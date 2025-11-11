Poll Of Polls | Bihar Assembly Elections: Exit Polls Give NDA An Upper Hand
Published : November 11, 2025 at 7:01 PM IST|
Updated : November 11, 2025 at 7:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: With polling officially concluding in the second phase to the Bihar State Assembly, exit poll projections by television channels showed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) having an upper hand.
IANS-Matrize poll has predicted a clean sweep by the NDA. It gave NDA a minimum of 147 and 20 more if it maxes out. The numbers it gave for Mahagathbandhan was a maximum of 90 seats. It gave 70 seats if the Opposition alliance reached its lower circuit.
IANS-Matrize projected Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) may get a maximum of two seats, while it may also go seatless. The Peoples Pulse gave a maximum of 159 seats to the ruling NDA while keeping a minimum of 133. It gave 101 for the opposition's maximum tally.
According to Dainik Bhaskar, the NDA will bag anywhere between 145 to 160 seats. It gave the Opposition a maximum of 91 seats and can also end up at 73. Others may get 5 to 10 seats. The Peoples Insight projected the ruling coalition winning 148 seats and would bag 133 in the worst-case scenario. It pegged the opposition performance at 87-102. It concurred with Matrize on JSP's performance while providing three to six seats to others.
The JVC exit poll gave between 135-150 seats to the NDA, while it predicted that the INDIA bloc will win between 83-100 seats. It predicted the Jan Suraaj Party will maximum win one seat.
The exit poll by Chanakya Strategies also predicted a win for the NDA. It gave the ruling NDA 130-138 seats, while it predicted that the INDIA Bloc would win between 100-108 seats. According to the Chanakya Strategies exit poll, Jan Suraaj Party would draw a blank.
The mega exit poll by News 18 also gave an upper hand to the NDA. It predicted for the 121 seats that went to the polls in the first phase. It predicted that the NDA would win between 60-70 seats while the INDIA Bloc would win between 45-55 seats. It said that the BJP would win between 20-30 seats while the Janata Dal (United) would win between 35-45 seats.
It said that the Rashtriya Janata Dal would win 25-35 seats while the Congress could win between 5-10 seats. Like the Chanakya Strategies exit poll, it predicted 0 seats for the Jan Suraaj Party.
Voting took place for the 243-member Bihar Assembly in two phases on November 6 and 11, 2025, while the counting of votes will take place on November 14, 2025. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the NDA campaign while on the other hand, the INDIA bloc had declared RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as the Chief Ministerial face.
