Pollution Crisis: Is Mumbai Going Delhi Way? High Court Sets Up Panel To Monitor City AQI
The Bombay High Court had earlier slammed authorities for "blaming ash clouds from the volcanic eruption in Ethiopia" for air pollution in the metropolis.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 3:00 PM IST|
Updated : November 28, 2025 at 4:09 PM IST
Mumbai: The capital city of Maharashtra has been witnessing a rise in pollution, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) averaging 270 this week, coming in 'poor' bracket. Hearing a set of petitions on Mumbai's worsening air quality, including a suo motu case initiated in 2023, the Bombay High Court on Friday expressed strong displeasure over the "indifference attitude" of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) towards reducing air pollution and improving air quality in the city.
The court observed that it is not enough to simply mandate the installation of pollution monitoring systems and tall screens at construction sites in Mumbai; and said it is also necessary to check whether these measures are being implemented on ground.
In view of the current situation, the High Court has appointed a special committee to monitor the city AQI levels. The court clarified that this committee would include persons from the office of amicus curiae, the BMC, MPCB and one official from the Public Health Department. The panel will visit places with worst air quality index and examine whether the regulations laid down by the administration are being followed, and submit its report during the next hearing scheduled on December 15.
During the hearing today, the court also suggested that people should consider wearing masks at railway stations, crowded areas and other public places until the AQI improves. The High Court also suggested considering how useful trees can be preserved in maximum locations and how new trees can be planted.
Today, a bench comprising Chief Justice Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad also heard a suo motu petition, during which senior advocate Milind Sathe, appearing on behalf of the BMC, informed that the administration has already taken steps to install pollution indicator devices at all construction sites.
While the bench was told that the civic body has issued stop-work notices to 53 construction sites, senior advocate Janak Dwarkadas, representing social organisation Vanshakti, clarified that merely issuing notices "is of no use". He said that the IOD (construction permit) of constructions that do not follow the rules should be cancelled; otherwise, "these violations will not stop". If the concerned parties do not comply with the rules laid down at construction sites, there is no option but to stop the construction, he added.
However, the Chief Justice noted that financial loss must also be considered while taking such action. For this, the High Court had ordered in the last hearing that a standard operating procedure (SOP) is necessary for all constructions. When it was observed that the civic administration was delaying this, the High Court sternly told BMC not to waste time seeking advice from IIT and others, and to comply with the orders given.
Senior advocate Janak Dwarkadas, while arguing on behalf of Vanshakti, said that despite the court's directive, pollution monitoring systems have not yet been installed at many construction sites.
Following this, the bench said since March 2023, everything related to measures taken for controlling air pollution has remained on paper, and that these measures have not been implemented the way they should have. The court further said that public projects, industries and chemical units are equally responsible for rising air pollution in Mumbai. Therefore, it is mandatory for the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board to ensure that all industrial and public projects comply with standards and rules regarding air pollution, the High Court said while reprimanding the MPCB.
BMC Undertakes Clean Up Drive After HC Rap
Friday morning, the AQI stood at 205. Low wind speeds at 13 kilometres per hour have further contributed to the pollutants lingering in the air.
Notably, on Thursday, the Bombay High Court intervened in an urgent matter on rising AQI in Mumbai and summoned the municipal corporation to court on Friday, following which BMC undertook a deep clean up drive. Up to 750 kilometres of roads in Mumbai are being cleaned with water, and the initiative started at Shivaji Park from 11 AM today.
The court also dismissed the state government's claim volcanic ash from Ethiopia triggered rise in air pollution. The court said authorities cannot blame ash clouds from the volcanic eruption in Ethiopia for air pollution in the metropolis and noted that the air quality index here has been poor much before that.
Immediately after the HC hearing yesterday, the BMC held a meeting chaired by the Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) with officials from the Environment and Climate Change Department, CEEW (the agency appointed to develop the centralised dashboard), and 15 shortlisted vendors of sensor-based air quality monitoring systems. The meeting was conducted in hybrid mode. Later in the evening, the BMC issued stop-work notices to 53 construction sites.
BMC PRO Ashwini Joshi said, "If Mumbai's AQI continues to exceed 200 despite the measures taken, BMC will order closure of responsible industries and construction sites under the 'Graded Response Action Plan-4'."
Joshi further said the BMC has directed all Deputy Municipal Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners to pay special attention to these issues and take necessary action.
BMC Deputy Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Avinash Kate, said, "Many initiatives are being undertaken to control air pollution in Mumbai. These include systematic processing of construction debris, using electric buses for cleaner public transport, installing clean-fuel bakeries and crematoriums, and deploying misting machines to control dust on highways."
The BMC has also announced measures to address the rising AQI levels. Kate said, "In line with this, the BMC issued comprehensive guidelines for air pollution control on October 15, 2024. These include building leaf-fences around construction sites to control dust, covering them with green cloth, regular water spraying, scientific transport and storage of construction material, installation of smoke absorbers, and setting up air-quality monitoring systems at construction sites." The BMC is responsible for enforcing these regulations across the city.
Meanwhile, the worsening air quality has kept several regular visitors away from Marine Drive. Uttam Gupta, who visits daily for exercise and to walk with his parents, said his mother developed breathing problems on Thursday. "She had persistent coughing, and at the hospital the doctor diagnosed her with a dust allergy and said her throat was swollen," Gupta said. He did not take his family for their usual walk on Friday.
"People are finding it difficult to walk or work out in the mornings. Young children and the elderly are most affected. As a result, fewer people are coming to Marine Drive," he added.
Asmita Thorat, a police official who trains regularly at Marine Drive for marathons, said she too has been experiencing breathing problems. "I need to practise every day to maintain my timing for the upcoming marathon. But for the last five days, the thick smog has made it very difficult. I feel constantly out of breath because of the rising pollution," she said.
The high pollution levels are taking a toll on the health of Mumbaikars. General physician Dr Vikas Ajarnis said there has been a rise in cases of eye irritation, burning sensation, cough, dry cough, sore throat and breathing problems. "People with asthma or lung conditions are the most affected. We are also seeing more cases of persistent colds and dry coughs that are not responding well to medication," he said.
Pulmonologist Dr Preeti Meshram added that asthma patients are particularly vulnerable. "Their symptoms worsen in this environment. Many patients are showing signs of allergies such as persistent runny nose and throat swelling," she said.
Doctors have warned that cold, cough and flu may last longer in such conditions and advise caution, noting that recovery slows down when air quality deteriorates.
