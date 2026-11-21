ETV Bharat / bharat

Police Withdraw Arrangements Complying With Prohibitory Order Against Wangchuk In Leh

Leh/Jammu: Police on Friday night withdrew arrangements made to ensure compliance with a prohibitory order imposed against climate activist Sonam Wangchuk in Leh, officials said.

Police also said that Wangchuk had not been placed under house arrest, amid allegations by the activist that he was confined to his residence after being removed from a protest site and escorted home on November 11.

"Police arrangements which (were) placed to ensure compliance with prohibitory order have been withdrawn," Leh district police said on X.

The clarification came after Wangchuk claimed that security personnel had been deployed outside his residence, restricting his movement.

"ADM Leh has passed a prohibitory order against Shri Sonam Wangchuk. It is clarified that he was not put under any house arrest as has been claimed," it said.

Wangchuk, a prominent member of the Leh Apex Body (LAB), earlier claimed that around 20-25 police and paramilitary personnel were deployed outside his residence, restricting his movement.