SC To Hear Plea On Delhi-NCR Air Pollution Crisis; CJI Says 'Rich Need To Modify Their Lifestyles Too'
Three-judge bench to hear worsening Delhi-NCR AQI case on Wednesday; as Capital faces 'Severe' AQI, cold, with dense fog affecting air, rail and road traffic.
Published : December 15, 2025 at 12:36 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it will list for hearing on Wednesday, December 17, a plea related to worsening air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi took note of the submissions of senior advocate Aparajita Singh, who is assisting the court as an amicus curiae, that though preventive measures are in place, the key issue was of their poor implementation by the authorities.
Singh alleged that till the apex court says something, the concerned authorities do not comply even with existing protocols. Another lawyer referred to an application concerning the health of children, and said despite earlier orders, schools are holding outdoor sports activities. "Schools have found ways and means to hold these sporting activities. The CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) is again citing the order of this court," the amicus said, adding that poor labourers are the worst affected.
In response, the CJI observed that in the metros, affluent people have their own lifestyle, which they do not change, while daily wagers, including construction workers, have to face the brunt of government-imposed restrictions. He said there are some directions that can't be forced, and that "people have to adapt to those conditions", and stressed, "They [the rich] need to modify their lifestyles too."
Earlier, the bench had said the plea against air pollution cannot be treated as a "customary" case to be listed only during winter months. It had said the case will be taken up twice a month to track short- and long-term solutions.
A dense blanket of smog continued to cover Delhi and its adjoining areas today in the morning as the air quality remained in the 'Severe' category. The reduced visibility has also disrupted flight and train operations.
With air quality worsening sharply across the Delhi-NCR, authorities on Saturday invoked the strictest restrictions under Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), triggering emergency curbs across the region.
Across Delhi on Monday morning, visibility on the roads was near zero due to the fog, causing distress among residents and especially commuters. Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) settled at 498, which falls in the higher spectrum of the 'Severe' category. The AQI was 'Severe' at 38 stations, and 'Very Poor' at two.
The AQI in Delhi had climbed to 461 on Sunday and marked the city's most polluted day this winter and the second-worst December air quality day on record, as weak winds and low temperatures trapped pollutants close to the surface. Across the NCR, the cold weather intensified on Sunday, resulting in dense fog, reducing visibility to zero and increasing the risk of accidents.
On Sunday morning, former IPS officer Kiran Bedi shared a post on X showing Delhi's AQI at 900. On Monday morning, she posted that Delhi residents need need clean air to live, but the city has become a gas chamber.
With GRAP IV in place, the Delhi government has banned heavy diesel and petrol vehicles, and advised bothe government and private sector employees to work from home, while instructing schools to go hybrid for all classes from primary to Grade 11. The Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory, stating that due to the increasing fog, the speed limit across the city has been set at 40 kmph. (With PTI inputs)
