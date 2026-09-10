Political Row In Kashmir As Ex-Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Says Outfit Doesn't Have Links With Any Party
Former Jamaat chief Ghulam Ahmad Bhat claimed that the banned group has no links with any political party.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 7:15 PM IST
Srinagar: A political row has emerged in Kashmir after the former chief of now banned Jamaat-e-Islami claimed that the outfit does not have links with any political party.
Former Jamaat chief Ghulam Ahmad Bhat claimed that the banned group has no links with any political party. However the Justice and Development Front (JDF), which has been seen as the mainstream face of Jamaat, has asserted being the political party of the banned JeI which was formed after approval of the panel leadership and has been registered by the Election Commission of India.
Bhat, who remained associated with JeI since 1965, said in a video on social media that the JeI has "accepted the ban" that was imposed by the Ministry Of Home Affairs (MHA) on 2 February 2019, 14 days after the Pulwama suicide attack on CRPF convoy that killed 40 CRPF personnel.
The ban was extended for five more years on February 27, 2024 after the MHA declared JeI as an 'Unlawful Association' under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967.
Several JeI leaders including its then chief Hameed Fayyaz and spokesperson Zahid Ali were arrested and remain jailed. Majority of its leaders and members have remained inactive, while some are supporting the JDF others are opposed to its formation. The outfits student wing, Jamiat-ul-Tulba, is in disarray since the ban.
“How can we take part in any activity. We have no links with any party. We will not agitate, but will take a legal course. We will follow the constitutional and legal way,” Bhat, who has been three-time JeI chief, said.
However, Bhat’s statement drew a sharp response from the panel leadership of the JeI. Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, the panel members led by Ghulam Qadir Wani, along with Panel Secretary Ahmadullah Parray, Ghulam Qadir Lone and other members, said that after the consent and meetings with Government of India, the Central Advisory Council (Majlis-e-Shura) of the JeI held a meeting on 30 June 2024, during which ten decisions were taken regarding the future "organisational and political path" of the JeI.
Among them the key decision, Parray said, was that the Jamaat would, in future, pursue its activities through democratic and constitutional means and within the framework of the Constitution of India, while refraining from activities that could "prejudice the sovereignty and integrity of the country."
“Another major decision was the creation of a political front, the Jammu & Kashmir Justice and Development Front (JKJDF), specifically for electoral and political activities,” Parray said.
Talat Majid, the chief spokesperson of JDF, and one of its founding members said that some JeI leaders held several meetings with the GoI and decided to enter electoral fray after the panel approved it. “So, we launched the JDF on April 27, 2025, which was registered by the Election Commission of India on January 30, 2026,” he told ETV Bharat.
Talat, who contested the 2024 assembly election as an independent candidate from Pulwama constituency, said that political parties in Kashmir who “exploited” the JeI cadre for its votes, in the past elections are "insinuating the rift within the JeI and creating confusion about JDF."
His reference to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti who on September 7, following Bhat’s video statement, said that the government should not take "coercive or irreversible action against the attached properties of JeI."
“Since the JeI leadership has publicly stated that it will abide by the decision of the judiciary and challenge the ban through due process of law, the government is equally bound to act in accordance with the law and due process. It must ensure that no coercive or irreversible action is taken in respect of the attached properties while the matter remains sub judice. The rule of law requires equal treatment, procedural fairness, and respect for judicial authority. It cannot be applied selectively or at the discretion of those in power,” she posted on X.
Talat alleged that PDP since its formation on 27 July 1999 has been “exploiting” Jammat base for its votes. “Mehbooba’s statement after Ghulam Muhammad Bhat’s video statement gave credibility to the allegations that prevailed in Kashmir that PDP used JeI for votes. So, the PDP now does not want JeI to have its own electoral and political platform. It fuels the rift by these statements,” he said, adding there are “internal differences within the JeI which no other party should interfere with”.
But PDP has denied the allegations and said that it wants the ban on JeI to end. PDP spokesman Syed Tajamul said rift within the JDF and banned JeI is their “internal issue”. “We stand with electoral voices and lend voice and support to those who want peaceful, electoral politics in Jammu and Kashmir. The government of India must lift the ban on JeI and give them a chance in electoral politics,” Tajamul told ETV Bharat.
Founded in 1942, JeI established a grassroots and cadre network in the Valley. It entered electoral politics in the 1972 elections and won five assembly constituencies. As part of Muslim United Front (MUF), an electoral alliance of many religio-political organizations, contested the 1987 assembly polls. Over the allegations of mass rigging in 1987 elections, it later stayed away from electoral politics and supported militancy. Between 1990-1995, JeI was banned and the ban was later lifted by the then Jammu and Kashmir government.
Controversy Over Falah-e-Aam Trust
Bhat also referred to the Falah-e-Aam Trust office in Nowgam in Srinagar that has been taken over by the JDF. He said that FAT was established by JeI as a separate trust for promoting education in Jammu and Kashmir. “FAT should be delinked from political activities. They (JDF) cannot take it over it and use it for political activities," he said.
Showkat Ahmad War, former chairman of (FAT), said trust was set up by the JeI in 1972 and registered with the government on July 31, 1972. FAT ran 273 schools across Jammu and Kashmir which enrolled thousands of students and they were educated with NCERT recommended books. However, these schools were taken over by the Jammu and Kashmir government’s Education department in 2023 and 2024. Their management is run by the nearby government school principals, while the teachers are paid from the fees collected from the students.
The FAT also owned office buildings in Nowgam in Srinagar outskirts, and some offices in Sopore, Kulgam, Anantnag and Pulwama districts.
War said that FAT rented two rooms and a washroom in Nowgam to JDF after an agreement on 9 August 2024 between JDF and FAT trust for 11 months on a monthly rental of Rs 20,000. “But the JDF did not pay any rent for these months and also did not renew the agreement. Last month (August), the JDF leaders took over the main FAT building which was serving as Falah Research Institute. We did not want educational trust to be influenced by politics," he said.
The JDF has also taken over a JeI office in Shopian and Sheikh Ul Alam School in Kulgam during the 2024 elections. “We have now approached a lower court in Srinagar seeking JDF’s vacation from FAT office in Nowgam and payment of rent,” War told ETV Bharat.
However, sources in the FAT told ETV Bharat that controversies have cropped within the seven trustees of the FAT, compelling War to resign in August. His resignation was neither accepted nor rejected by the General Secretary of the trust. Other trust members have also gone silent.
Over the takeover of the FAT office in Nowgam and Kulgam, Talat said that these properties belong to the banned JeI. “When the panel was approved by the shura, it will obviously run the offices. Since JDF is also part of the same body, so we can use these spaces for offices,” he said.
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