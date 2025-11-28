ETV Bharat / bharat

Pollution Crisis: Is Mumbai Going Delhi Way? High Court Sets Up Panel To Monitor City AQI

Mumbai: The capital city of Maharashtra has been witnessing a rise in pollution, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) averaging 270 this week, coming in 'poor' bracket. Hearing a set of petitions on Mumbai's worsening air quality, including a suo motu case initiated in 2023, the Bombay High Court on Friday expressed strong displeasure over the "indifference attitude" of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) towards reducing air pollution and improving air quality in the city.

The court observed that it is not enough to simply mandate the installation of pollution monitoring systems and tall screens at construction sites in Mumbai; and said it is also necessary to check whether these measures are being implemented on ground.

In view of the current situation, the High Court has appointed a special committee to monitor the city AQI levels. The court clarified that this committee would include persons from the office of amicus curiae, the BMC, MPCB and one official from the Public Health Department. The panel will visit places with worst air quality index and examine whether the regulations laid down by the administration are being followed, and submit its report during the next hearing scheduled on December 15.

During the hearing today, the court also suggested that people should consider wearing masks at railway stations, crowded areas and other public places until the AQI improves. The High Court also suggested considering how useful trees can be preserved in maximum locations and how new trees can be planted.

Scenes from the streets of Mumbai (ETV Bharat)

Today, a bench comprising Chief Justice Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad also heard a suo motu petition, during which senior advocate Milind Sathe, appearing on behalf of the BMC, informed that the administration has already taken steps to install pollution indicator devices at all construction sites.

While the bench was told that the civic body has issued stop-work notices to 53 construction sites, senior advocate Janak Dwarkadas, representing social organisation Vanshakti, clarified that merely issuing notices "is of no use". He said that the IOD (construction permit) of constructions that do not follow the rules should be cancelled; otherwise, "these violations will not stop". If the concerned parties do not comply with the rules laid down at construction sites, there is no option but to stop the construction, he added.

However, the Chief Justice noted that financial loss must also be considered while taking such action. For this, the High Court had ordered in the last hearing that a standard operating procedure (SOP) is necessary for all constructions. When it was observed that the civic administration was delaying this, the High Court sternly told BMC not to waste time seeking advice from IIT and others, and to comply with the orders given.

Senior advocate Janak Dwarkadas, while arguing on behalf of Vanshakti, said that despite the court's directive, pollution monitoring systems have not yet been installed at many construction sites.

Following this, the bench said since March 2023, everything related to measures taken for controlling air pollution has remained on paper, and that these measures have not been implemented the way they should have. The court further said that public projects, industries and chemical units are equally responsible for rising air pollution in Mumbai. Therefore, it is mandatory for the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board to ensure that all industrial and public projects comply with standards and rules regarding air pollution, the High Court said while reprimanding the MPCB.

BMC Undertakes Clean Up Drive After HC Rap

Friday morning, the AQI stood at 205. Low wind speeds at 13 kilometres per hour have further contributed to the pollutants lingering in the air.