ETV Bharat / bharat

'Politics Of Proximity': Seating Arrangement In Parliament Has Become The New Battleground

New Delhi: Seating arrangements in Parliament are usually viewed as an administrative exercise based on party strength, protocol, and convenience. However, recent political developments involving the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) illustrate how allocation of seats in the Lok Sabha can become a visible symbol of shifting alliances, political estrangement and emerging power equations.

The latest turning point emerged after the DMK sought separate seating from the Congress in the Lok Sabha following the collapse of their long-standing political equation. Senior DMK leader Kanimozhi is understood to have written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla requesting that the party not be seated alongside the Congress, a request that sources say has been accepted.

The move, ironically, follows a bitter political split after the Congress joined hands with actor turned politician C Joseph Vijay’s Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Tamil Nadu and became part of the new state government, ending its alliance with the DMK. The DMK has since distanced itself from the INDIA bloc, with senior leader and spokesperson TKS Elangovan publicly stating that the party no longer considers itself part of the opposition coalition.

According to sources in Parliament, the DMK could be allotted seats currently occupied by members of the Trinamool Congress, with senior leader TR Baalu potentially moving to a prominent front-row position.

“While seemingly procedural, such changes carry political messaging, reflecting both parliamentary arithmetic and evolving alliances,” renowned constitutional expert Satya Prakash Singh told ETV Bharat on Wednesday.

At the same time, the Trinamool Congress is grappling with its own internal crisis. A dissident faction led by MPs including Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Sudip Bandyopadhyay has claimed that 20 MPs, more than two-thirds of the party’s strength in the Lok Sabha, have decided to merge with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and extend support to the NDA.

The rebel MPs have already approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking separate seating arrangements in Parliament. They contend that their numerical strength justifies recognition as a distinct parliamentary group and have indicated that they will eventually seek legal recognition as the “real” Trinamool Congress and claim the party’s election symbol.

However, the faction led by Abhishek Banerjee has strongly contested these moves, submitting representations to the Speaker arguing that the Constitution and anti-defection framework do not permit recognition of a separate faction within an existing parliamentary party.

Experts said that the dispute may ultimately require judicial adjudication while parliamentary authorities decide interim seating arrangements.