Police Patrol Vehicle Rams Motorcycle In Sivaganga District, Killing Three Of A Family, Including Two-Year-Old Child

Sivaganga: In a tragic road accident near Thiruppuvanam in Sivaganga district, a police patrol vehicle collided with a two-wheeler, killing three members of a family, including a two-year-old child, and leaving another relative critically injured.

The deceased were identified as Prasad (25), his wife Sathya (20), and their son Ashwin (2); all residents of Othakadai in Madurai district. According to police, the family was returning home after attending the funeral of a relative, Thangammal, at Ananjiyur. Accompanying them on the motorcycle was a relative, Sennai Easwari (25).

When the family reached Sakkudi, a police patrol vehicle reportedly lost control and crashed head-on into their two-wheeler. Prasad was killed on the spot, while Sathya, the child Ashwin, and Easwari sustained severe injuries and were rushed to Thiruppuvanam Government Hospital.

However, Sathya and her son succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital. Easwari, who suffered critical injuries, was later shifted to Madurai Government Hospital for further treatment.

The tragic collision that wiped out an entire family has caused deep sorrow and outrage among local residents. Following the accident, Prasad’s relatives gathered at the scene and launched a road blockade, demanding the arrest of the driver of the police car involved in the crash. Traffic on the Sakkudi-Poovanthi Road was disrupted for some time.