Police Perform Last Rites After Shabad Murderer Rajkumar's Family Refuses To Claim Body
The Telangana government has assured comprehensive support for the differently-abled sister of the minor girl victim, who is the sole survivor in her family.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST
Shabad: The police conducted the last rites of P Rajkumar — the prime accused in the brutal murder of six people, including a minor girl who had earlier filed a POCSO case against him, at Shabad mandal in Rangareddy district of Telangana on July 10 — at the local cremation ground on Tuesday, with the assistance of staff members of the Chevella municipality. This, after Rajkumar's family refused to take custody of his body, after it was found lying in Penjarla village of Kothur mandal on Monday afternoon, next to an empty bottle of poison, leading the police to suspect that he died by suicide.
Police said on July 10, Rajkumar stabbed to death the minor girl’s mother, Lakshmi, and grandmother, Rukkamma, before abducting the girl and killing her at another location. Later, Rajkumar murdered his own wife, Saritha, and their two sons, aged four and one-and-a-half years.
Given that the father of the minor girl victim — a government employee — had already passed away, Friday's murder spree left only the differently-abled sister of the minor girl victim as the sole living member of their family.
On Tuesday morning, Rajkumar's parents and brother returned home after identifying his body in an ambulance at the Chevella Government Hospital. Rajkumar's post-mortem, which was conducted at the hospital on Monday night, was delayed by three hours as the doctor on duty was unwilling to perform the procedure. Attempts were made to bring doctors from the Vikarabad District Hospital, but when that proved unfeasible, Dr Lakshmikanth Reddy and Dr Praneeth of the Chevella Hospital were called in, and the post-mortem begun after 9.30 pm.
Victim's Differently-Abled Sister Receives Government Support
Collector Narayana Reddy and Telangana Legislative Council chief whip Dr Patnam Mahender Reddy assured the affected family that they would provide comprehensive support to the differently-abled girl, the sole survivor in her family. Accompanied by MLA Yadaiah, they met and handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to the girl, and announced that the Chief Minister had doubled the compensation amount.
They also said that in addition to an 'Indiramma' house, arrangements would be made to admit her to a rehabilitation center for her care. Furthermore, they promised to ensure that she continues to receive her deceased father's government employee pension that her now deceased mother used to receive.
Her maternal grandmother Jayamma said, "I never imagined my daughter's life would turn out this way. Saritha got married against our wishes. Now I have lost my own child... What can we do now?" Meanwhile, Saritha's brother, Sanjeeva, said, "My sister's eldest son, Parikshit, was staying with me until five days before the incident. Rajkumar came and took him away. Had he stayed with me, perhaps at least that one life could have been saved."
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