ETV Bharat / bharat

'Police Officer Can't Be Prosecuted Without Sanction': J&K High Court Quashes Trial Court Order In 2005 Custodial Torture Case

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has ruled that allegations against a police officer, be it illegal custody and custodial torture, may be protected by prior government sanction if there is a “reasonable nexus” to official duties.

In a 12-page judgment, Justice M A Chowdhary set aside both the magistrate’s cognisance order and the trial court’s May 11, 2015, order against petitioner Rajeshwar Singh, a resident of Jammu. Singh had approached the High Court through counsel Akash Gupta, invoking Section 561-A of the J&K CrPC, seeking quashing of criminal proceedings pending in a complaint (CRMC No. 537/2015) Satish Kumar vs Kulbir Singh & Ors.

The respondents in the case were the State through Additional Public Prosecutor; 2nd Additional Sessions Judge, Jammu; complainant Satish Kumar, a resident of Jammu; Kulbir Singh Bhau, then SHO, Police Station Miran Sahib; Harjeet Singh, then SHO, Police Station Miran Sahib; and Mohd. Rafique Manhas, then SHO, Police Station Ranbir Singh Pura. Respondents 3 to 5 were represented by G S Thakur, while there was no appearance for respondents 1 and 2.

The most significant observation of the court came while applying Section 197 CrPC to allegations of police excess. The court held that the alleged illegal detention of complainant Satish Kumar from May 10, 2005 to June 1, 2005, along with accusations of third-degree torture, could still be treated as acts done “in exercise of and in excess of official duty” because they arose from a police investigation into the mysterious death of a woman, Indu Rani, at Miran Sahib.

The court observed that the petitioner, who was then posted as SDPO, R S Pura, was functioning in a supervisory capacity during the probe. It said that even if the officer had allegedly exceeded his powers, the acts complained of remained sufficiently connected with the discharge of official functions to trigger the statutory requirement of prior sanction.