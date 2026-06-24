ETV Bharat / bharat

Post-Fire Incident, Lucknow Development Authority Issues Demolition Notice For The Building

The notice requires the submission of documents related to the building and a clarification regarding the legality of its construction. ( ETV Bharat )

Lucknow: Following the fire incident in the Aliganj area of ​​the capital, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has issued a demolition notice for the building where the fire broke out. If no response is received within 15 days from the owner of the building, demolition proceedings against the building will commence.

Through this notice — a copy each has been affixed to the building and served on the owner — the LDA has demanded an explanation as to why commercial activities were being conducted in a building designated for residential use.

The notice requires the submission of documents related to the building and a clarification regarding the legality of its construction. The LDA said that if a satisfactory response is not received within the stipulated timeframe, demolition action may be taken in accordance with the rules.

The inspection of the building and the scrutiny of documents are going on following the fire on June 22, which resulted in the deaths of 15 children and left several injured.

Separately, the police have registered an FIR against the building owner under serious charges and have sent him to jail following his arrest.