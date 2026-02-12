ETV Bharat / bharat

If Naxalism Is Over, Why Can't MLA Visit Bastar: Cong, Questioning Govt Narratives On Deadline

By Praveen Kumar Singh

Raipur: The public disagreement began with Union Home Minister Amit Shah claiming that Naxalism in Chhattisgarh will end by March 31, 2026, while Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said two days later that it will end by December 31, 2026, putting the State narrative on trial. With the Congress party jumping on the opportunity offered by two prominent BJP leaders, the question is no longer about when it will end, but whether the government is telling the truth or merely making up slogans.

And the opposition mistrust is not entirely unfounded. If Naxalism is "breathing its last legs", and Bastar has become "terror-free", then why was Bijapur MLA Vikram Mandavi of the Congress prevented from visiting Naxal-affected villages, they ask. The confidential letter from the Bijapur Superintendent of Police, sent to Mandavi just before he was about to begin his tour today, clearly indicates that the threat of Naxalite activities still persists in the interior areas. "Unpaved roads", "Naxal movement", and the "possibility of untoward incidents" — these words directly challenge the government's claim that Naxalism has ended.

Bhupesh Baghel Takes The Attack To The Ruling Dispensation

Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel attempted to expose the BJP government by making this letter public, and asking, "Amit Shah says Naxalism will be eliminated by March. The BJP government says MLAs can't visit. So what is ending?" Baghel sarcastically added that if public representatives could visit Bastar without fear during the Congress government, why is there so much fear under the 'double engine' government today?