'Polio-Free Pakistan' Slogan On Pulse Polio Immunisation Campaign Poster In Jammu And Kashmir; Probe Ordered
The anti-polio immunisation drive under Pakistan's slogan has raised questions over the pulse polio vaccination campaign, reports Mohd Ashraf Ganie.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : June 29, 2026 at 8:00 PM IST
Jammu: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri have sought an explanation from the health officials over the circulation of pulse polio immunisation campaign allegedly under the 'Polio-free Pakistan' slogan.
The Chief Medical Officer Rajouri has sought an explanation from the Block Medical Officer Kandi over the circulation of allegedly unauthorized and misleading Information Education and Communication material related to the Intensified Pulse Polio Immunization Programme 2026.
An official communication seen by ETV Bharat reads that a publicity pamphlet concerning the IPPI campaign has been widely circulated on various social media platforms and WhatsApp groups. The pamphlet carries the name and designation of the BMO Kandi creating the impression that it was officially approved and issued by the Health Department.
The CMO stated that a preliminary examination revealed that the pamphlet prominently features the logo of the National Emergency Operations Centre and the slogan 'Polio Free Pakistan', neither of which is associated with the Health & Medical Education Department, Jammu and Kashmir, or the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Government of India.
The communication noted that the use of such content appears unauthorized and has the potential to mislead the public regarding official health programmes
The letter further states that the material was allegedly shared on social media by Ayoub Lone, Community Health Officer resulting in its wider circulation.
The CMO has directed the BMO Kandi to submit a detailed factual report explaining whether the material was prepared, approved or disseminated with the knowledge or authorization of the Block Medical Office. The communique also asked to identify those responsible for the inclusion of the unauthorized logo and slogan and explain the circumstances under which the material came to be circulated.
India is running an Intensified Pulse Polio Immunization Programme 2026 from June 28 to June 30, which will extend till July 1 in some states in a bid to uphold the country's polio-free status declared by the WHO on March 27, 2014.
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