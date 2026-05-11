ETV Bharat / bharat

'Political Views Are Your Own But Speed Up Investment Returns': Rahul's Witty Take On 'BJP Supporter Investment Advisor'

New Delhi: In a rare insight into how he manages his finances and conducts himself professionally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday gave a witty reply to his decades-long financial advisor, who revealed that he personally supports the BJP despite having worked with him for many years.

Muthu ji, your political views are your own -- but please do speed up the returns on my investments." This was Rahul Gandhi's witty response to a post by his investment advisor in which he had said that despite knowing about his support for the BJP, Gandhi differentiated between professional service and political beliefs.

In a post on X, investment advisor Muthukrishnan Dhandapani said, "Not going to share any personal details. I just want to highlight how perception is different from reality. This is not to support any political party or leader. I want to let you know things are not as they look."

"In 2013, my client who was professionally working for Rahul Gandhi suggested my name to him to handle his mutual fund investments. From 2013, when UPA 2 was in power to till date when Vijay was sworn in with Congress support, Rahul continues to be my client for mutual fund investments," Dhandapani said.

"We have exchanged many mails and have spoken over the phone a lot of times. And as you are aware, I've been a strong (Narendra) Modi supporter from 2014 to 2024.