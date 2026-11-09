Post-Diwali Smog Blankets Indian Cities; Delhi-NCR AQI Hits 376, Major Stations Record Varying Pollution Levels
Post-Diwali smog has severely choked Indian cities, with Delhi-NCR’s AQI hitting a "very poor" 376, triggering sharp spike in hospital respiratory admissions, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : November 9, 2026 at 2:30 PM IST
New Delhi: The air pollution crisis in the wake of Diwali celebrations has intensified across the country, with a thick blanket of smog enveloping major urban centres. While air quality has deteriorated sharply in the National Capital Region (NCR), cities across western, eastern and southern India have reported varying levels of pollution.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) latest 24-hour air quality bulletin, India’s urban centres are facing a severe pollution crisis. As of 4 pm on Sunday, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 376, placing the capital firmly in the “very poor” category. Neighbouring NCR cities, including Ghaziabad, Noida, and Greater Noida, similarly reported dangerously elevated pollution levels.
The pollution crisis spans far beyond the traditionally vulnerable northern belt. Cities like Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kolkata, Pune, and Chennai recorded varying degrees of pollution, underscoring a nationwide post-festival air-quality challenge.
The most alarming readings remain concentrated within the NCR. Outside of Delhi, Ghaziabad led the region with an AQI of 344, followed closely by Noida at 318, Greater Noida at 299, Faridabad at 291, and Gurugram at 288.
AQI levels of 10 major urban areas
The CPCB’s latest bulletin provides comprehensive data highlighting the AQI level of 10 major cities. Delhi’s AQI was more than five times Bengaluru's, while Ahmedabad and Jaipur remained in the moderate category. Lucknow was particularly concerning, with an AQI of 233, placing it in the poor category. Mumbai (132), Chennai (138) and Indore (166) also remained vulnerable despite recording lower levels than the northern cities.
The NCR situation was substantially worse with Ghaziabad registering AQI of 344, Noida 318, Greater Noida 299, Faridabad 291 and Gurugram 288.
Delhi-NCR’s pollution emergency
The air quality deterioration becomes more concerning when viewed against the backdrop of already elevated pollution before Diwali. Delhi’s AQI was reported at 364 at 8 am on November 7, while the CPCB’s November 8 bulletin recorded a 24-hour average of 376.
On the night of Diwali, pollution levels rose dramatically at individual monitoring stations. According to CPCB monitoring data, Delhi’s AQI reached 483 at 8.10 am on November 9, with at least 15 monitoring stations crossing the 400 mark.
The deterioration was attributed to a combination of firecracker emissions, vehicular pollution, construction dust, industrial activity, crop-residue burning and unfavourable meteorological conditions.
Increasing respiratory complications
As per experts, the most worrying dimension of the pollution crisis is its growing public-health burden.
Leading pulmonologist and former AIIMS New Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria recently highlighted an almost 20 per cent increase in patients experiencing worsening underlying respiratory problems in Delhi-NCR.
“Patients suffering from asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and existing cardiac conditions are experiencing aggravated symptoms. Even otherwise healthy individuals are reporting persistent cough, throat irritation, wheezing and breathing difficulties,” he said.
According to him, pollution irritates the airways and triggers bronchial hyperactivity, making even people without a previous respiratory illness vulnerable.
A previous observational study conducted at SDS Tuberculosis Research Centre & Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) recorded a 126.7 per cent increase in respiratory admissions during the 15 days following Diwali, compared with the preceding 15 days.
The study examined 98 patients admitted with breathing difficulties. Respiratory admissions increased from 30 before Diwali to 68 afterwards.
According to the study, average hospital stay increased from 7.59 to 9.46 days. The proportion of patients requiring ventilator support rose from 13.3 per cent to 55.9 per cent. Five deaths were recorded among patients in the post-Diwali group.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, another renowned pulmonologist Dr Ankit Bhatia said that pollution-triggered inflammation can worsen cardiovascular conditions, including acute coronary syndromes, hypertension and heart failure.
“Short-term implications of pollution are that patients who have asthma and lung disease can have acute infections and problems, and they are then hospitalised. Long exposure for many days and even years can worsen cardiovascular conditions, including acute coronary syndromes, hypertension and heart failure," he said.
Government steps in to assess health impact
Recognising the growing public-health concern, the Delhi Health Department has asked hospitals and medical facilities across the capital to maintain detailed records of respiratory cases and firecracker-related injuries until November 30.
The directive covers 32 government hospitals, eight society hospitals, 1,354 private hospitals, 414 Ayushman Mandirs and 2,025 other healthcare facilities, including polyclinics and district hospitals.
Hospitals have been asked to submit weekly reports on patient admissions, with a consolidated assessment scheduled for December 1. The exercise follows directions from the Supreme Court seeking an assessment of the health impact of firecracker emissions.
PM2.5 poses the biggest health concern
Among the pollutants, PM2.5 remains a major concern because these microscopic particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream.
Experts said that prolonged exposure can aggravate asthma and COPD, impair lung function, increase respiratory infections and contribute to cardiovascular complications. Children, older people, pregnant women and individuals with pre-existing heart and lung conditions are particularly vulnerable.
According to CPCB’s health classification AQI of 101–200 causes breathing discomfort among people with lung, asthma and heart diseases.
“AQI 201–300 causes breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure. AQI of 301–400 causes respiratory illness on prolonged exposure; AQI of 401–500 causes adverse effects even on healthy people, with serious impacts on those with existing diseases,” the CPCB’s health notification stated.
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