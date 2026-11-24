ETV Bharat / bharat

Political Parties Make Bid To Wrest Control Of Zila Parishads In Rajasthan In Tomorrow's Voting

Representational Image. ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: The political parties in Rajasthan are making a bid to win the elections for the positions of Zila Pramukh (district head) in the elections which are scheduled tomorrow.

Elections will be held tomorrow across 37 Zila Parishads in the state. Both the BJP and the Congress are making efforts to keep their flock united and to secure a majority. In several districts, parties are making efforts to prevent horse-trading, while names of candidates have been kept under wraps to ensure victory in the polls.

According to the State Election Commission’s schedule, elections for the Deputy District Head will take place on November 26. Elections for Panchayat Samiti Pradhans (Block Heads) will be held on November 27, which will be followed by elections for Deputy Block Heads on November 28. As per the Election Commission’s schedule, Zila Pramukhs will be elected in 37 out of the state’s 41 Zila Parishads. Elections for the remaining four districts, Kota, Baran, Karauli, and Sri Ganganagar, will be held in December. The terms of the current Zila Pramukhs and Panchayat Samiti Pradhans in these four districts are set to conclude in December. In the four districts, the counting of votes for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members will take place on December 17, following which the election for Zila Pramukh will be held on December 22. The election schedule will be as follows: 10 am: Meeting of elected members and commencement of the election process. 11 am: Filing of candidate nominations. 11:30 am: Scrutiny of nomination papers.