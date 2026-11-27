Pollution Remains High Across Indian Cities In November; Delhi's AQI Stays Below Severe Category
Monitoring stations across multiple states continued to report elevated particulate matter, with several urban centres recording readings above 200, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 10:46 AM IST
New Delhi: Air quality across several Indian cities remained a concern through November, with multiple locations in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar and Punjab reporting 'poor' to 'very poor' pollution levels. Delhi recorded 12 days of 'very poor' air quality between November 1 and 26.
The national capital did not witness a single day in the 'severe' category during the period, according to data from the Sameer app.
Delhi's air quality remained largely in the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories throughout the month. Its highest daily average AQI so far was 382 on November 6. On November 27, the national capital recorded an AQI of 220, placing it in the 'Poor' category.
Across Delhi and neighbouring NCR cities, fine particulate matter (PM2.5) remained the dominant pollutant at most air quality monitoring stations.
Delhi Records Zero Severe AQI Days In November
Between November 1 and 26, Delhi recorded 12 days of 'very poor' air quality, with AQI readings ranging between 301 and 400. These included November 2-9 and November 11-14.
The remaining 14 days fell in the 'poor' category, with readings between 201 and 300. The city's highest daily average AQI during this period was 382 on November 6.
Notably, Delhi did not record any day in the 'severe' category during these 26 days.
PM2.5 Dominates Pollution Across Delhi
PM2.5 remained the leading pollutant at most of Delhi's air quality monitoring stations. On November 27, it was the dominant pollutant at 43 of the 56 reporting stations across the national capital.
PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter measuring 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter. These particles can penetrate deep into the respiratory system, reach the lungs and potentially enter the bloodstream.
Vehicular emissions, industrial activities, biomass and waste burning, and secondary pollutants contribute to these particles in the atmosphere. Low winter wind speeds can further restrict their dispersal, allowing pollution to accumulate.
PM10, largely associated with road dust, soil, and construction activities, was the dominant pollutant at select locations, including Anand Vihar, IIT Delhi, Lodhi Road and Vasundhara Enclave.
Delhi’s air quality remained in the 'poor' category on Friday, with the overall AQI recorded at 220 at 8 am. Delhi's most polluted locations are: DTU (308), followed by Burari Crossing (287), CRRI Mathura Road (287), IGI Airport (T3) (271), Bawana (266), Chandni Chowk (263), Ghoga (262), Burari (258) and Alipur (246).
How Did NCR Cities Record AQI In November?
Noida Records Nine Very Poor Days in November: This NCR city saw fluctuations between the 'moderate', 'poor', and 'very Poor' air quality categories during November. Between November 1 and 26, the city recorded nine 'very poor' days, 15 'poor' days and two 'moderate' days. Its highest daily average AQI during this period was 332 on November 9.
Air quality improved to the 'moderate' category on November 17, when the AQI dropped to 155. Another relatively better reading of 193 was recorded on November 24. However, on November 27, Noida's AQI stood at 228, placing it back in the 'poor' category. PM2.5 was the dominant pollutant on 24 of the 26 recorded days.
Gurugram Records 12 Very Poor Days: Gurugram recorded 12 days of 'very poor' air quality, 13 'poor' days and one 'moderate' day between November 1 and 26.
The city's AQI peaked at 368 on November 6. Another high reading of 315 was recorded on November 20.
On November 27, Gurugram recorded an AQI of 210, placing it in the 'poor' category. PM2.5 was the dominant pollutant on 21 of the 26 recorded days, while PM10 was the primary pollutant on the remaining five days.
Ghaziabad Records 20 Poor AQI Days: The NCR city recorded 20 days of 'poor' air quality and five days of 'very poor' air quality between November 1 and 26. Its highest daily average AQI during this period was 368 on November 13.
The other four 'very poor' days were November 8, 9, 12 and 14. Air quality briefly improved to the 'moderate' category on November 17, when the AQI dropped to 176.
On November 27, Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 253, keeping it in the 'poor' category. PM2.5 was the dominant pollutant on 17 days, while PM10 led on nine days.
Greater Noida Records Fluctuating Pollution Levels: Greater Noida recorded four days of 'very poor' air quality, 16 'poor' days and six 'moderate' days between November 1 and 26.
The city's highest daily average AQI during this period was 348 on November 13. Air quality improved to 157 on November 17 and remained in the 'moderate' category on several other days, including November 3, 16, 21, 22 and 24.
However, the AQI rose to 228 on November 27, bringing the city back into the 'poor' category. PM2.5 remained the dominant pollutant on 23 of the 26 recorded days.
How Other States Recorded AQI In November?
Uttar Pradesh: Several cities across Uttar Pradesh continued to report elevated pollution levels. Anpara recorded an AQI of 318, placing it in the 'Very Poor' category. Among cities in the 'poor' category, Meerut recorded an AQI of 286, followed by Gajraula at 243, Khurja at 219 and Baghpat at 214.
Haryana: Ballabgarh recorded an AQI of 311, placing it in the 'very poor' category and making it one of Haryana's more polluted cities. Several other cities in the state reported 'poor' air quality. Kaithal recorded an AQI of 237, followed by Faridabad at 230, Bhiwani at 217, Dharuhera at 216, Bahadurgarh at 215, Gurugram at 210 and Rohtak at 201.
Rajasthan: Several cities in Rajasthan reported AQI readings between 201 and 300, indicating 'poor' air quality. Khairthal recorded an AQI of 252, followed by Nagaur at 243, Churu at 232, Bhiwadi at 229, Bharatpur at 228, Jhalawar at 225 and Bikaner at 220.
Bihar, Punjab and Other States: Parts of Bihar and Punjab also reported elevated pollution levels. In Bihar, Darbhanga recorded an AQI of 259, followed by Madhubani at 247 and Araria at 235.
In Punjab, Khanna reported an AQI of 265, while Mandi Gobindgarh recorded 246. Baddi in Himachal Pradesh registered an AQI of 214, while Paradeep in Odisha reported 232.
In Maharashtra, Nagpur recorded an AQI of 244 and Kalyan 202. Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh reported an AQI of 219.
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