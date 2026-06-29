ETV Bharat / bharat

'Polio-Free Pakistan' Slogan On Pulse Polio Immunisation Campaign Poster In Jammu And Kashmir; Probe Ordered

Jammu: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri have sought an explanation from the health officials over the circulation of pulse polio immunisation campaign allegedly under the 'Polio-free Pakistan' slogan.

The Chief Medical Officer Rajouri has sought an explanation from the Block Medical Officer Kandi over the circulation of allegedly unauthorized and misleading Information Education and Communication material related to the Intensified Pulse Polio Immunization Programme 2026.

An official communication seen by ETV Bharat reads that a publicity pamphlet concerning the IPPI campaign has been widely circulated on various social media platforms and WhatsApp groups. The pamphlet carries the name and designation of the BMO Kandi creating the impression that it was officially approved and issued by the Health Department.

The CMO stated that a preliminary examination revealed that the pamphlet prominently features the logo of the National Emergency Operations Centre and the slogan 'Polio Free Pakistan', neither of which is associated with the Health & Medical Education Department, Jammu and Kashmir, or the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Government of India.