Political Storm Over Ports And Waterways Minister Sonowal’s 'Fake Letter'

New Delhi: As top leaders from BJP converged at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Monday to participate in the process of the election for the BJP’s national president, a “fake letter” allegedly signed by Union Minister for Ports Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal has created a political storm in the national capital as the letter demands for a leadership change in Assam. It also makes claims against Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“The Office categorically clarifies that the said letter, which alleges demands for a leadership change in Assam and makes claims against the current Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is completely fake, fabricated, and forged. The letter bears a forged official letterhead and a fake signature of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal,” a statement from the office of Sarbananda Sonowal said.

The Office of the Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has reportedly taken serious note of reports circulating in certain sections of the media claiming that an internal conflict within the Assam BJP has reached New Delhi, allegedly based on a letter written by Sarbananda Sonowal to the party’s National President.