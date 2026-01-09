ETV Bharat / bharat

Post Article 370 Abrogation, Jammu And Kashmir, Ladakh Prepare For First Census In 16 Years

An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard at a marketplace in Srinagar, Jammu Kashmir on May 13, 2025. ( AFP )

Srinagar: After nearly 16 years without updated official data, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are preparing for the crucial and long-awaited Census 2027, essential for governance, planning, and political representation post the abrogation of special status on August 5, 2019.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced that the first phase of Census 2027—the house-listing and housing census—will be conducted between April 1 and September 30, 2026. States and Union Territories will carry out the exercise for 30 days within this window.

The initial phase will collect detailed information on households, housing conditions, amenities and assets. The data will form the foundation for the full population enumeration scheduled for 2027.

For Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the census carries added significance. The last nationwide census was held in 2011. The 2021 census was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was never resumed, leaving both regions without updated demographic data for nearly a decade and a half.

Officials say the absence of fresh population figures has complicated the planning and implementation of welfare schemes, infrastructure development, urban planning and sector-specific policies.

“An updated census is critical for Jammu and Kashmir, especially after the sweeping administrative and political changes of recent years,” said a senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity. “It will give policymakers a clearer picture of the demographic and socio-economic realities on the ground.”

Jammu and Kashmir was reorganised into a Union Territory in 2019, while Ladakh was carved out as a separate UT following the abrogation of Article 370, which gave the region special status under the Indian Constitution. Since then, both regions have undergone major administrative restructuring, alongside changes in governance, migration patterns, tourism activity and economic dynamics.

Political parties across the spectrum have welcomed the move while also stressing the need for transparency and scientific execution.

National Conference spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said the census would help clear long-standing ambiguities. “It is important and will remove many confusions. It will give the population ratio of all areas and help the government frame policies accordingly,” he said.