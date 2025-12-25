ETV Bharat / bharat

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Political Cradle Lucknow Remembers The Former Prime Minister

Stating that Vajpayee found his roots in the soil of Lucknow, Tandon said, "This city provided a strong foundation for his political career."

Born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Vajpayee's political journey began in Lucknow. He was first elected as a Member of Parliament from Balrampur in 1957. Amit Tandon explained that Vajpayee won the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat consecutively from 1991 to 2004. He considered Lucknow his second home. "The Awadhi culture, etiquette and warmth of its people always attracted him," he said.

Amit Tandon, son of Lalji Tandon, who was a close associate of Vajpayee, related that his flat in La Place Colony, the Swadesh newspaper office in Aminabad and the sitting room at Lalji Tandon's residence in Chowk Soni Tola were all important parts of Vajpayee's life.

Lucknow remained his workplace throughout his life. It was here that he established his identity through politics, journalism and social work. The streets, markets and the roads of Lucknow are testimony to his growth.

Lucknow: December 25, the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, holds special significance for Lucknow as this was the place from where this pole star of Indian politics reached the pinnacle of power.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Hero Bajpai said that Vajpayee strengthened the Jan Sangh and the BJP from Lucknow. Bajpai was a senior party functionary in Lucknow during Vajpayee's tenure as the Prime Minister.

He said that Lucknow's rallies and meetings were a testament to Vajpayee's eloquence. The political leader also had a stint in journalism in this city, where he served as the editor of newspapers like Rashtra Dharma and Swadesh.

Bajpai disclosed that although it wasn’t easy to meet Vajpayee when he was the Prime Minister, he made it a point to host a meal in Delhi for workers from Lucknow at least once a year.

"At that time, hundreds of workers would go to Delhi to have lunch with him. We would only get an hour or an hour and a half of his time, but once he was among us, he would spend up to four hours meeting people. When he was a Member of Parliament, meeting him was so easy that it didn't even seem like he was such a prominent leader," Bajpai recalled.

"Vajpayee's special quality was that even if he was talking to 10 people, he would interrupt with, "Aur batao…(tell me)”. This would make it seem as if he was communicating with all 10 people simultaneously. His acceptance in Lucknow was immense," added Bajpai.

He was first elected to the Lok Sabha from Lucknow in 1991 and served as its MP till 2004. Whether it was the Jan Sangh or the BJP, Vajpayee remained the centre of attention in the election campaigns. Lucknowites still refer to Vajpayee as Atalji.

Sharing an anecdote, Amit Tandon said that Vajpayee came to Lucknow as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh pracharak in 1942. He was fielded against actor Raj Babbar in the 1991 parliamentary elections. The business house that had supported Raj Babbar in the 1991 elections against Vajpayee, who roamed the streets of Lucknow on foot and by bicycle, had flowers showered on the latter from an airplane when he won the next election.

Amit Tandon explained that according to those who contributed to the editing of Rashtra Dharma and later the daily Swadesh, Vajpayee was from the very beginning the epitome of 'old foundation, new construction'. "He thought practically," he said.

Vajpayee’s closeness to former Uttar Pradesh Governor and former cabinet minister Lalji Tandon was well known. Whenever he was in Lucknow, he would hang out at Lalji Tandon's residence in Chowk Soni Tola.