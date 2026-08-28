Political Situation In India At Turning Point, Countdown To Modi Govt's Downfall Commenced: M A Baby
CPI(M) M A Baby asserted that the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the Union Education Minister was indicative of Modi government downfall
By PTI
Published : August 28, 2026 at 8:21 PM IST
Kolkata: CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby on Friday asserted the political situation in India is at a turning point, and that the countdown to the Modi government's “downfall” had commenced. He also said that in West Bengal, the Left forces are in the process of regaining influence among the masses.
"The political situation in India is at a turning point," Baby said, addressing a press conference at the CPI(M) state headquarters here.
"We feel the countdown to the downfall of the Modi government has discernibly commenced," he said, asserting that the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the Union Education Minister was indicative of it. Baby also said the foundation for “faster expansion of our party” in West Bengal has already been laid.
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