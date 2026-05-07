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Population Control Policies, UCC Require Public Cooperation: RSS Chief

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief also called for harmony among religions and communities.

Population Control Policies, UCC Require Public Cooperation: RSS Chief
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File/IANS)
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By PTI

Published : May 7, 2026 at 2:18 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Mysuru: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said population control policies and the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code required public cooperation and long-term thinking, and asserted that caste-based politics would disappear only when society stopped identifying with caste divisions.

Addressing an interaction session after delivering a lecture on "Social Harmony as a Catalyst for National Development" at JSS Mahavidyapeetha here, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief also called for harmony among religions and communities. He urged people to practise equality in social life through conduct rather than slogans.

"Because society remembers caste, politicians take advantage of it. Their legitimate aim is to get votes. If they cannot get votes through work, they will get votes through caste," he said.

Replying to a question on the Population Control Bill and Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Bhagwat said the RSS was not the government but a social organisation and emphasised that laws could succeed only with public participation.

"People must first be educated. Policy is necessary, but policy can only succeed with public cooperation," he said. Referring to population control measures during the Emergency period, Bhagwat said aggressive enforcement had led to public resentment and political backlash.

Read more:

  1. Ram Temple Built Due To Commitment Of Those in Power; India Already A Hindu Rashtra: Bhagwat
  2. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Bats For Greater Promotion Of Sanskrit In India

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