Police Personnel Assaulting Protesters 'Distressing': Supreme Court Judge On Jantar Mantar Incident
Students were assaulted by police on July 20 during their protest against NEET paper leaks in the national capital.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 4, 2026 at 10:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Justice Ujjal Bhuyan on Friday described the assault on protesting students at Jantar Mantar by police personnel as "distressing" and "a matter of grave concern."
The Supreme Court judge was speaking at a launch event for the book, "Policing the Republic," written by former secretary (security) Yashovardhan Azad. The event was held at Viceroy Hall in the national capital.
"All of us are dismayed when we see young officers of the Indian Police Service (IPS) personally going and assaulting protesters and demonstrators. This is something very, very distressing to observe," he said.
"The detachment expected of police officers somehow seems to be disappearing, and this is indeed a matter of grave concern," he added.
Congress MP P Chidambaram, former Maharashtra Director General of Police D Sivanandhan and others were also present at the event.
On September 1, the top court, after being urged by the Centre, took a rare and extraordinary step to quash criminal cases registered against protesters involved in nationwide protests linked to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) following the NEET-UG 2026 question paper leak.
The apex court had said that keeping in view the future prospects of the young protesters who bonafidely came to participate in a peaceful protest to raise their voice in favour of certain demands, it found it a fit case to invoke its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to do complete justice between the parties.
"No State/Union Territory shall register any fresh FIR in relation to the incident of protests between 20.07.2026 and 25.07.2026, save and except as permitted hereinbelow," said the apex court.
"As a gesture of goodwill and to ensure that the subject FIRs do not cause any prejudice to the young students who participated in the peaceful protests, and also as an acknowledgement of the fact that mere participation in the protests is not taken as an offence under the penal laws, the Central Government and the applicant-States have taken a conscious decision not to pursue the above-enumerated FIRs registered against the protesters," noted the bench in its order.
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