ETV Bharat / bharat

Political Heat Surges In Malwa, As Mohan Bhagwat, Nitin Nabin, Rahul Gandhi Schedule Madhya Pradesh Visits

Bhopal: Over the next 3-4 days, the entire country's attention will be focused on Madhya Pradesh. Between September 17 and September 19, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi are scheduled to visit the state.

With Sangh General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale also visiting Madhya Pradesh, all eyes will be on the messages emerging from the state's Malwa region today, on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday.

Malwa has traditionally been a BJP stronghold, where it holds sway over every official body, from the municipal corporation to all Assembly and parliamentary seats. With PM Modi's birthday coinciding with these events, the region is set to take centrestage nationally over the coming days.

Today marks the beginning of Nitin Nabin's first visit to Madhya Pradesh since assuming the presidency of the ruling party. He begins his tour in Indore, where he will launch the 'Swamitva Adhikar Abhilekh Nishpadan Evam Panjiyan Yojana' (Ownership Rights Record Execution and Registration Scheme), under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

By late afternoon today Nabin and Bhagwat are set to meet in Ujjain, possibly to chart a new course for the BJP's organisational affairs, once the latter reaches the city. This meeting is also being viewed in the context of Madhya Pradesh politics.

Political analyst Prakash Bhatnagar said, "Usually, schedules for such meetings are not released publicly. However, it is natural that when the Sangh chief is in Ujjain, Nabin will meet him. That said, one cannot say for certain that this will be a meeting with a specific, pre-set agenda."