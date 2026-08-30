ETV Bharat / bharat

Poonch Custodial Deaths: Gujjar Leaders Express Outrage As Armed Forces Tribunal Clears Record Of Brigadier

Jammu: Prominent Gujjar community leaders and activists have expressed anger over the decision of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) to strike out from record the administrative punitive action against a senior Army officer for the custodial deaths of three civilians in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir in December 2023.

Strongly reacting to the tribunal's decision to remove Brigadier Padmasambhava Acharya's name from administrative files after his two-year period of "severe displeasure" censure, Gujjar community leader Shahnawaz Choudhary described the episode as a "complete betrayal of the community".

The dispute originated from an operation in response to an ambush near the Dera Ki Gali (DKG) area of Poonch District on December 21, 2023, during which four soldiers were killed, two of them being mutilated.

While conducting searches, the security forces arrested local civilians for questioning. Three of those arrested died due to injuries allegedly received during interrogation at the Company Operating Base in Mastan Dhara and a purported video of the torture was leaked on social media.

Consequent to the Court of Inquiry ordered by the Headquarters of XVI Corps, punitive administrative action was taken against Brig. Acharya, who then commanded 13 Sector, for lack of exercising proper command and control, improper handling of civilians and inability to stop the excesses committed.

"Gujjars have always maintained their patriotism in the depth of their hearts and have never felt any need to showcase it, but again and again, we are faced with injustice," said Choudhary.

Choudhary and his team provided extensive help to the Army when this unfortunate incident happened to douse the anger following an assurance that the Army will take strict action against the guilty.

The fact that the senior army officer has been censured for two years but now a tribunal order has directed that this action of the officer will not be reflected in his personal record makes a mockery of our judicial system, Choudhary said.

"In other words, this judicial process is paving the way for the promotion of the officer in future and thereby undermining accountability for those innocent lives that were lost," he said.

He asked the government to respond to the written submissions filed in the proceedings claiming that senior leadership, including the then Corps Commander of XVI Corps stationed at Nagrota, was present in the control room at DKG during the "torture" of civilians in Mastan Dhara.