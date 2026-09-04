ETV Bharat / bharat

Police Personnel Assaulting Protesters 'Distressing': Supreme Court Judge On Jantar Mantar Incident

File - Protesters run after security personnel (unseen) fire tear gas shells during the protest by Cockroach Janta Party near Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Monday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Justice Ujjal Bhuyan on Friday described the assault on protesting students at Jantar Mantar by police personnel as "distressing" and "a matter of grave concern."

The Supreme Court judge was speaking at a launch event for the book, "Policing the Republic," written by former secretary (security) Yashovardhan Azad. The event was held at Viceroy Hall in the national capital.

"All of us are dismayed when we see young officers of the Indian Police Service (IPS) personally going and assaulting protesters and demonstrators. This is something very, very distressing to observe," he said.

"The detachment expected of police officers somehow seems to be disappearing, and this is indeed a matter of grave concern," he added.

Congress MP P Chidambaram, former Maharashtra Director General of Police D Sivanandhan and others were also present at the event.