ETV Bharat / bharat

Post Kerala And Bengal Poll Results, India’s Left Parties At Critical Crossroads

New Delhi: Monday’s electoral results from Kerala and West Bengal have once again placed India’s Left parties at a critical crossroads, with political leaders and analysts divided over whether the Left can reinvent itself or continue its long-term decline outside a few strongholds.

Significantly, with the defeat of Pinarayi Vijayan-led government, India will not have a Communist chief minister for the first time in five decades. It will also be for the first time since 1970 that the Left is not in power in any state.

“The two major features of the Assembly election results are the serious setback to the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala and the victory of the BJP in West Bengal. The DMK-led alliance also suffered a setback in Tamil Nadu, where the TVK led by Vijay emerged as a major force. The BJP was able to retain Assam and along with the NR Congress, once again won in Puducherry,” said Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary MA Baby here on Monday.

"The LDF was defeated in Kerala after 10 years of continuous rule, during which it did its best for the welfare of the people and meet their aspirations, given the financial constraints imposed by the BJP-led Union government", said Baby.

In Kerala, the CPI-M led LDF has managed to retain a significant presence, reaffirming its status as the last major bastion of Left politics in the country. However, in West Bengal—once the ideological and organisational hub of the Left—the continued marginalisation of the CPI-M and its allies has raised fresh concerns about the future of Left politics at the national level.

Till the filling of the report, in Kerala, CPI-M is leading in 26 seats followed by CPI’s 8 seats. Experts say the contrast between the two states highlights both the resilience and the vulnerabilities of Left parties.

“The Left was in power for the last one decade in Kerala. This time the Left front lost to the UDF. We have seen that both LDF and UDF come to power after every alternate five years in Kerala. But, the condition of the Left parties in West Bengal is really a matter of concern,” said New Delhi-based political analyst Arup Sen to ETV Bharat.

According to Sen, Kerala shows that the Left can still win elections if it adapts governance models to local aspirations. “But West Bengal reflects a deeper structural decline, where organisational erosion and shifting voter bases have weakened the Left beyond quick recovery,” said Sen who kept observing national and regional political developments for decades.

The Left ruled West Bengal for over three decades until 2011, but since then, it has struggled to regain political relevance, squeezed between the All India Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party. In recent elections, its vote share has stagnated, and its cadre base has significantly diminished.