ETV Bharat / bharat

Police Turn To Technology To Curb Accidents In Areas Under Jaipur Range

A senior police official of Jaipur Range Police showing the QR code ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: The Police are turning to technology in a bid to curb road accidents and reduce the death toll. They have launched a first of its kind initiative in the entire country where black spots within the Jaipur Range will be visible to drivers on a screen and this will enable them to control their vehicle speed. The Jaipur Range Police have issued a QR code for drivers traveling from Jaipur to Delhi, Agra, Ajmer and Sikar that will, upon scanning, provide information about the upcoming accident prone areas and black spots on their mobile screens. The Police have coordinated with Google to make the black spots appear on Google Maps within the next month or so. Alerts about these black spots will be available upon turning on the map and this will encourage drivers to exercise extra caution. Guidelines issued by Jaipur Range Police (ETV Bharat) Inspector General of Police (Jaipur Range) Rahul Prakash said that black spots have been identified in areas under every police station. "A QR code was created using technology that will provide information about accident prone areas. Google Maps is also being integrated into this system. If this experiment is successful, it could be implemented across the state," he said.