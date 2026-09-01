ETV Bharat / bharat

Political Tension Heats Up In J&K As Ruling NC, Oppn BJP Set To Hold Counter Protests In Jammu And Srinagar

Srinagar: Political tension is set to flare up in Jammu and Kashmir with the ruling National Conference and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party scheduling protests against each other in Srinagar and Jammu cities on Wednesday.

While the BJP's scheduled march is aimed at highlighting the Omar government's “failure” on delivery of basic governance, the NC said it would remind the BJP-led central government of its failure to deliver on key promises on J&K including constitutional guarantees and restoration of statehood.

The saffron party is set to take out a protest march from Srinagar ghanta ghar (clock tower) at 10 AM. To be led by party president and Member of Parliament Sat Sharma and Leader of Opposition in the J&K Legislative Assembly Sunil Sharma, the march will move towards the civil secretariat where CM and cabinet hold office.

BJP spokesperson Altaf Thokar said they will gherao civil secretariat in Srinagar saying the government had failed to deliver basic facilities to people.

“Jobs are being outsourced, power tariff has been increased by 6.87 percent and there is delay in holding urban and panchayat polls. The government has failed in addressing the issues of people. There are charges of corruption against the government. We are sending out a message to people that BJP stands with them,” he added.

The BJP leader said they have got permission for the march from district magistrate Srinagar.