respects the people’s verdict and will have a deep introspection on the reasons that led to the defeat of the LDF in Keralam. We assure that the Party will take all necessary corrective measures and continue to struggle for the rights of the people and in defence of secularism and democracy,” said Baby.
He informed that the upcoming meetings of the Polit Bureau and the Central Committee will undertake a comprehensive analysis and formulate a plan of action to meet the challenges posed by the new political situation emerging from the election results.
When asked whether the Assembly election result will have any impact on the India Bloc prospect, Baby said, “The Kerala election result will not have any impact on the India Bloc alliance as it's a political tactical alliance to defeat the BJP at the national level. We will soon sit for a meeting with all India Bloc alliance to strategise our future strategy."
Talking to ETV Bharat, Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja admitted that the performance of the Left is worrying. “For the first time, the BJP is going to form the government. This is not just a warning, but a real lesson for all secular and democratic forces. Unless we revive the Left in Bengal, it will be a challenge for the Left across the country. If we lose Kerala, what will be the future of the Left?” he stated.
The continued electoral appeal of the BJP across large parts of India has drawn attention from political analysts, who point to a mix of leadership, welfare delivery, and narrative-building.
Experts say the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains a key factor. “Modi’s personal credibility and strong leadership image continue to resonate with voters, particularly among first-time and aspirational voters,” said political scientist Prof Geeta Bhatt. She said that BJP’s emphasis on welfare schemes such as housing, food distribution, and direct benefit transfers, which have expanded its support base among poorer sections.
“The party’s focus on nationalism and cultural identity has helped consolidate a broad voter coalition. The BJP has successfully combined welfare politics with a strong ideological narrative,” said Bhatt, a professor of political science in Delhi University. BJP’s organisational strength ensures effective outreach even in remote regions and together, these factors continue to drive voter attraction toward the BJP, she said.
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