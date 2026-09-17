Political Heat Surges In Malwa, As Mohan Bhagwat, Nitin Nabin, Rahul Gandhi Schedule Madhya Pradesh Visits
Nabin's Indore-Ujjain visit and Bhagwat's 'Dharma Sansad' address in Ujjain, ahead of Rahul's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' at Indore, have set tongues wagging; reports Shifali Pandey.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 3:17 PM IST
Bhopal: Over the next 3-4 days, the entire country's attention will be focused on Madhya Pradesh. Between September 17 and September 19, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi are scheduled to visit the state.
With Sangh General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale also visiting Madhya Pradesh, all eyes will be on the messages emerging from the state's Malwa region today, on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday.
Malwa has traditionally been a BJP stronghold, where it holds sway over every official body, from the municipal corporation to all Assembly and parliamentary seats. With PM Modi's birthday coinciding with these events, the region is set to take centrestage nationally over the coming days.
Today marks the beginning of Nitin Nabin's first visit to Madhya Pradesh since assuming the presidency of the ruling party. He begins his tour in Indore, where he will launch the 'Swamitva Adhikar Abhilekh Nishpadan Evam Panjiyan Yojana' (Ownership Rights Record Execution and Registration Scheme), under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.
By late afternoon today Nabin and Bhagwat are set to meet in Ujjain, possibly to chart a new course for the BJP's organisational affairs, once the latter reaches the city. This meeting is also being viewed in the context of Madhya Pradesh politics.
Political analyst Prakash Bhatnagar said, "Usually, schedules for such meetings are not released publicly. However, it is natural that when the Sangh chief is in Ujjain, Nabin will meet him. That said, one cannot say for certain that this will be a meeting with a specific, pre-set agenda."
He added, "Since a dialogue with the Sangh chief certainly provides a sense of direction, this meeting can be viewed in that context."
In the evening, Nabin will attend a programme organised at Ramghat in Ujjain to mark PM Modi's birthday.
Meanwhile, the Sangh chief will address the 'Dharma Sansad' scheduled to begin on September 18. The RSS sarsanghchalak will arrive a day early for the 'Dharma Sansad', a three-day event organised by the 'Sevagya Sansthanam', featuring numerous speakers alongside monks and seers from across the country.
Nabin, Bhagwat’s Visits Precede Rahul’s
The timing of Nitin Nabin’s Madhya Pradesh visit, and the 'Dharma Sansad' in Ujjain — coinciding with Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' (Students' Resonance) event in Indore on September 19 — is being interpreted in various ways.
The Congress views this as a sign of the BJP's nervousness. Party spokesperson Sangeeta Sharma said, "Nitin Nabin’s visit was scheduled immediately after our leader Rahul Gandhi’s programme was finalised. The BJP couldn't even decide what he would actually do upon arrival. This is merely a result of the anxiety caused by Rahul Gandhi’s growing popularity."
Also Read:
- Loyalty Of British Hindus Lies With 'Karma Bhoomi' UK: RSS Chief Bhagwat
- Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Event In Indore Postponed To Sept 19 After Stadium Nod Denied: Congress
- Buoyed By Rahul Gandhi's Pune Women-Only Conclave, Congress Plans Next Event In Nagpur
- 'Every Indian Progressing With Dignity Under Modi Govt': BJP President Nitin Nabin Announces Month-Long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'