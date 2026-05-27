ED Raid At Pinarayi Vijayan House: His Party Leaders See Conspiracy To Eradicate CPI(M) In Kerala
Kerala Home Minister clarifies they did not have any prior information about the raid; BJP says those who plundered Kerala will spend time behind bars.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid at the residence of former Chief Minister and current Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the CMRL-Exalogic monthly pay-off case on Wednesday generated political heat, which had evaporated soon after the Assembly elections were over.
While the Left Democratic Front (LDF) alleged that this is a witch-hunt utilising central agencies, the United Democratic Front (UDF) government said that the raid was conducted without informing them. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) termed it "justice delayed".
CPI(M) State Secretary M V Govindan said that there is a conspiracy behind the incident to implicate Pinarayi in the Exalogic case.
"A situation has arisen where those aligned with opposition political movements are being harassed using Central agencies. The Supreme Court itself has noted that Central agencies are being used as tools to attack political adversaries. Another version of this is now being staged in Kerala. Central agencies are being weaponised as political tools to launch an onslaught against Pinarayi," Govindan said.
He explained that Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena had received Rs 1.72 crore under a legitimate agreement made between Exalogic and CMRL, a transaction that has been acknowledged by the company and on which tax has been paid.
"No evidence has been found against Pinarayi or anyone else in this case. This is why Rahul Gandhi, the LoP in the Lok Sabha, during his election campaign publicly questioned why the ED was not arresting Pinarayi. Arresting Pinarayi was a joint demand of both the BJP and UDF," Govindan alleged.
Echoing Govindan’s views, CPI(M) leader P Jayarajan said, "This is a planned attack by the ruling BJP government at the Centre targeting the LoP in Kerala. They should not think they can intimidate Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan or the CPI(M) through such actions. The involvement of the UDF government in this raid is also highly suspect."
CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby reacted by saying that Pinarayi or the CPI(M) cannot be intimidated by such raids. CPI(M) leader K K Ragesh alleged that [UDF leader] Satheesan is acting as a stooge for the BJP, and the raid against Pinarayi is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stratagem to destroy the Left. He accused Modi of attempting to eradicate the CPI(M) in Kerala, similar to how power was misused to crush the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi.
Pinarayi's son-in-law Mohamed Riyas responded via a Facebook post, saying they would fight until their last breath. CPI(M) leader K K Shailaja wrote on Facebook that the public will see through the collusion between the Congress and the BJP. She condemned the conspiracy against Pinarayi and his family, urging followers to unite to make the CPI(M) even stronger.
Bineesh Kodiyeri said, "Chief Minister V D Satheesan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi yesterday, and immediately following that, a raid is taking place at Pinarayi's house. Conducting a raid at Pinarayi's house will yield nothing."
However, Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said that neither the state police nor the Home Department had any prior information regardin g the Enforcement Directorate raid at the residence of Pinarayi Vijayan.
Chennithala clarified that there is no reason to link Chief Minister Satheesan's Delhi visit with the ongoing raid. He explained that the CM met the PM purely for official purposes to bring Kerala's developmental matters and other state requirements to the attention of the Central government.
BJP state vice-president Shaun George said that Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter would get trapped in the monthly pay-off case. He predicted that the two would be arrested and sent to jail. He demanded that the foreign bank accounts of those connected to Veena be inspected.
Shaun George mentioned that 'PV’' is not the only one, as several other leaders have also received money. He added that once those names come out, the public will understand the reality.
BJP leader K Surendran reacted by stating that those who plundered Kerala, no matter who they are, will spend their remaining days behind bars. He added that the corruption activities carried out by Pinarayi's family are being exposed one by one. The CPI(M) cannot run away from this by labeling it a political vendetta, as the central agencies are moving forward based on concrete evidence.
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