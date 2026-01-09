Post Article 370 Abrogation, Jammu And Kashmir, Ladakh Prepare For First Census In 16 Years
This Census will be crucial as it is also coming after the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories in 2019.
January 9, 2026
Srinagar: After nearly 16 years without updated official data, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are preparing for the crucial and long-awaited Census 2027, essential for governance, planning, and political representation post the abrogation of special status on August 5, 2019.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced that the first phase of Census 2027—the house-listing and housing census—will be conducted between April 1 and September 30, 2026. States and Union Territories will carry out the exercise for 30 days within this window.
The initial phase will collect detailed information on households, housing conditions, amenities and assets. The data will form the foundation for the full population enumeration scheduled for 2027.
For Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the census carries added significance. The last nationwide census was held in 2011. The 2021 census was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was never resumed, leaving both regions without updated demographic data for nearly a decade and a half.
Officials say the absence of fresh population figures has complicated the planning and implementation of welfare schemes, infrastructure development, urban planning and sector-specific policies.
“An updated census is critical for Jammu and Kashmir, especially after the sweeping administrative and political changes of recent years,” said a senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity. “It will give policymakers a clearer picture of the demographic and socio-economic realities on the ground.”
Jammu and Kashmir was reorganised into a Union Territory in 2019, while Ladakh was carved out as a separate UT following the abrogation of Article 370, which gave the region special status under the Indian Constitution. Since then, both regions have undergone major administrative restructuring, alongside changes in governance, migration patterns, tourism activity and economic dynamics.
Political parties across the spectrum have welcomed the move while also stressing the need for transparency and scientific execution.
National Conference spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said the census would help clear long-standing ambiguities. “It is important and will remove many confusions. It will give the population ratio of all areas and help the government frame policies accordingly,” he said.
Senior Congress leader and former Member of Parliament Chowdhary Lal Singh said the exercise was long overdue. “The census is already late. It was supposed to be conducted in 2021, and the last one took place in 2011,” he said. “This exercise is very important, as it will give a clear idea about population growth, caste, religion and regional composition. The allocation of funds and even the requirement of parliamentary and assembly seats will become clearer. It is a welcome step despite being late, but it must be transparent and impartial.”
Peoples Democratic Party legislator Waheed ur Rehman Para also underlined the need for the exercise. “The census is pending and required. We hope it is done scientifically and in the interests of the people,” he said.
BJP MLA Ranbir Singh Pathania said that the scheduling of the census in J&K and Ladakh is fully synchronised with the national census cycle. “It is a clear sign that the region is now fully integrated into the national mainstream,” he said.
“The days of separate, delayed, and politically influenced data collection are over. This is the new normal of 'One Nation, One Law, One Data', he further said.
In Ladakh, administrative preparations have already begun. Officials said the Lieutenant Governor recently held discussions with the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India to address logistical challenges unique to the high-altitude region. The talks focused on staffing, training and operational planning, particularly for remote and snowbound areas.
Because of Ladakh’s harsh winters and difficult terrain, enumeration in the region, along with other snow-bound areas, is expected to be scheduled earlier than in much of the country to ensure accurate coverage of isolated villages and nomadic communities.
Census 2027 will also mark India’s first fully digital census. Authorities plan to use mobile applications and online platforms for data collection, while offering households the option of self-enumeration during a limited window before enumerators conduct field visits.
Officials believe the digital shift could improve efficiency and accuracy in urban areas of Jammu and Kashmir and ease logistical challenges in far-flung regions.
In Jammu and Kashmir, preparatory work is expected to begin soon in coordination with district administrations. This will include updating maps, redefining enumeration blocks and training field staff. Officials said special focus would be placed on rapidly expanding urban areas around Srinagar and Jammu, as well as villages along the Line of Control and the International Border.
