If Naxalism Is Over, Why Can't MLA Visit Bastar: Cong, Questioning Govt Narratives On Deadline
Two days after Amit Shah gave March 31 as deadline for ending Naxalism in Chhattisgarh, CM Vishnu Deo Sai said it will end December 31.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 12:00 PM IST
By Praveen Kumar Singh
Raipur: The public disagreement began with Union Home Minister Amit Shah claiming that Naxalism in Chhattisgarh will end by March 31, 2026, while Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said two days later that it will end by December 31, 2026, putting the State narrative on trial. With the Congress party jumping on the opportunity offered by two prominent BJP leaders, the question is no longer about when it will end, but whether the government is telling the truth or merely making up slogans.
And the opposition mistrust is not entirely unfounded. If Naxalism is "breathing its last legs", and Bastar has become "terror-free", then why was Bijapur MLA Vikram Mandavi of the Congress prevented from visiting Naxal-affected villages, they ask. The confidential letter from the Bijapur Superintendent of Police, sent to Mandavi just before he was about to begin his tour today, clearly indicates that the threat of Naxalite activities still persists in the interior areas. "Unpaved roads", "Naxal movement", and the "possibility of untoward incidents" — these words directly challenge the government's claim that Naxalism has ended.
Bhupesh Baghel Takes The Attack To The Ruling Dispensation
Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel attempted to expose the BJP government by making this letter public, and asking, "Amit Shah says Naxalism will be eliminated by March. The BJP government says MLAs can't visit. So what is ending?" Baghel sarcastically added that if public representatives could visit Bastar without fear during the Congress government, why is there so much fear under the 'double engine' government today?
Congress state spokesperson Dhananjay Singh Thakur said the BJP government is unable to reach a consensus on a serious issue like Naxalism. "So whom should the public trust?" he asked, alleging that the March 31 deadline was for publicity, while the CM had inadvertently revealed the truth.
Thakur asked that if the government itself claims Naxalites are being killed or fleeing, and that Bastar has become peaceful, then why are MLAs and public representatives being prevented from going there? He urged the BJP to abandon petty politics and adopt a concrete strategy on Naxalism.
Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma's Defense
State Home Minister Vijay Sharma defended the government with statistics. He stated that more than 2,500 Naxalites have been rehabilitated, 1,700 have been arrested, and the number of Naxalites has decreased by 5,500. However, he also acknowledged that the challenge is not over yet.
BJP state spokesperson Anurag Agarwal said Congress is deliberately hyping the CM's slip of tongue. He said that the deadline has not changed, and that the opposition is spreading unnecessary confusion.
Senior journalist Ramavtar Tiwari said if it was just a slip of tongue, the party should have clarified that by now. He said the CM's statement could also be interpreted as suggesting that there is some other calculation going on within the government, regarding the strategy and timeframe for eliminating Naxalites.
