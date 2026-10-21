ETV Bharat / bharat

Polls In 5 States: EC Team In Manipur To Review Preparedness

New Delhi: A team of senior officials from the Election Commission is currently in Manipur to oversee preparations for the upcoming assembly polls. The commission plans to hold elections in Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Goa "early next year."

Teams led by senior deputy election commissioners are visiting the poll-bound states, followed by visits from the full commission before the election schedule is announced. Election Commission officials have already visited Uttarakhand, and a review visit to Punjab is scheduled for October 28. Although a field visit to Goa was also planned, the dates for that tour are being rescheduled.

There has been no information yet on the officers' visit to Uttar Pradesh, which will elect 403 MLAs. The term of the Uttar Pradesh assembly ends on May 22 next year, while the terms for the 60-member Manipur assembly, the 40-member Goa assembly, the 117-member Punjab assembly, and the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly conclude on various dates in March 2027.

According to the provisions of The Representation of the People Act, 1950, the Election Commission is allowed to conduct polls "earlier than six months before the term expires." Recently, when announcing the annual special summary revision in 17 states and Union Territories (UTs), the Election Commission informed the chief electoral officers of these states that elections in the five mentioned states are due "early next year."