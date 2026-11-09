ETV Bharat / bharat

Post-Diwali Smog Blankets Indian Cities; Delhi-NCR AQI Hits 376, Major Stations Record Varying Pollution Levels

A commuter moves amid a thick layer of smog as air quality deteriorates, near Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday (November 9, 2026) ( PTI )

New Delhi: The air pollution crisis in the wake of Diwali celebrations has intensified across the country, with a thick blanket of smog enveloping major urban centres. While air quality has deteriorated sharply in the National Capital Region (NCR), cities across western, eastern and southern India have reported varying levels of pollution.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) latest 24-hour air quality bulletin, India’s urban centres are facing a severe pollution crisis. As of 4 pm on Sunday, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 376, placing the capital firmly in the “very poor” category. Neighbouring NCR cities, including Ghaziabad, Noida, and Greater Noida, similarly reported dangerously elevated pollution levels.

A vendor walks amid a thick layer of smog, near Sangam in Prayagraj on Monday (November 9, 2026) (PTI)

The pollution crisis spans far beyond the traditionally vulnerable northern belt. Cities like Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kolkata, Pune, and Chennai recorded varying degrees of pollution, underscoring a nationwide post-festival air-quality challenge.

The most alarming readings remain concentrated within the NCR. Outside of Delhi, Ghaziabad led the region with an AQI of 344, followed closely by Noida at 318, Greater Noida at 299, Faridabad at 291, and Gurugram at 288.

AQI levels of 10 major urban areas

The CPCB’s latest bulletin provides comprehensive data highlighting the AQI level of 10 major cities. Delhi’s AQI was more than five times Bengaluru's, while Ahmedabad and Jaipur remained in the moderate category. Lucknow was particularly concerning, with an AQI of 233, placing it in the poor category. Mumbai (132), Chennai (138) and Indore (166) also remained vulnerable despite recording lower levels than the northern cities.

AQI level of 10 major urban areas (ETV Bharat Graphics)

The NCR situation was substantially worse with Ghaziabad registering AQI of 344, Noida 318, Greater Noida 299, Faridabad 291 and Gurugram 288.

Delhi-NCR’s pollution emergency

The air quality deterioration becomes more concerning when viewed against the backdrop of already elevated pollution before Diwali. Delhi’s AQI was reported at 364 at 8 am on November 7, while the CPCB’s November 8 bulletin recorded a 24-hour average of 376.

On the night of Diwali, pollution levels rose dramatically at individual monitoring stations. According to CPCB monitoring data, Delhi’s AQI reached 483 at 8.10 am on November 9, with at least 15 monitoring stations crossing the 400 mark.

The deterioration was attributed to a combination of firecracker emissions, vehicular pollution, construction dust, industrial activity, crop-residue burning and unfavourable meteorological conditions.

Increasing respiratory complications

As per experts, the most worrying dimension of the pollution crisis is its growing public-health burden.

Leading pulmonologist and former AIIMS New Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria recently highlighted an almost 20 per cent increase in patients experiencing worsening underlying respiratory problems in Delhi-NCR.

Top 10 cities with maximum AQI (ETV Bharat Graphics)

“Patients suffering from asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and existing cardiac conditions are experiencing aggravated symptoms. Even otherwise healthy individuals are reporting persistent cough, throat irritation, wheezing and breathing difficulties,” he said.

According to him, pollution irritates the airways and triggers bronchial hyperactivity, making even people without a previous respiratory illness vulnerable.