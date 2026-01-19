Political Storm Over Ports And Waterways Minister Sonowal’s 'Fake Letter'
An FIR has been lodged in the matter, and law enforcement agencies have been requested to investigate the case on priority.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST
New Delhi: As top leaders from BJP converged at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Monday to participate in the process of the election for the BJP’s national president, a “fake letter” allegedly signed by Union Minister for Ports Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal has created a political storm in the national capital as the letter demands for a leadership change in Assam. It also makes claims against Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma.
“The Office categorically clarifies that the said letter, which alleges demands for a leadership change in Assam and makes claims against the current Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is completely fake, fabricated, and forged. The letter bears a forged official letterhead and a fake signature of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal,” a statement from the office of Sarbananda Sonowal said.
The Office of the Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has reportedly taken serious note of reports circulating in certain sections of the media claiming that an internal conflict within the Assam BJP has reached New Delhi, allegedly based on a letter written by Sarbananda Sonowal to the party’s National President.
“The circulation of such fraudulent material constitutes a serious criminal offence involving forgery, impersonation, and misuse of official government identity, apparently aimed at spreading misinformation and discrediting a constitutional authority,” the minister’s office stated.
It said that an FIR has been lodged in the matter, and law enforcement agencies have been requested to investigate the case on priority and take strict legal action against those responsible.
“The Office of the Union Minister strongly rejects the claims made in the circulated reports and clarifies that there is no truth whatsoever in the allegations of internal rivalry or correspondence attributed to Shri Sarbananda Sonowal. The public and media are advised not to rely on or circulate such fake and unverified material and to verify information only through official and authorised sources,” it said.