Poll Of Polls | Bihar Assembly Elections: Exit Polls Give NDA An Upper Hand

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and others show their ink marked fingers after casting votes during the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, at Bakhtiyarpur, in Patna district ( PTI )

Hyderabad: With polling officially concluding in the second phase to the Bihar State Assembly, exit poll projections by television channels showed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) having an upper hand.

IANS-Matrize poll has predicted a clean sweep by the NDA. It gave NDA a minimum of 147 and 20 more if it maxes out. The numbers it gave for Mahagathbandhan was a maximum of 90 seats. It gave 70 seats if the Opposition alliance reached its lower circuit.

IANS-Matrize projected Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) may get a maximum of two seats, while it may also go seatless. The Peoples Pulse gave a maximum of 159 seats to the ruling NDA while keeping a minimum of 133. It gave 101 for the opposition's maximum tally.

Infographics showing exit polls results for Bihar Assembly polls (ETV Bharat)

According to Dainik Bhaskar, the NDA will bag anywhere between 145 to 160 seats. It gave the Opposition a maximum of 91 seats and can also end up at 73. Others may get 5 to 10 seats. The Peoples Insight projected the ruling coalition winning 148 seats and would bag 133 in the worst-case scenario. It pegged the opposition performance at 87-102. It concurred with Matrize on JSP's performance while providing three to six seats to others.