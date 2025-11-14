ETV Bharat / bharat

'Political Suicide': Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Slams MP Aga Ruhullah Over Budgam 'Message'

Jammu/Srinagar: National Conference (NC) Vice President and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said that Member of Parliament of his party, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, has “committed political suicide” in Budgam by not supporting the NC.

In reply to a query about Ruhullah, Omar said, “You cut your nose to spite your face. Ruhullah wanted to convey a message and did what he did, but politically, he committed suicide.” He was speaking to the media in Jammu.

Omar said that the person who has won from there would never let Ruhullah get up there again. “I will get up again. Whether Ruhullah will ever be able to get up in Budgam or not, only Ruhullah can decide. But whatever happened, happened. Now we will do what the organisation has to do,” he said.

Minutes after the opposition Peoples Democratic Party defeated the ruling party candidate in the Budgam by-polls in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi said arrogance is the recipe for disaster.

Quoting a verse from the Quran, Ruhullah said that arrogance is the recipe for disaster, and consciousness, humility and introspection are the way.

While he didn't mention his party or the chief minister, Ruhullah's barb was apparently at his party and its leadership. Ruhullah stayed away from campaigning for the party candidate Aga Syed Mehmood, his cousin, and didn't vote either. On the voting day, Ruhullah was in Germany on an official visit.