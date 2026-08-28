ETV Bharat / bharat

Political Situation In India At Turning Point, Countdown To Modi Govt's Downfall Commenced: M A Baby

Kolkata: CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby on Friday asserted the political situation in India is at a turning point, and that the countdown to the Modi government's “downfall” had commenced. He also said that in West Bengal, the Left forces are in the process of regaining influence among the masses.

"The political situation in India is at a turning point," Baby said, addressing a press conference at the CPI(M) state headquarters here.