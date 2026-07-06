Poor Show By Jammu Kashmir MPs In Development Work Completion Despite Smooth Fund Flow
Jammu and Kashmir MPs allocated over half of MPLADS funds for development projects, but slow execution and delays have resulted in poor completion rates.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST
Srinagar: Lok Sabha MPs from Jammu and Kashmir have recorded poor completion of development works under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) despite allotting more than half of their total kitty for different projects in their constituencies, according to official data.
Each of the five elected MPs from Jammu and Kashmir has been allotted Rs 14.70 crore for two years since their election in 2024. The MPs have allotted funds for public welfare development like drainage, electricity improvement, drinking water, healthcare, roads, lanes, sports and flood protection measures.
The data from the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation shows that National Conference (NC) MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, representing the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, has recommended 176 works at a cost of Rs 8.54 crore. Of these, 130 works have been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 5.40 crore, while only 21 works have been completed at a cost of Rs 59 lakh.
Ruhullah’s office assistant told ETV Bharat that the MP has released Rs 10 crore until now, but work execution is slow due to delays in tendering, approval, estimation and completion from the departments concerned.
Another NC MP from the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, Mian Altaf, has recommended 76 works at a cost of Rs 11.41 crore. Of these, 55 works have been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 8.60 crore; only 9 works have been completed at a cost of Rs 36 lakhs.
Altaf told ETV Bharat that there is a “problem” at the execution level by the departments to whom the funds are allotted for projects. “I have held several meetings with officials about this sluggish progress in execution, but the redressal is lacking,” he said.
Citing an example of work delays, the MP said that he allotted funds for constructing Sarais (lodges) for attendants at the government medical colleges in Rajouri and Anantnag, yet both remain incomplete. “Work for Rajouri Sarai is yet to be started while some work has been executed for Anantnag,” he said, referring to the slow execution of projects by the departments.
Independent MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh (Er Rashid), representing the Baramulla constituency, has recommended projects for Rs 5.79 crore from the allocated Rs 14.70 crore. Of the 128 works the MP recommended for execution, 15 have been completed at a cost of Rs 56 lakhs, while 96 works costing Rs 4.68 crore have been sent for estimation, feasibility and execution by the concerned department. The expenditure on completed and ongoing works as of date is Rs 2.10 crore.
Firdous Baba, public relations officer for Er Rashid and spokesman of the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), told ETV Bharat that the MP, despite being in jail, has recommended and allotted funds for the works flagged by the public in the Baramulla constituency, yet execution takes time due to “official delays and tendering".
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, who represents the Jammu constituency, has recommended 203 works at a cost of Rs 10.81 crore. Of these, 168 works have been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 8.65 crore, while 27 works have been completed at a cost of Rs 82 lakh. Kishore was not available for his comments.
Among the five MPs, Union Minister and BJP MP Jitendra Singh, representing the Udhampur constituency, has recorded comparatively better performance. Singh has recommended 331 works at a cost of Rs 10.47 crore. Of these, 277 works have been sanctioned for Rs 8.04 crore, while 177 works have been completed at a cost of Rs 3.27 crore.
MPLADS is a central sector scheme fully funded by the Government of India that enables MPs to recommend development works based on the needs of their constituencies for improving essential public services such as healthcare, sanitation, education and drinking water infrastructure.
Under the scheme, district authorities are responsible for sanctioning and executing the recommended works after carrying out feasibility assessments. As per MPLADS guidelines, sanctioned projects are generally expected to be completed within one year of approval.
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