Police Turn To Technology To Curb Accidents In Areas Under Jaipur Range
In a first of its kind initiative in the country, black spots will be visible to drivers on a screen enabling them to control speed
Published : April 28, 2026 at 7:32 PM IST
Jaipur: The Police are turning to technology in a bid to curb road accidents and reduce the death toll. They have launched a first of its kind initiative in the entire country where black spots within the Jaipur Range will be visible to drivers on a screen and this will enable them to control their vehicle speed.
The Jaipur Range Police have issued a QR code for drivers traveling from Jaipur to Delhi, Agra, Ajmer and Sikar that will, upon scanning, provide information about the upcoming accident prone areas and black spots on their mobile screens. The Police have coordinated with Google to make the black spots appear on Google Maps within the next month or so. Alerts about these black spots will be available upon turning on the map and this will encourage drivers to exercise extra caution.
Inspector General of Police (Jaipur Range) Rahul Prakash said that black spots have been identified in areas under every police station. "A QR code was created using technology that will provide information about accident prone areas. Google Maps is also being integrated into this system. If this experiment is successful, it could be implemented across the state," he said.
He explained that black spots have been divided into three categories wherein the Yellow zone denotes areas with low possibility of accidents. These are areas where 10 accidents have occurred in the last three years. Orange zone denotes medium risk areas where 10 to 20 accidents have taken place in the last three years. Red zone denotes the most dangerous areas where more than 20 accidents have taken place in the last three years.
जयपुर रेंज में दुर्घटना संभावित स्थलों की जानकारी के लिए जयपुर रेंज पुलिस द्वारा QR कोड जारी किया गया है।— IGP Jaipur Range (@IgpJaipur) April 27, 2026
इस QR कोड को स्कैन करके आप अपने क्षेत्र के दुर्घटना संभावित स्थानों की जानकारी प्राप्त कर सकते हैं।
यातायात नियमों का पालन करें।
सुरक्षित रहें, सतर्क रहें।#blackspot pic.twitter.com/qvkPB1CfhJ
He disclosed that the QR codes have been displayed at toll plazas as well as other public places besides being promoted on social media. Prakash said the initiative is a part of Mission Safer Roads drive launched to curb road accidents in the Jaipur Range. After implementing lane driving, a survey was conducted in areas under different police stations to identify black spots where accidents are more frequent. Thereafter, areas were classified into yellow, orange and red zones.
He explained, "Google has agreed to display black spots on the map and send related alerts. This will be implemented in the next few days." Prakash disclosed that the police station level survey revealed 121 black spots in eight districts of the Jaipur Range where 1,108 people lost their lives in the last three years. He added that coordination with various departments is underway to address the causes of these accidents.
There are six black spots in the Red zone where 162 people died, 37 in the orange zone where 475 people died and 78 in the Yellow zone where 471 people died. The most accident prone areas identified include Padasoli (Dudu) where 24 people lost their lives in the last three years followed by Ramnagar with 40 deaths, Mokhampura (Jaipur) with 25 deaths, Bagdi Tiraha (Lakshmangarh) and Govardhan Pulia (Sarund) with 22 deaths each along with Pavata Cut (Pragpura) with 29 deaths.