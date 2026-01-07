ETV Bharat / bharat

Porsche Crash Case: SC Issues Notice To Maharashtra Govt On Bail Pleas Of Two Accused

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Maharashtra government on pleas filed by two accused seeking bail in the Pune Porsche car accident case, which claimed two lives in May 2024.

A bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan issued the notice to the state government on pleas filed by Aditya Avinash Sood (52) and Ashish Satish Mittal (37) against a Bombay High Court order rejecting their bail. The High Court on December 16 last year had rejected the bail pleas of eight accused, including Sood and Mittal, in the case.

Sood and Mittal were arrested on August 19 last year, as their blood samples were used for tests in connection with two minors who were in the car along with the 17-year-old main accused at the time of the accident. In May, 2024, a Porsche car, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy under the influence of alcohol, fatally knocked down two IT professionals in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area.