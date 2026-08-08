Polish Parliamentary Delegation Visits Kolhapur To Honour Legacy Of WWII Refugees
After Germany and the Soviet Union invaded Poland during World War II, millions of Polish citizens were forced to flee their homeland.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 5:03 PM IST|
Updated : August 8, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST
Kolhapur: A Polish parliamentary delegation arrived in Kolhapur on Saturday to commemorate the city's humanitarian role in providing shelter to Polish refugees during World War II and to revisit the historic ties between India and Poland.
After Germany and the Soviet Union invaded Poland during World War II, millions of Polish citizens were forced to flee their homeland. Between 1942 and 1948, the Chhatrapati royal family of Kolhapur provided shelter to nearly 5,000 Polish refugees at Valivade.
Under the patronage of the Chhatrapati family and with the support of locals, the refugees were able to rebuild their lives. The Polish delegation visited the historic site to pay tribute to this legacy and revive memories of the community's association with Kolhapur.
At the New Palace, MP Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje and members of the royal family, including Yuvrajni Sanyogitaraje and Yuvraj Shahajiraje, welcomed the delegation.
In 2019, the Maharashtra government and the Polish government jointly announced plans to establish a Museum of Humanity and Peace at Valivade.
The COVID-19 pandemic and floods delayed the implementation of the plan. However, the development work has begun. Over the years, Sambhajiraje has used the Valivade legacy to strengthen India-Poland relations, while Sanyogitaraje contributed to locating and preserving the historical foundations of the original barracks that housed Polish refugees.
The initiative has also received support from former Indian Ambassador to Poland Nagma Malik, current Ambassador Neeta Bhushan, former Polish Ambassador to India Adam Burakowski, current Ambassador Piotr Antoni Świtalski, Małgorzata Węgierska-Golembiewiak of the Polish Institute in New Delhi and Tomasz Wilgomias, Poland's Consul in Mumbai.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier paid tribute at the Kolhapur Memorial in Warsaw during his visit to Poland.
The Polish delegation includes Kinga Gajewska, member of the Polish Parliament (Sejm) and Chairperson of the Poland-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, Dr Amit Lath, Vice-President, Europe India Chamber of Commerce and recipient of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award.
Tomasz Zjawiony, President, Regional Chamber of Commerce in Katowice; Vice-President, European Federation of Entrepreneurs and Honorary Consul of the Republic of Slovenia, Krinal Shah Suri, Director, Global Affairs and Business; Vice-President, South Asian Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Board Member, United Nations Association, Poland, Aleksandra Osmańska, Parliamentary Affairs Director at Kinga Gajewska's office, and Karolina Wójcicka, international correspondent with Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, one of Poland's leading daily newspapers
The delegation is scheduled to pay tribute at the Valivade memorial commemorating the shelter provided to Polish refugees during World War II and inspect the proposed Museum of Humanity and Peace project.
The Maharashtra government has already spent around Rs 1.5 crore on the museum building, while an additional Rs 5.5 crore has been allocated for developing the facility to international standards. Efforts are also underway to eventually seek UNESCO recognition for the project.
Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje said the expected visit of the Polish Prime Minister to Kolhapur later this year could become a landmark event in the history of India-Poland relations. He said the visit and the museum project would further establish Kolhapur globally as a symbol of humanity, compassion, and international friendship.
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