ETV Bharat / bharat

Politicking Picks Up Around Stubble Burning As Air Quality Worsens

Chandigarh: Delhi, National Capital Region (NCR) and Haryana are once again grappling with poor air quality. The issue of stubble burning is once again raising its head, and politics is picking up around it.

Whenever pollution rises in Delhi-NCR, it often leads to intense political debate. This time, the issue is being debated between Delhi and Punjab, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in power respectively in these states and Punjab heading towards an assembly election. This time also the stubble burning figures in Punjab are said to be higher than in Haryana.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) data shows that stubble burning in Punjab is approximately 40 times more than in Haryana. According to data released, Haryana has reported 52 cases of stubble burning between September 15 and November 3, while Punjab has reported 2,196 cases during the same period.

What does the CAQM data say?

Amidst the political battle over stubble burning, data from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) also indicates that Punjab is burning more stubble than Haryana. However, in both states, there has been a decrease this year as compared to previous years.

AAP, BJP face off

The BJP has begun to corner the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab over the issue. Several ministers in the Delhi government are questioning the AAP government in Punjab while blaming the state government for its failures in stubble management. AAP leaders are countering the Delhi government and BJP on this issue.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has claimed that the farmers in his state are aware and are now using stubble as a source of income. "We have developed a plan and a policy. If farmers collect their stubble, the state government provides Rs 1,200 per acre. Over 150,000 farmers have been provided with stubble management equipment," he said.

"Jokes are often made in Punjab. Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal used to say that stubble burning in Punjab affected Delhi. Now, five years have passed since the AAP government came to power in Punjab. Management should have been done. Now, he's even making bigger statements than last time. He wants to grab power again by making big promises. He exploited all the sections of Punjab's population," Saini said.