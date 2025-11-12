Police Patrol Vehicle Rams Motorcycle In Sivaganga District, Killing Three Of A Family, Including Two-Year-Old Child
Relatives of victims, along with enraged locals of Sakkudi, launch road blockade demanding arrest and punishment of police car driver
Published : November 12, 2025 at 5:30 PM IST
Sivaganga: In a tragic road accident near Thiruppuvanam in Sivaganga district, a police patrol vehicle collided with a two-wheeler, killing three members of a family, including a two-year-old child, and leaving another relative critically injured.
The deceased were identified as Prasad (25), his wife Sathya (20), and their son Ashwin (2); all residents of Othakadai in Madurai district. According to police, the family was returning home after attending the funeral of a relative, Thangammal, at Ananjiyur. Accompanying them on the motorcycle was a relative, Sennai Easwari (25).
When the family reached Sakkudi, a police patrol vehicle reportedly lost control and crashed head-on into their two-wheeler. Prasad was killed on the spot, while Sathya, the child Ashwin, and Easwari sustained severe injuries and were rushed to Thiruppuvanam Government Hospital.
However, Sathya and her son succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital. Easwari, who suffered critical injuries, was later shifted to Madurai Government Hospital for further treatment.
The tragic collision that wiped out an entire family has caused deep sorrow and outrage among local residents. Following the accident, Prasad’s relatives gathered at the scene and launched a road blockade, demanding the arrest of the driver of the police car involved in the crash. Traffic on the Sakkudi-Poovanthi Road was disrupted for some time.
The agitated relatives alleged that the police vehicle was speeding and may have been driven recklessly or under the influence. They refused to allow the bodies to be removed till the driver was arrested.
Upon receiving information, Sivaganga SP Siva Prasad arrived at the spot, inspected the scene, and held talks with the protestors. He assured them that the driver would be arrested and legal action would follow in accordance with procedure.
Police from Sakkudi station later registered a case of rash and negligent driving and sent the bodies of Prasad, Sathya, and Ashwin to the Madurai Government Hospital for post-mortem.
Although the accident occurred in Sivaganga district, the victims were residents of Madurai, and the crash site falls near the inter-district boundary, officials clarified.
Initial inquiries revealed that the patrol vehicle belonged to the Ramanathapuram district police and was engaged in routine night patrol duty at the time of the accident. The front portion of the vehicle was completely damaged in the impact.
