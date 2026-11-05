Politicking Picks Up Around Stubble Burning As Air Quality Worsens
Charges and counter-charges are being traded by the AAP and the BJP even as people continue to suffer, reports Bhupendra Jishtu
Published : November 5, 2026 at 8:13 PM IST
Chandigarh: Delhi, National Capital Region (NCR) and Haryana are once again grappling with poor air quality. The issue of stubble burning is once again raising its head, and politics is picking up around it.
Is stubble burning more in Punjab?
Whenever pollution rises in Delhi-NCR, it often leads to intense political debate. This time, the issue is being debated between Delhi and Punjab, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in power respectively in these states and Punjab heading towards an assembly election. This time also the stubble burning figures in Punjab are said to be higher than in Haryana.
Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) data shows that stubble burning in Punjab is approximately 40 times more than in Haryana. According to data released, Haryana has reported 52 cases of stubble burning between September 15 and November 3, while Punjab has reported 2,196 cases during the same period.
What does the CAQM data say?
Amidst the political battle over stubble burning, data from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) also indicates that Punjab is burning more stubble than Haryana. However, in both states, there has been a decrease this year as compared to previous years.
AAP, BJP face off
The BJP has begun to corner the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab over the issue. Several ministers in the Delhi government are questioning the AAP government in Punjab while blaming the state government for its failures in stubble management. AAP leaders are countering the Delhi government and BJP on this issue.
Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has claimed that the farmers in his state are aware and are now using stubble as a source of income. "We have developed a plan and a policy. If farmers collect their stubble, the state government provides Rs 1,200 per acre. Over 150,000 farmers have been provided with stubble management equipment," he said.
"Jokes are often made in Punjab. Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal used to say that stubble burning in Punjab affected Delhi. Now, five years have passed since the AAP government came to power in Punjab. Management should have been done. Now, he's even making bigger statements than last time. He wants to grab power again by making big promises. He exploited all the sections of Punjab's population," Saini said.
Even former Union Minister and Lok Sabha member Anurag Thakur has targeted the AAP on the issue. "We speak for the nation. Today, technology is such that stubble burning can become a source of income. It can be used for the benefit of the country, and the environment can be saved, but the AAP is only playing politics. Look at the past statements of all its leaders."
"They used to say that if the Centre doesn't provide a minimum support price (MSP), they will provide it for all crops. But did the Punjab government provide MSP on even a single crop in five years? The AAP government only exploited farmers and used them for political purposes. The Centre's MSP is three times more than that given during the Congress party's time. Even in the case of stubble burning, the Centre has helped both Haryana and Punjab. These people are shirking their responsibility," he added.
Countering the BJP attack, AAP’s national media in-charge, Anurag Dhanda, has asked the BJP to stop defaming Punjab and has accused it of not providing any assistance or resources to farmers.
“In Punjab, the Mann government, in collaboration with farmers, has reduced stubble burning by 95%. In Madhya Pradesh, stubble burning is increasing at an annual rate of 153%. The BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh alone accounts for 52% of the country's stubble burning. In Uttar Pradesh, stubble burning is increasing at a rate of 25 to 30%,” he said.
AAP General Secretary and Media In-charge in Punjab, Baltej Pannu, has also attacked the BJP. "The rice crop hasn't even been harvested, and people are already out in the field trying to defame Punjab. It's said that the smoke is crossing Haryana and reaching Delhi directly as if it's going there through a pipeline."
"There's no doubt that pollution levels in Delhi are rising these days. Various reports have stated that stubble burning isn't the only cause of pollution. This point also came up in Parliament in response to a question. Our government is also providing machines to farmers for stubble management," he said
Is stubble burning the sole cause of rising pollution?
Dr Ravindra Khaiwal, Professor at the Public Health and Environment Department of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) said that stubble burning contributes to pollution, but not to the extent that it should be held responsible.
"There are many factors that contribute to pollution, including vehicle exhaust, industrial pollution, construction work and road dust from tyres, as well as weather conditions. The number of stubble burning cases has decreased significantly compared to the past, but it hasn't completely stopped. The government should work with farmers to take positive steps to address this. Playing the blame game won't achieve anything," he said.
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