Political Parties Make Bid To Wrest Control Of Zila Parishads In Rajasthan In Tomorrow's Voting
Polling for the deputy district head will be held on November 26 followed by that of Panchayat Samiti head on November reports Jaswant Singh.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 7:37 PM IST
Jaipur: The political parties in Rajasthan are making a bid to win the elections for the positions of Zila Pramukh (district head) in the elections which are scheduled tomorrow.
Elections will be held tomorrow across 37 Zila Parishads in the state. Both the BJP and the Congress are making efforts to keep their flock united and to secure a majority. In several districts, parties are making efforts to prevent horse-trading, while names of candidates have been kept under wraps to ensure victory in the polls.
According to the State Election Commission’s schedule, elections for the Deputy District Head will take place on November 26. Elections for Panchayat Samiti Pradhans (Block Heads) will be held on November 27, which will be followed by elections for Deputy Block Heads on November 28. As per the Election Commission’s schedule, Zila Pramukhs will be elected in 37 out of the state’s 41 Zila Parishads.
Elections for the remaining four districts, Kota, Baran, Karauli, and Sri Ganganagar, will be held in December. The terms of the current Zila Pramukhs and Panchayat Samiti Pradhans in these four districts are set to conclude in December. In the four districts, the counting of votes for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members will take place on December 17, following which the election for Zila Pramukh will be held on December 22.
The election schedule will be as follows:
10 am: Meeting of elected members and commencement of the election process.
11 am: Filing of candidate nominations.
11:30 am: Scrutiny of nomination papers.
1 pm: Withdrawal of nominations and allocation of election symbols.
3 pm to 5 pm: Voting to take place.
Following the election results for Zila Parishad (district council) members earlier, the Congress seems to be poised in a better position. Out of 37 Zila Parishads, the Congress has secured a clear majority in 23 districts, while the BJP registered a win in 5. The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) has secured a majority in Nagaur.
None of the parties has attained a clear majority in 8 districts of Balotra, Banswara, Didwana-Kuchaman, Deeg, Dungarpur, Khairthal-Tijara, Pratapgarh, and Salumbar. In these districts, independent candidates and members from smaller parties will play a key role in the election of the Zila Pramukh.
The BJP and Congress are working to keep their respective Zila Parishad members united. In districts where no clear majority exists, outreach has been made towards members of other parties and independent candidates. Both parties are keeping the names of their candidates for the positions of Zila Pramukh and Deputy Zila Pramukh under wraps. Efforts to strike a consensus on the names are expected to continue late into Tuesday night. In many places, the names of the candidates will only be revealed at the time of filing nominations. The Congress has also accused the BJP of offering inducements to members and exerting political pressure to register victory.
Unlike Legislative Assembly or Lok Sabha elections, the anti-defection law and the provision for a party whip do not apply to the elections for the heads of Panchayati Raj institutions (Zila Pramukhs). In view of this, Zila Parishad members might cast their votes in favour of a candidate from another party, as switching parties or engaging in cross-voting does not automatically result in the termination of membership.
In the elections, the prospects of several prominent BJP and Congress leaders remains at stake. All eyes will be on the Churu Zila Parishad, where Kanika Singh, daughter-in-law of senior BJP leader Rajendra Rathore, is considered a contender for the post of Zila Pramukh. In Nagaur, the RLP faces the challenge of ensuring the victory of its Zila Pramukh candidate.
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