Poll Of Polls: Three Exit Polls Predict BJP Forming Government In Assam
The exit polls predicted the BJP retaining power in Assam and scoring a hat-trick after wins in the 2016 and 2021 Assembly Elections.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 6:38 PM IST|
Updated : April 29, 2026 at 6:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Three exit polls, which were announced after the voting concluded in four states - Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, and one Union Territory - Puducherry, predicted that the BJP would form the government for the third straight time in Assam.
In Assam, it was a straight fight between the BJP, led by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress, led by Gaurav Gogoi, son of former Assam Chief Minister late Tarun Gogoi.
As per the Axis-My India Exit Poll, the BJP-led alliance will get 88-100 seats in the 126-seat Assembly, where the halfway mark is 61. The Congress could secure 24-36 seats.
The Matrize Exit Polls showed the BJP-led alliance getting 85-95 seats, while it predicted 25-32 seats for the Congress and 6-12 seats for Others and Independents. The findings of the CNN-News 18 Exit Poll was no different. They predicted 90-100 seats for the BJP-led alliance in Assam. They predicted that the Congress would be able to get 23-33 seats, and the AUDF could win 0-6 seats. Voting for all 126 constituencies in Assam took place on April 9, and a record voter turnout of 85.38 per cent was recorded. The counting of votes will take place on May 4, 2026.