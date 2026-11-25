ETV Bharat / bharat

Poorer Households, SCs And STs Face Higher Mortality Risk: Study

The researchers argue that reducing adult mortality inequalities requires targeted interventions for socially and economically disadvantaged populations. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Economic deprivation and social disadvantage continue to shape the chances of survival among India's adult population, with people from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities and poorer households experiencing disproportionately higher mortality risks, a new study published in the peer-reviewed journal Demographic Research shows.

Conducted by Moradhvaj Dhakad of the Max Planck Institute for Demographic Research (MPIDR) and Nandita Saikia of the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS), the study examines inequalities in adult mortality across caste, religious and economic groups using data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) undertaken in 1998-99, 2015-16 and 2019-21.

Focusing on deaths among people in the age range of 15-59 years, researchers found that mortality inequalities across social and economic groups have persisted for more than two decades, with only marginal improvements in social disparities. The findings underline how caste, religion and household wealth continue to influence adult survival, even as overall mortality has declined.

Adult Mortality Declines, But Men Lag Behind Women

One of the significant findings of the study is the considerably slower improvement in adult mortality among men compared with women.

The probability of death between 15 and 59 years among men declined from 268 per 1,000 persons in NFHS 1998-99 to 221 per 1,000 in NFHS 2019-21, representing an improvement of approximately 17%. Among women, the corresponding probability fell from 208 to 125 per 1,000, marking a much sharper decline of around 40%.

The researchers also observed that male adult mortality increased between NFHS 2015-16 and NFHS 2019-21, a development they suggest could partly be attributable to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak during 2020-21.

The contrasting trends indicate that while India has made progress in improving adult survival, the gains have not been equally distributed between men and women, the study notes.

SCs/STs Continue to Face Mortality Disadvantage

The study identifies SCs and STs as particularly vulnerable groups in terms of adult mortality. Across all three NFHS rounds, SC and ST populations recorded higher probabilities of death between 15 and 59 years than several other social groups, among both men and women.

However, the pace of improvement varied considerably across communities. Among men, STs recorded the largest decline in adult mortality of approximately 25% between 1998-99 and 2019-21. Other Backward Classes (OBCs) followed with an improvement of around 23%.

In comparison, Muslim men and upper-caste Hindu men registered improvements of less than 12% during the same period.

Among women, those from the SC experienced the fastest improvement, with adult mortality declining by approximately 44%. Muslim women, meanwhile, recorded a slower decline of around one-third, the study shows.

Despite these improvements, the persistence of higher mortality among disadvantaged communities highlights the continuing influence of structural inequalities on health and survival.

Muslim Men Have a Survival Advantage

An important finding of the research concerns differences in adult mortality across religious communities. It shows Muslim men consistently recorded lower adult mortality than upper-caste Hindu men across the three survey periods.

The researchers found that this advantage remained even after adjusting for household wealth, rural-urban residence and regional differences. In NFHS 2019-21, Muslim men had approximately 21% lower mortality risk than upper-caste Hindu men, with a hazard ratio of 0.794.

The study suggests that differences in health-related behaviour, particularly lower alcohol consumption among Muslim adults, contribute to this advantage.