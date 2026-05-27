ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Raid At Pinarayi Vijayan House: His Party Leaders See Conspiracy To Eradicate CPI(M) In Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid at the residence of former Chief Minister and current Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the CMRL-Exalogic monthly pay-off case on Wednesday generated political heat, which had evaporated soon after the Assembly elections were over.

While the Left Democratic Front (LDF) alleged that this is a witch-hunt utilising central agencies, the United Democratic Front (UDF) government said that the raid was conducted without informing them. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) termed it "justice delayed".

CPI(M) State Secretary M V Govindan said that there is a conspiracy behind the incident to implicate Pinarayi in the Exalogic case.

"A situation has arisen where those aligned with opposition political movements are being harassed using Central agencies. The Supreme Court itself has noted that Central agencies are being used as tools to attack political adversaries. Another version of this is now being staged in Kerala. Central agencies are being weaponised as political tools to launch an onslaught against Pinarayi," Govindan said.

He explained that Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena had received Rs 1.72 crore under a legitimate agreement made between Exalogic and CMRL, a transaction that has been acknowledged by the company and on which tax has been paid.

"No evidence has been found against Pinarayi or anyone else in this case. This is why Rahul Gandhi, the LoP in the Lok Sabha, during his election campaign publicly questioned why the ED was not arresting Pinarayi. Arresting Pinarayi was a joint demand of both the BJP and UDF," Govindan alleged.

Echoing Govindan’s views, CPI(M) leader P Jayarajan said, "This is a planned attack by the ruling BJP government at the Centre targeting the LoP in Kerala. They should not think they can intimidate Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan or the CPI(M) through such actions. The involvement of the UDF government in this raid is also highly suspect."

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby reacted by saying that Pinarayi or the CPI(M) cannot be intimidated by such raids. CPI(M) leader K K Ragesh alleged that [UDF leader] Satheesan is acting as a stooge for the BJP, and the raid against Pinarayi is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stratagem to destroy the Left. He accused Modi of attempting to eradicate the CPI(M) in Kerala, similar to how power was misused to crush the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi.