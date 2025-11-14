'Political Suicide': Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Slams MP Aga Ruhullah Over Budgam 'Message'
Omar said that the person who has won from there would never let Ruhullah get up there again.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : November 14, 2025 at 7:32 PM IST
Jammu/Srinagar: National Conference (NC) Vice President and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said that Member of Parliament of his party, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, has “committed political suicide” in Budgam by not supporting the NC.
In reply to a query about Ruhullah, Omar said, “You cut your nose to spite your face. Ruhullah wanted to convey a message and did what he did, but politically, he committed suicide.” He was speaking to the media in Jammu.
Omar said that the person who has won from there would never let Ruhullah get up there again. “I will get up again. Whether Ruhullah will ever be able to get up in Budgam or not, only Ruhullah can decide. But whatever happened, happened. Now we will do what the organisation has to do,” he said.
Minutes after the opposition Peoples Democratic Party defeated the ruling party candidate in the Budgam by-polls in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi said arrogance is the recipe for disaster.
Quoting a verse from the Quran, Ruhullah said that arrogance is the recipe for disaster, and consciousness, humility and introspection are the way.
While he didn't mention his party or the chief minister, Ruhullah's barb was apparently at his party and its leadership. Ruhullah stayed away from campaigning for the party candidate Aga Syed Mehmood, his cousin, and didn't vote either. On the voting day, Ruhullah was in Germany on an official visit.
“I will turn away from My signs those who are arrogant upon the earth without right; and if they should see every sign, they will not believe in it. And if they see the way of consciousness, they will not adopt it as a way, but if they see the way of error, they will adopt it as a way. That is because they have denied our signs, and they were heedless of them (Al Araf),” he wrote on X.
Mehmood was defeated by PDP candidate Aga Syed Muntazir, who is also from the same Aga clan and a paternal cousin of Ruhullah.
While National Conference leaders are yet to react to the defeat, its spokesperson, Ifra Jan, said that wins and losses are a part of life. She said there is fairness in every decision of God.
The defeat gave a space to Congress to hit out at NC, its alliance partner. Congress JK unit president Tariq Hameed Karra said the Budgam defeat indicates that voters showed resentment towards the chief minister, for he resigned from the seat to retain Ganderbal. “People are also angry with the government for its lack of performance,” Karra said.
BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the JK legislature, Sunil Sharma, said the PDP’s win in Budgam is the defeat of the Abdullah family. “Within one year of the government, people have shown their anger against the chief minister, Omar Abdullah. Unemployed youth, women, and common people have shown anger against the Abdullah family, as this family has promoted corruption and dynasty rule,” Sharma said.
