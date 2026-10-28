ETV Bharat / bharat

Policy Means What It Says, Not What Policymaker Imagines: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that a policy means what it says, not what the policymaker imagines it to mean, as it flagged the ‘uncertainty’ over which rules, regulations and policies of the Ministry of Defence are applicable. The apex court stressed that it is high time the ministry issues comprehensive and clearly identifiable subordinate legislation governing services.

The Centre, through the Ministry of Defence, had earlier challenged the concurrent findings of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) and the Punjab and Haryana High Court granting war injury pension to the respondent in place of disability pension already granted to him for 'rheumatoid arthritis', which developed owing to his posting in Kargil as part of ‘Operation Rakshak’.

“As usual, there is uncertainty about which Rules, Regulations, Instructions and Policies of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) are applicable. We continue to wonder why this uncertainty about applicable rules continues. It is high time that the MoD issues a comprehensive and clearly identifiable subordinate legislation governing the services. This is necessary for fairness in action and also for good governance,” said the apex court.

The bench said there is no doubt about the fact that the power and jurisdiction to prescribe applicability of a policy to the concerned personnel or the conditions for its applicability are completely within the province of the Defence Administration. However, the policy formulations must clearly articulate their scope, ambit and their application, it added.

The bench said if an issue relating to policy applicability arises for consideration, the primary burden lies on the policymaker to demonstrate the circumstances in which the benefit would accrue or not accrue. Normally, the policymaker’s prescription will not be interfered with, unless the court finds that its approach is beyond the range of reasonable meaning that can be given to the plain language of the policy, it said.

“If the policymaker interprets its own policy against the plain language or in a manner that could be discriminatory, arbitrary, irrational or goes against the very purpose and object of the policy, the courts will disregard the interpretation offered by the policymaker. While interpreting the plain language of the policy, courts will simply declare, what a policy says, it is and not what is in the imagination of the policymaker”, said the bench.

The bench noted that the respondent was enrolled in the Indian Army in December 1996 and while being posted in Kargil from July 2003 to July 2005, he was diagnosed with ‘rheumatoid arthritis (seropositive).