ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Hear Plea On Delhi-NCR Air Pollution Crisis; CJI Says 'Rich Need To Modify Their Lifestyles Too'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it will list for hearing on Wednesday, December 17, a plea related to worsening air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi took note of the submissions of senior advocate Aparajita Singh, who is assisting the court as an amicus curiae, that though preventive measures are in place, the key issue was of their poor implementation by the authorities.

Singh alleged that till the apex court says something, the concerned authorities do not comply even with existing protocols. Another lawyer referred to an application concerning the health of children, and said despite earlier orders, schools are holding outdoor sports activities. "Schools have found ways and means to hold these sporting activities. The CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) is again citing the order of this court," the amicus said, adding that poor labourers are the worst affected.

In response, the CJI observed that in the metros, affluent people have their own lifestyle, which they do not change, while daily wagers, including construction workers, have to face the brunt of government-imposed restrictions. He said there are some directions that can't be forced, and that "people have to adapt to those conditions", and stressed, "They [the rich] need to modify their lifestyles too."

Earlier, the bench had said the plea against air pollution cannot be treated as a "customary" case to be listed only during winter months. It had said the case will be taken up twice a month to track short- and long-term solutions.

A dense blanket of smog continued to cover Delhi and its adjoining areas today in the morning as the air quality remained in the 'Severe' category. The reduced visibility has also disrupted flight and train operations.