'Police Officer Can't Be Prosecuted Without Sanction': J&K High Court Quashes Trial Court Order In 2005 Custodial Torture Case
J&K High Court rules police officers may get protection from prosecution for alleged custodial abuses if linked reasonably to official duties with prior government sanction.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 10, 2026 at 6:18 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has ruled that allegations against a police officer, be it illegal custody and custodial torture, may be protected by prior government sanction if there is a “reasonable nexus” to official duties.
In a 12-page judgment, Justice M A Chowdhary set aside both the magistrate’s cognisance order and the trial court’s May 11, 2015, order against petitioner Rajeshwar Singh, a resident of Jammu. Singh had approached the High Court through counsel Akash Gupta, invoking Section 561-A of the J&K CrPC, seeking quashing of criminal proceedings pending in a complaint (CRMC No. 537/2015) Satish Kumar vs Kulbir Singh & Ors.
The respondents in the case were the State through Additional Public Prosecutor; 2nd Additional Sessions Judge, Jammu; complainant Satish Kumar, a resident of Jammu; Kulbir Singh Bhau, then SHO, Police Station Miran Sahib; Harjeet Singh, then SHO, Police Station Miran Sahib; and Mohd. Rafique Manhas, then SHO, Police Station Ranbir Singh Pura. Respondents 3 to 5 were represented by G S Thakur, while there was no appearance for respondents 1 and 2.
The most significant observation of the court came while applying Section 197 CrPC to allegations of police excess. The court held that the alleged illegal detention of complainant Satish Kumar from May 10, 2005 to June 1, 2005, along with accusations of third-degree torture, could still be treated as acts done “in exercise of and in excess of official duty” because they arose from a police investigation into the mysterious death of a woman, Indu Rani, at Miran Sahib.
The court observed that the petitioner, who was then posted as SDPO, R S Pura, was functioning in a supervisory capacity during the probe. It said that even if the officer had allegedly exceeded his powers, the acts complained of remained sufficiently connected with the discharge of official functions to trigger the statutory requirement of prior sanction.
Relying on Supreme Court precedents, including Devinder Singh vs State of Punjab, D. Devaraja vs Owais Sabeer Hussain, and G C Manjunath vs Seetaram, the High Court ruled that the protection under Section 197 extends not only to acts strictly within duty but also to acts purportedly done while performing that duty.
The complaint against Singh stemmed from allegations by Kumar that he was picked up after the May 9, 2005, death of Rani, moved across multiple police stations, and subjected to severe physical torture without any case being registered against him. A magistrate had taken cognisance in 2006 for offences under Sections 342, 330 and 34 RPC, and the matter was later committed to the sessions court.
However, the High Court found that the trial court had erred in refusing the protection of a sanction. It held that the petitioner, being a gazetted police officer not removable without government approval, could not be prosecuted in the absence of a valid sanction.
Allowing the petition, the court quashed the complaint proceedings qua Rajeshwar Singh, while clarifying that the magistrate would remain free to revisit cognisance if the competent authority later grants sanction to prosecute.
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