ETV Bharat / bharat

Poll Of Polls: Three Exit Polls Predict BJP Forming Government In Assam

In Assam, it was a straight fight between the BJP, led by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress, led by Gaurav Gogoi, son of former Assam Chief Minister late Tarun Gogoi.

Hyderabad: Three exit polls, which were announced after the voting concluded in four states - Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, and one Union Territory - Puducherry, predicted that the BJP would form the government for the third straight time in Assam.

As per the Axis-My India Exit Poll, the BJP-led alliance will get 88-100 seats in the 126-seat Assembly, where the halfway mark is 61. The Congress could secure 24-36 seats.

The Matrize Exit Polls showed the BJP-led alliance getting 85-95 seats, while it predicted 25-32 seats for the Congress and 6-12 seats for Others and Independents. The findings of the CNN-News 18 Exit Poll was no different. They predicted 90-100 seats for the BJP-led alliance in Assam. They predicted that the Congress would be able to get 23-33 seats, and the AUDF could win 0-6 seats. Voting for all 126 constituencies in Assam took place on April 9, and a record voter turnout of 85.38 per cent was recorded. The counting of votes will take place on May 4, 2026.