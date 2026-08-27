ETV Bharat / bharat

Popular Among Visitors, Tiger 'Bhola' Passes Away In Corbett Reserve

Ramnagar: A tiger who was popular among tourists at the Phato zone of the Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) in Uttarakhand died on Thursday. Bhola was rescued in a severely injured condition from Phato range about two months ago, and brought to the Dhela Rescue Centre for treatment.

Bhola was immensely popular among nature guides, safari drivers, and locals. News about his death has saddened wildlife lovers and those in the tourism industry.

Since his rescue in an injured condition on June 26, the big cat had been fighting for his life at the Dhela Rescue Centre, where he was being treated under the supervision of veterinarians. But, despite the best efforts of the Forest Department, he succumbed to his injuries.

Bhola was named so because of his calm nature. He often sat quietly around the safari vehicles carrying tourists to the forest. Despite their presence nearby, he never behaved aggressively.