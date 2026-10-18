ETV Bharat / bharat

Police Seize ₹50 Crore Worth Heroin 'Originating' From Pakistan In Rajasthan

Representational Image. ( IANS )

Hanumangarh: In a major crackdown against drug trafficking, the Goluwala police on Sunday seized nearly 11 kilograms of heroin worth around ₹50 crore, which is believed to have been dropped in Rajasthan from Pakistan by a drone.

The seizure was made as part of “Operation Chakravyuh”, an initiative launched by the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh. Five people, including two women, have been arrested in connection with the case.

According to SP B Aditya, the Goluwala police seized the consignment, whose estimated value in the international market is around ₹50 crore. The operation was conducted as a joint initiative by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Hanumangarh police and was supervised by DSP Meenakshi.