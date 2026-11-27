ETV Bharat / bharat

Pollution Remains High Across Indian Cities In November; Delhi's AQI Stays Below Severe Category

Vehicles move amid smog near Anand Vihar in New Delhi on Thursday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Air quality across several Indian cities remained a concern through November, with multiple locations in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar and Punjab reporting 'poor' to 'very poor' pollution levels. Delhi recorded 12 days of 'very poor' air quality between November 1 and 26.

The national capital did not witness a single day in the 'severe' category during the period, according to data from the Sameer app.

Delhi's air quality remained largely in the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories throughout the month. Its highest daily average AQI so far was 382 on November 6. On November 27, the national capital recorded an AQI of 220, placing it in the 'Poor' category.

Across Delhi and neighbouring NCR cities, fine particulate matter (PM2.5) remained the dominant pollutant at most air quality monitoring stations.

Delhi Records Zero Severe AQI Days In November

Between November 1 and 26, Delhi recorded 12 days of 'very poor' air quality, with AQI readings ranging between 301 and 400. These included November 2-9 and November 11-14.

The remaining 14 days fell in the 'poor' category, with readings between 201 and 300. The city's highest daily average AQI during this period was 382 on November 6.

Notably, Delhi did not record any day in the 'severe' category during these 26 days.

A commuter makes her way amid low visibility as air quality deteriorates in Gurugram, Haryana, on Thursday. (PTI)

PM2.5 Dominates Pollution Across Delhi

PM2.5 remained the leading pollutant at most of Delhi's air quality monitoring stations. On November 27, it was the dominant pollutant at 43 of the 56 reporting stations across the national capital.

PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter measuring 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter. These particles can penetrate deep into the respiratory system, reach the lungs and potentially enter the bloodstream.

Vehicular emissions, industrial activities, biomass and waste burning, and secondary pollutants contribute to these particles in the atmosphere. Low winter wind speeds can further restrict their dispersal, allowing pollution to accumulate.

PM10, largely associated with road dust, soil, and construction activities, was the dominant pollutant at select locations, including Anand Vihar, IIT Delhi, Lodhi Road and Vasundhara Enclave.

Delhi’s air quality remained in the 'poor' category on Friday, with the overall AQI recorded at 220 at 8 am. Delhi's most polluted locations are: DTU (308), followed by Burari Crossing (287), CRRI Mathura Road (287), IGI Airport (T3) (271), Bawana (266), Chandni Chowk (263), Ghoga (262), Burari (258) and Alipur (246).

How Did NCR Cities Record AQI In November?

Noida Records Nine Very Poor Days in November: This NCR city saw fluctuations between the 'moderate', 'poor', and 'very Poor' air quality categories during November. Between November 1 and 26, the city recorded nine 'very poor' days, 15 'poor' days and two 'moderate' days. Its highest daily average AQI during this period was 332 on November 9.

Air quality improved to the 'moderate' category on November 17, when the AQI dropped to 155. Another relatively better reading of 193 was recorded on November 24. However, on November 27, Noida's AQI stood at 228, placing it back in the 'poor' category. PM2.5 was the dominant pollutant on 24 of the 26 recorded days.