ETV Bharat / bharat

Political Uproar Over Move By Bihar Government To Paint Model Schools Saffron

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary addresses the gathering during the distribution of appointment letters to newly selected candidates under the Rural Livelihood Promotion Society (JEEVIKA), in Patna ( PTI )

Patna: The move by Samrat Choudhary led the Bihar government to paint over 550 model schools saffron and rename them as Saraswati Vidya Niketan has led to a political uproar. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners are trying to defend the move of the government.

While the opposition has objected to the move, the state’s Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari has stated that the saffron colour will bring prosperity to Bihar.

"Bihar has to be made prosperous. That is why saffron colour has been used. Goddess Saraswati is pleased with this colour," he said in a controversial claim.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ally Janata Dal (United) has tried to play down the matter. Its spokesperson Neeraj Kumar has stated, "This is political rhetoric. Are model schools the only schools in Bihar? Aren't there primary schools, panchayat schools, madrasas and Sanskrit schools? Where has the saffronisation occurred? This is a figment of the opposition's imagination."

"Our only concern regarding the model schools was that the names of the ancestors and land donors should be prominently displayed, and that's what has been done. Now there is no problem. It's strange that those associated with the 'Charwaha Vidyalaya' model have suddenly become concerned about the schools," he added.