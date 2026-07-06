ETV Bharat / bharat

Poor Show By Jammu Kashmir MPs In Development Work Completion Despite Smooth Fund Flow

Srinagar: Lok Sabha MPs from Jammu and Kashmir have recorded poor completion of development works under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) despite allotting more than half of their total kitty for different projects in their constituencies, according to official data.

Each of the five elected MPs from Jammu and Kashmir has been allotted Rs 14.70 crore for two years since their election in 2024. The MPs have allotted funds for public welfare development like drainage, electricity improvement, drinking water, healthcare, roads, lanes, sports and flood protection measures.

The data from the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation shows that National Conference (NC) MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, representing the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, has recommended 176 works at a cost of Rs 8.54 crore. Of these, 130 works have been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 5.40 crore, while only 21 works have been completed at a cost of Rs 59 lakh.

Ruhullah’s office assistant told ETV Bharat that the MP has released Rs 10 crore until now, but work execution is slow due to delays in tendering, approval, estimation and completion from the departments concerned.

Another NC MP from the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, Mian Altaf, has recommended 76 works at a cost of Rs 11.41 crore. Of these, 55 works have been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 8.60 crore; only 9 works have been completed at a cost of Rs 36 lakhs.

Altaf told ETV Bharat that there is a “problem” at the execution level by the departments to whom the funds are allotted for projects. “I have held several meetings with officials about this sluggish progress in execution, but the redressal is lacking,” he said.

Citing an example of work delays, the MP said that he allotted funds for constructing Sarais (lodges) for attendants at the government medical colleges in Rajouri and Anantnag, yet both remain incomplete. “Work for Rajouri Sarai is yet to be started while some work has been executed for Anantnag,” he said, referring to the slow execution of projects by the departments.