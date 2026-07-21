Political Uproar Over Move By Bihar Government To Paint Model Schools Saffron
The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners are trying to defend the move of the government
Published : July 21, 2026 at 5:38 PM IST
Patna: The move by Samrat Choudhary led the Bihar government to paint over 550 model schools saffron and rename them as Saraswati Vidya Niketan has led to a political uproar. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners are trying to defend the move of the government.
While the opposition has objected to the move, the state’s Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari has stated that the saffron colour will bring prosperity to Bihar.
"Bihar has to be made prosperous. That is why saffron colour has been used. Goddess Saraswati is pleased with this colour," he said in a controversial claim.
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ally Janata Dal (United) has tried to play down the matter. Its spokesperson Neeraj Kumar has stated, "This is political rhetoric. Are model schools the only schools in Bihar? Aren't there primary schools, panchayat schools, madrasas and Sanskrit schools? Where has the saffronisation occurred? This is a figment of the opposition's imagination."
"Our only concern regarding the model schools was that the names of the ancestors and land donors should be prominently displayed, and that's what has been done. Now there is no problem. It's strange that those associated with the 'Charwaha Vidyalaya' model have suddenly become concerned about the schools," he added.
The ‘Charwaha Vidyalaya’ model was a social experiment started in 1991 by the government led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav. It was designed to bring basic literacy and vocational skills to marginalised rural children and cattle herders who were traditionally excluded from formal education
Trying to corner the opposition, BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Bablu said, "The RJD has no work left. They have become jobless. So they oppose every good initiative of the government. What's their problem with saffron? The entire country has become saffron. Bihar has also become saffron."
Another one of the BJP allies, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has claimed that the decision wasn't about changing schools but about opening schools. Party leader Ashraf Ansari claimed the government is concerned about development and is working towards it.
"They could have opened their own schools and kept their colours, but they didn't,” said party’s Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Ashraf Ansari.
Meanwhile, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has categorically stated that the saffronisation of schools will not be allowed. Party legislator Akhtarul Iman has stated, “The schools are not being built with the BJP funds and the Education Minister is mistaken. These schools are being built with the hard-earned money and taxes of the public. Saffronisation of schools will not be allowed under any circumstances. The education system has collapsed. Everyone knows what happened to NEET students. The government is just blowing its own trumpet."