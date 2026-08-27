Popular Among Visitors, Tiger 'Bhola' Passes Away In Corbett Reserve
Bhola was rescued about two months ago in a severely injured condition from Phato tourist range and was undergoing treatment at Dhela Rescue Centre.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Ramnagar: A tiger who was popular among tourists at the Phato zone of the Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) in Uttarakhand died on Thursday. Bhola was rescued in a severely injured condition from Phato range about two months ago, and brought to the Dhela Rescue Centre for treatment.
Bhola was immensely popular among nature guides, safari drivers, and locals. News about his death has saddened wildlife lovers and those in the tourism industry.
Since his rescue in an injured condition on June 26, the big cat had been fighting for his life at the Dhela Rescue Centre, where he was being treated under the supervision of veterinarians. But, despite the best efforts of the Forest Department, he succumbed to his injuries.
Bhola was named so because of his calm nature. He often sat quietly around the safari vehicles carrying tourists to the forest. Despite their presence nearby, he never behaved aggressively.
A panel of veterinary officers conducted his postmortem in accordance with the guidelines set by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). Forest Department officials, representatives of various organisations including non-governmental organisations (NGOs) were also present during the exercise.
His biological samples were collected and sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in Dehradun for scientific testing. The investigation report will help clarify the causes behind the tiger's death.
Following the postmortem, his carcass was disposed of in accordance with NTCA guidelines. “Following the tiger's death, all established wildlife conservation protocols were fully followed. In accordance with NTCA guidelines, his postmortem was conducted in the presence of expert doctors where all aspects of the tiger's health, injuries and possible causes of death were scientifically examined,” said Saket Badola, Director of the CTR.
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