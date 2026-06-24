Post-Fire Incident, Lucknow Development Authority Issues Demolition Notice For The Building
LDA says if no response is received within 15 days from the owner of the building, they will commence demolition proceedings against the building.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST
Lucknow: Following the fire incident in the Aliganj area of the capital, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has issued a demolition notice for the building where the fire broke out. If no response is received within 15 days from the owner of the building, demolition proceedings against the building will commence.
Through this notice — a copy each has been affixed to the building and served on the owner — the LDA has demanded an explanation as to why commercial activities were being conducted in a building designated for residential use.
The notice requires the submission of documents related to the building and a clarification regarding the legality of its construction. The LDA said that if a satisfactory response is not received within the stipulated timeframe, demolition action may be taken in accordance with the rules.
The inspection of the building and the scrutiny of documents are going on following the fire on June 22, which resulted in the deaths of 15 children and left several injured.
Separately, the police have registered an FIR against the building owner under serious charges and have sent him to jail following his arrest.
Earlier, the LDA had revealed that a notice regarding this building was issued in 2016, and a demolition order had been passed. However, the owner had submitted an affidavit to the competent LDA authority promising not to conduct commercial activities there. He had also pledged that the building would be constructed strictly in accordance with the residential building plan.
Based on this affidavit, the LDA official had cancelled the demolition order and granted permission. But no official bothered to verify whether the construction actually adhered to the terms of the affidavit submitted to the authority. Gross negligence on the part of the LDA has come to light in this matter.
In compliance with government directives, action has been taken against more than a dozen LDA employees, including five zonal officers, six assistant engineers, and several junior engineers.
The fire had broken out on the afternoon of Monday, June 22, at a gaming zone and software office located on the third floor in the Aliganj area of the capital. Fifteen people lost their lives in the incident, while several suffered injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at KGMU (King George's Medical University).
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