ETV Bharat / bharat

Polish Parliamentary Delegation Visits Kolhapur To Honour Legacy Of WWII Refugees

Kolhapur: A Polish parliamentary delegation arrived in Kolhapur on Saturday to commemorate the city's humanitarian role in providing shelter to Polish refugees during World War II and to revisit the historic ties between India and Poland.

After Germany and the Soviet Union invaded Poland during World War II, millions of Polish citizens were forced to flee their homeland. Between 1942 and 1948, the Chhatrapati royal family of Kolhapur provided shelter to nearly 5,000 Polish refugees at Valivade.

Under the patronage of the Chhatrapati family and with the support of locals, the refugees were able to rebuild their lives. The Polish delegation visited the historic site to pay tribute to this legacy and revive memories of the community's association with Kolhapur.

At the New Palace, MP Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje and members of the royal family, including Yuvrajni Sanyogitaraje and Yuvraj Shahajiraje, welcomed the delegation.

In 2019, the Maharashtra government and the Polish government jointly announced plans to establish a Museum of Humanity and Peace at Valivade.

The COVID-19 pandemic and floods delayed the implementation of the plan. However, the development work has begun. Over the years, Sambhajiraje has used the Valivade legacy to strengthen India-Poland relations, while Sanyogitaraje contributed to locating and preserving the historical foundations of the original barracks that housed Polish refugees.

The initiative has also received support from former Indian Ambassador to Poland Nagma Malik, current Ambassador Neeta Bhushan, former Polish Ambassador to India Adam Burakowski, current Ambassador Piotr Antoni Świtalski, Małgorzata Węgierska-Golembiewiak of the Polish Institute in New Delhi and Tomasz Wilgomias, Poland's Consul in Mumbai.