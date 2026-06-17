'Politics Of Proximity': Seating Arrangement In Parliament Has Become The New Battleground
Lok Sabha Speaker is expected to take a final call on DMK and TMC rebels' requests before the next session, reports ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST
New Delhi: Seating arrangements in Parliament are usually viewed as an administrative exercise based on party strength, protocol, and convenience. However, recent political developments involving the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) illustrate how allocation of seats in the Lok Sabha can become a visible symbol of shifting alliances, political estrangement and emerging power equations.
The latest turning point emerged after the DMK sought separate seating from the Congress in the Lok Sabha following the collapse of their long-standing political equation. Senior DMK leader Kanimozhi is understood to have written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla requesting that the party not be seated alongside the Congress, a request that sources say has been accepted.
The move, ironically, follows a bitter political split after the Congress joined hands with actor turned politician C Joseph Vijay’s Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Tamil Nadu and became part of the new state government, ending its alliance with the DMK. The DMK has since distanced itself from the INDIA bloc, with senior leader and spokesperson TKS Elangovan publicly stating that the party no longer considers itself part of the opposition coalition.
According to sources in Parliament, the DMK could be allotted seats currently occupied by members of the Trinamool Congress, with senior leader TR Baalu potentially moving to a prominent front-row position.
“While seemingly procedural, such changes carry political messaging, reflecting both parliamentary arithmetic and evolving alliances,” renowned constitutional expert Satya Prakash Singh told ETV Bharat on Wednesday.
At the same time, the Trinamool Congress is grappling with its own internal crisis. A dissident faction led by MPs including Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Sudip Bandyopadhyay has claimed that 20 MPs, more than two-thirds of the party’s strength in the Lok Sabha, have decided to merge with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and extend support to the NDA.
The rebel MPs have already approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking separate seating arrangements in Parliament. They contend that their numerical strength justifies recognition as a distinct parliamentary group and have indicated that they will eventually seek legal recognition as the “real” Trinamool Congress and claim the party’s election symbol.
However, the faction led by Abhishek Banerjee has strongly contested these moves, submitting representations to the Speaker arguing that the Constitution and anti-defection framework do not permit recognition of a separate faction within an existing parliamentary party.
Experts said that the dispute may ultimately require judicial adjudication while parliamentary authorities decide interim seating arrangements.
“Parliamentary seating is governed primarily by convention, party strength and administrative decisions taken by the Speaker in the Lok Sabha and the Chairman in the Rajya Sabha. Treasury benches are occupied by the ruling party and its allies, while opposition parties are generally grouped together based on numerical strength and available space. Senior ministers, floor leaders and presiding officers receive designated seating reflecting their constitutional or parliamentary roles,” said Singh.
Interestingly, while seating has no bearing on legislative powers or voting rights, it carries considerable symbolic value.
Singh noted that where MPs sit can influence coordination during debates, ease communication among party members and visually signal political affiliations to the public. “Changes in seating often reflect recognition of altered parliamentary realities rather than merely logistical adjustments,” he said.
Political analysts also point out that requests for separate seating have become increasingly common when alliances break down or parties seek to project an independent identity.
“Such moves allow parties to send a clear message to supporters without waiting for formal coalition announcements or electoral contests,” another constitutional expert Mohan Shyam told ETV Bharat.
The Rajya Sabha follows similar principles, although its composition changes gradually because members are elected for staggered six-year terms. Seating in the Upper House is determined by party strength and administrative considerations under the Chairman’s authority. Since governments often lack identical numbers in both Houses, seating patterns in the Rajya Sabha may reflect a different balance of power than in the Lok Sabha.
The DMK’s decision to physically distance itself from the Congress and the TMC rebels’ demand for a separate parliamentary block underscore how seating arrangements can mirror wider political transformations.
“They demonstrate that the layout of the House is not merely about allocating desks but can serve as a public expression of coalition shifts, internal party divisions and strategic positioning,” said Shyam.
With Speaker Birla expected to take final calls on these requests before the next session, the configuration of seats in Parliament may offer an early visual indication of India’s rapidly evolving political landscape, where alliances are fluid and symbolism can be as consequential as speeches delivered from the floor of the House.
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