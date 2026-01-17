ETV Bharat / bharat

ECI Tells Registered Unrecognised Political Parties To File Yearly Report Of Donations Received

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has written to the top leaders of Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs) across different states and Union Territories (UTs), asking them to file their respective contribution reports. The poll panel categorically stated that the "contribution report received not in compliance shall not be taken on record for any purpose".

The total number of RUPPs across the country stands at 2,520, as per the poll panel. Political parties (national/state/RUPPs) within the country are registered with the ECI in accordance with Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act 1951, according to which, any association that has been registered as a political party is entitled to specific privileges and benefits, including a symbol and tax exemptions, among others.

In its letter issued to the President/General/Chairperson of all RUPPs, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the ECI, while asking for the contribution report, wrote, "Political parties are registered with the Election Commission under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The Section 29B of the said Act provides that every political party may accept any amount of contribution voluntarily offered to it by any person or company other than a government company."

It also said that under Section 29C (1), every political party, in each financial year, is required to prepare a report in respect of the contribution in excess of Rs 20,000, received by it from any person or any company other than government company in that financial year. The sub-section (3) provides that such report for a financial year shall be submitted to the ECI by the treasurer of the party, or any other person authorised by the party on its behalf, before the due date for furnishing a return of its income of that financial year under Section 139 of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

The poll panel said Section 29C(4) mandates that where the party fails to submit a report under sub-section (3), then, notwithstanding anything contained in the Income Tax Act, 1961, such political party shall not be entitled to any tax relief under that Act.

The ECI further said it had issued guidelines on Transparency and Accountability in party funds and election expenditure, in its instructions dated August 29, 2014 and October 14, 2014, which stipulates that RUPPs shall file all reports, namely, the contribution reports in Form 24A (appended to Rule 85B of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961), the Audited Annual Accounts as certified by the chartered accountants, and the election expenditure statements, with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state where the party headquarter is situated.

The ECI said it has observed that several parties are submitting their contribution reports with the CEO after the due date, which is not in conformity with Section 29C(3) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.