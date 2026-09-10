ETV Bharat / bharat

Political Row In Kashmir As Ex-Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Says Outfit Doesn't Have Links With Any Party

Srinagar: A political row has emerged in Kashmir after the former chief of now banned Jamaat-e-Islami claimed that the outfit does not have links with any political party.

Former Jamaat chief Ghulam Ahmad Bhat claimed that the banned group has no links with any political party. However the Justice and Development Front (JDF), which has been seen as the mainstream face of Jamaat, has asserted being the political party of the banned JeI which was formed after approval of the panel leadership and has been registered by the Election Commission of India.

Bhat, who remained associated with JeI since 1965, said in a video on social media that the JeI has "accepted the ban" that was imposed by the Ministry Of Home Affairs (MHA) on 2 February 2019, 14 days after the Pulwama suicide attack on CRPF convoy that killed 40 CRPF personnel.

The ban was extended for five more years on February 27, 2024 after the MHA declared JeI as an 'Unlawful Association' under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967.

Several JeI leaders including its then chief Hameed Fayyaz and spokesperson Zahid Ali were arrested and remain jailed. Majority of its leaders and members have remained inactive, while some are supporting the JDF others are opposed to its formation. The outfits student wing, Jamiat-ul-Tulba, is in disarray since the ban.

“How can we take part in any activity. We have no links with any party. We will not agitate, but will take a legal course. We will follow the constitutional and legal way,” Bhat, who has been three-time JeI chief, said.

However, Bhat’s statement drew a sharp response from the panel leadership of the JeI. Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, the panel members led by Ghulam Qadir Wani, along with Panel Secretary Ahmadullah Parray, Ghulam Qadir Lone and other members, said that after the consent and meetings with Government of India, the Central Advisory Council (Majlis-e-Shura) of the JeI held a meeting on 30 June 2024, during which ten decisions were taken regarding the future "organisational and political path" of the JeI.

Among them the key decision, Parray said, was that the Jamaat would, in future, pursue its activities through democratic and constitutional means and within the framework of the Constitution of India, while refraining from activities that could "prejudice the sovereignty and integrity of the country."

“Another major decision was the creation of a political front, the Jammu & Kashmir Justice and Development Front (JKJDF), specifically for electoral and political activities,” Parray said.

Talat Majid, the chief spokesperson of JDF, and one of its founding members said that some JeI leaders held several meetings with the GoI and decided to enter electoral fray after the panel approved it. “So, we launched the JDF on April 27, 2025, which was registered by the Election Commission of India on January 30, 2026,” he told ETV Bharat.

Talat, who contested the 2024 assembly election as an independent candidate from Pulwama constituency, said that political parties in Kashmir who “exploited” the JeI cadre for its votes, in the past elections are "insinuating the rift within the JeI and creating confusion about JDF."

His reference to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti who on September 7, following Bhat’s video statement, said that the government should not take "coercive or irreversible action against the attached properties of JeI."