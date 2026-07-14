ETV Bharat / bharat

Police Perform Last Rites After Shabad Murderer Rajkumar's Family Refuses To Claim Body

Shabad: The police conducted the last rites of P Rajkumar — the prime accused in the brutal murder of six people, including a minor girl who had earlier filed a POCSO case against him, at Shabad mandal in Rangareddy district of Telangana on July 10 — at the local cremation ground on Tuesday, with the assistance of staff members of the Chevella municipality. This, after Rajkumar's family refused to take custody of his body, after it was found lying in Penjarla village of Kothur mandal on Monday afternoon, next to an empty bottle of poison, leading the police to suspect that he died by suicide.

Police said on July 10, Rajkumar stabbed to death the minor girl’s mother, Lakshmi, and grandmother, Rukkamma, before abducting the girl and killing her at another location. Later, Rajkumar murdered his own wife, Saritha, and their two sons, aged four and one-and-a-half years.

Given that the father of the minor girl victim — a government employee — had already passed away, Friday's murder spree left only the differently-abled sister of the minor girl victim as the sole living member of their family.

On Tuesday morning, Rajkumar's parents and brother returned home after identifying his body in an ambulance at the Chevella Government Hospital. Rajkumar's post-mortem, which was conducted at the hospital on Monday night, was delayed by three hours as the doctor on duty was unwilling to perform the procedure. Attempts were made to bring doctors from the Vikarabad District Hospital, but when that proved unfeasible, Dr Lakshmikanth Reddy and Dr Praneeth of the Chevella Hospital were called in, and the post-mortem begun after 9.30 pm.