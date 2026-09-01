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Political Tension Heats Up In J&K As Ruling NC, Oppn BJP Set To Hold Counter Protests In Jammu And Srinagar

The BJP's protest march from Lal Chowk to civil secretariat is aimed at highlighting the NC's 'failure' to deliver on basic governance.

An aerial view of the clock tower at Lal Chowk area of Srinagar
An aerial view of the clock tower at Lal Chowk area of Srinagar (IANS)
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By Moazum Mohammad

Published : September 1, 2026 at 7:23 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Srinagar: Political tension is set to flare up in Jammu and Kashmir with the ruling National Conference and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party scheduling protests against each other in Srinagar and Jammu cities on Wednesday.

While the BJP's scheduled march is aimed at highlighting the Omar government's “failure” on delivery of basic governance, the NC said it would remind the BJP-led central government of its failure to deliver on key promises on J&K including constitutional guarantees and restoration of statehood.

The saffron party is set to take out a protest march from Srinagar ghanta ghar (clock tower) at 10 AM. To be led by party president and Member of Parliament Sat Sharma and Leader of Opposition in the J&K Legislative Assembly Sunil Sharma, the march will move towards the civil secretariat where CM and cabinet hold office.

BJP spokesperson Altaf Thokar said they will gherao civil secretariat in Srinagar saying the government had failed to deliver basic facilities to people.

“Jobs are being outsourced, power tariff has been increased by 6.87 percent and there is delay in holding urban and panchayat polls. The government has failed in addressing the issues of people. There are charges of corruption against the government. We are sending out a message to people that BJP stands with them,” he added.

The BJP leader said they have got permission for the march from district magistrate Srinagar.

Hours later, the NC announced to peacefully gherao the BJP headquarters in Srinagar and Jammu tomorrow. This is the first NC protest since their Jantar Mantar statehood protest on the first day of Parliament session on July 20. They have not followed it up since then.

The fresh announcement of protest is being seen as a reaction to BJP’s scheduled protest with a BJP leader Thokar dubbing it an attempt to divert attention from its failures.

The NC march will start from Srinagar’s Raj Bagh in the morning to demand ‘accountability’ from the BJP-led central government regarding its promises on Jammu and Kashmir.

“Our demands are clear: constitutional guarantees, restoration of statehood, clearance of the reservation file and justice for the people of J&K,” said an NC spokesperson in a brief statement.

The NC said that the mandate of the people was “not a blank cheque and it must be respected and not taken for granted”.

“Every action has a reaction. The BJP planned the protest against the government and we have a right to protest against their government’s failure to fulfill the promises made to people on several occasions,” said a senior NC leader.

It could not be confirmed if NC has received permission for the protest march.

Read More:

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  2. Statehood Will Return, Article 370 Will Not: JK BJP To Mirwaiz
  3. Aga Ruhullah Set To Quit NC In November, Plans To Launch Article 370 Crusade

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