Police Seize ₹50 Crore Worth Heroin 'Originating' From Pakistan In Rajasthan
As part of Operation Chakravyuh, major action has been taken against the drug trade with recovery of 11 kilograms of heroin, reports Vishwas Bhateja.
Published : October 18, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Hanumangarh: In a major crackdown against drug trafficking, the Goluwala police on Sunday seized nearly 11 kilograms of heroin worth around ₹50 crore, which is believed to have been dropped in Rajasthan from Pakistan by a drone.
The seizure was made as part of “Operation Chakravyuh”, an initiative launched by the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh. Five people, including two women, have been arrested in connection with the case.
According to SP B Aditya, the Goluwala police seized the consignment, whose estimated value in the international market is around ₹50 crore.
The operation was conducted as a joint initiative by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Hanumangarh police and was supervised by DSP Meenakshi.
Preliminary investigation has revealed that the drug consignment was dropped near the border from Pakistan, likely by a drone. The security agencies and police teams are currently working to dismantle the smugglers' network, officials said, referring to the heroin seizure.
“The accused are being interrogated. The operation is expected to expose a large-scale drug trafficking racket operating along the border, and further disclosures are expected in the case,” said SP Aditya, while warning of strict action against “drug smugglers and criminals.”
"Either abandon drug trafficking and criminal activities, or leave the district," he said in a stern warning, reiterating that the campaign against drugs will continue.
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